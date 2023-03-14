Whether you’re in a good mood or bad, romance has never disappointed anyone.

Even though the idea of reel life romance seems way too over the top ‘sometimes’, but hey! everyone romanticizes the idea of romance, don’t they?

On that note, here are some Chinese Romantic Comedies series that will give you all sorts of butterflies in your tummy.

1. Love 020 (2016)

Love 020 is a Chinese romance drama based on the novel called Wei Wei Yi Xiao Hen Qing Cheng. This series is about two university students Xiao Nai and Bei Wei Wei who both excel at playing the game “Dreaming of Jianghu”. But when Xiao Nai first encounters Wei Wei, it isn’t her looks that he notices, but how quickly her fingers move across her keyboard while gaming. He is immediately smitten and begins to use his skills online and offline to win the heart of Wei Wei and then the series shows us all the adventures and drama between the two characters.

2. My Amazing Boyfriend (2016)

3. A Love So Beautiful (2017)

A Love so Beautiful is a story of Chen Xiaoxi (Shen Yue) is a bright and cheerful girl, her friend Jiang Chen (Hu Yitian) is indifferent towards people. Their story is a cute high school romance that takes us to their adulthood and shows how their romance takes different tolls.

4. Memory Lost (2016)

Memory Lost is a detective love story starring Yang Rong and Bai Yu. In this series both the stars meet each other as strangers later to find out that they both have amnesia. They both unravel new cases while finding out their own paths together. This series is too gripping to let go!

5. Here To Heart (2018)

Here to Heart is a story about Zhan Nanxian who starts a new company and Wen Nuan who is an accomplished career woman who leaves her job to become Zhan Nanxian’s executive assistant. But it turns out, they were a couple before and Wen Nuan is to rekindle their romance once again.

6. The Fox’s Summer (2017)

The Fox’s Summer talks about ex-lovers Gu Cheng Ze and Li Yan Shu who were made to work together, later on, to find out by Gu’s mother that her son still harbors feelings for Li. This series talks about how they both overcome difficulties and fall in love again.

7. When A Snail Falls In Love (2016)

8. Stay With Me (2017)

This is a story about Li Weiwei who after an accident loses her memory to the age of 23. Determined to get back with her ex-boyfriend Chen Yidu who now is her arch rival, Li is determined to get Chen to fall back in love with her.

9. Diamond Lover (2015)

A story about an under-confident, obese Mi Mei Li who after an accident and cosmetic surgery becomes desirable and focuses on her career. In that process, Xiao Liang, the CEO of a company falls in love with her. Watch it to find out the hit and miss between the two.

10. If I Can Love You So (2019)

A story about Geng Mochi and Bai Kao’er meeting at their spouse’s funeral. Watch this series to find how they find comfort in each others company, making them fall in love.

11. Accidentally In Love (2018)

Chen Qing Qing runs away from her arranged marriage and finds herself bumping into her old deskmate now turned into a famous singer, Si Tu Feng. Between all the constant bickering, will they find love?

12. Sweet Dreams (2018)

13. The Love Knot: His Excellency’s First Love (2018)

Will He Lan Jing Ting be able to convince Guan Pi Pi that love is for real? Will he get her out of her supernatural curse of never finding love? You need to find out.

14. Ode To Joy (2016)

Ode tp Joy is about 5 girls living on the same floor trying to find different paths in their love life. You gotta watch it to know it.

15. Go Princess Go (2015)

When playboy Zhang Peng hits his head and travells a thousand years back in time as a ‘girl’, there will be a lot of chaos. Go watch this show to find out how he tries to get out of it.

16. Meteor Garden (2018)

The story about Shan Cai, an 18-year-old girl from a poor background getting accepted to a school with rich brats. Its a story about her finding love through all the bullying hardships.

17. Sweet Combat (2018)

18. Cinderella Chef (2018)

A story between a time-traveling woman and a spy comes to life in the most adventurous romance.

19. My Huckleberry Friends (2017)

A cute high school love story of Zhou Zhou and Lin Yang and how after circumstances try to break them apart, they try and find their way back.

20. Put Your Head On My Shoulder (2019)

When Si Tu Mo’s meets a Physics genius Gu Wei Yi and they coincidentally start living together, there’s a lot of chaos that happens. Watch this series to find out!