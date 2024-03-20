Chinese cinema has a rich tradition of producing captivating and visually stunning fantasy films that transport audiences to magical realms filled with mythical creatures, epic battles, and enchanting adventures. From modern fantasies to ancient legends, Chinese filmmakers have crafted an array of imaginative stories that capture the imagination and inspire wonder.

1. League of Gods (2016)

Lead actors: Jet Li, Bingbing Fan

Jet Li, Bingbing Fan Supporting Artist: Louis Koo

Louis Koo Director: Koan Hui

Koan Hui Release date: July 29, 2016

July 29, 2016 Run Time: 1 hour 49 minutes

1 hour 49 minutes IMDB Rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Revenue: $92 million (worldwide box office)

$92 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

The story follows a group of heroes led by a mortal named Jiang Ziya as they embark on a perilous journey to save the kingdom from a dark force led by the wicked King Zhou. Along the way, they encounter powerful allies and formidable adversaries, including mythical creatures and gods.

2. L.O.R.D.: Legend of Ravaging Dynasties (2016)

Lead actors: Kris Wu, Lin Yun

Kris Wu, Lin Yun Supporting Artist: Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing Director: Guo Jingming

Guo Jingming Release date: September 30, 2016

September 30, 2016 Run Time: 1 hour 57 minutes

1 hour 57 minutes IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

4.8/10 Revenue: $55 million (worldwide box office)

$55 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

The story revolves around the conflict between two powerful groups: the forces of Light, led by the benevolent Lord of the Stars, and the forces of Darkness, led by the ambitious Prince of the South.

3. The Storm Warriors (2009)

Lead actors: Aaron Kwok, Ekin Cheng

Aaron Kwok, Ekin Cheng Supporting Artist: Nicholas Tse

Nicholas Tse Director: Oxide Pang Chun, Danny Pang

Oxide Pang Chun, Danny Pang Release date: December 10, 2009

December 10, 2009 Run Time: 1 hour 51 minutes

1 hour 51 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Revenue: $7.3 million (worldwide box office)

$7.3 million (worldwide box office) Language: Cantonese

Wind and Cloud, two powerful martial artists, continue their quest to defeat the villainous Lord Godless and his army of supernatural warriors. Along the way, they face numerous challenges, including powerful adversaries, personal struggles, and moral dilemmas.

4. The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity (2020)

Lead actors: Mark Chao, Allen Deng

Mark Chao, Allen Deng Supporting Artist: Olivia Wang

Olivia Wang Director: Guo Jingming

Guo Jingming Release date: December 25, 2020

December 25, 2020 Run Time: 2 hours 12 minutes

2 hours 12 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Revenue: $189 million (worldwide box office)

$189 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

The story follows the legendary Yin-Yang Masters who possess extraordinary powers to maintain balance between the two realms. When a demonic serpent reawakens, the Yin-Yang Masters sets out on a perilous journey to uncover the truth behind it. This is one of the old Chinese fantasy movies.

5. Jiang Ziya (2020)

Lead actors: Zheng Xi, Yang Ning

Zheng Xi, Yang Ning Supporting Artist: Tute Hameng

Tute Hameng Director: Cheng Teng, Li Wei

Cheng Teng, Li Wei Release date: October 1, 2020

October 1, 2020 Run Time: 1 hour 50 minutes

1 hour 50 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: $240 million (worldwide box office)

$240 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Chinese hero Jiang Ziya is on an epic quest to save the kingdom from dark forces. After being banished from the heavens for his arrogance, Jiang Ziya must prove his worth by capturing the Nine-Tailed Fox Demon, a powerful creature wreaking havoc on the mortal world.

6. A Writer’s Odyssey (2021)

Lead actors: Lei Jiayin, Yang Mi

Lei Jiayin, Yang Mi Supporting Artist: Dong Zijian

Dong Zijian Director: Lu Yang

Lu Yang Release date: February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021 Run Time: 2 hours 10 minutes

2 hours 10 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: $165 million (worldwide box office)

$165 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Guan Ning, a desperate father enters the dangerous world of a popular novel in search of his missing daughter. Little does he know that Lu Kongwen’s latest novel comes to life and affects reality.

7. New Gods: Nezha Reborn (2021)

Lead actors: Yang Tianxiang, Zhang He

Yang Tianxiang, Zhang He Supporting Artist: Xuan Xiaoming

Xuan Xiaoming Director: Zhao Ji

Zhao Ji Release date: February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021 Run Time: 1 hour 58 minutes

1 hour 58 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: $102 million (worldwide box office)

$102 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Li Yunxiang, a young deliveryman discovers he is the reincarnation of the legendary warrior Nezha. As he grapples with his newfound identity, Li Yunxiang must navigate a treacherous underworld ruled by powerful gods and gangsters.

8. The Thousand Faces of Dunjia (2017)

Lead actors: Aarif Rahman, Ni Ni

Aarif Rahman, Ni Ni Supporting Artist: Da Peng

Da Peng Director: Yuen Woo-ping

Yuen Woo-ping Release date: December 15, 2017

December 15, 2017 Run Time: 1 hour 53 minutes

1 hour 53 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Revenue: $58 million (worldwide box office)

$58 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

The story follows a group of warriors with extraordinary powers who band together to protect humanity from a powerful alien invasion. Led by a mysterious and skilled fighter named Zhuge Liang, the group must uncover the secrets of the Dunjia, a magical artifact that holds the key to defeating the alien threat.

9. Zu Warriors: The Legend of Zu (2001)

Lead actors: Ekin Cheng, Cecilia Cheung

Ekin Cheng, Cecilia Cheung Supporting Artist: Louis Koo

Louis Koo Director: Tsui Hark

Tsui Hark Release date: August 9, 2001

August 9, 2001 Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes

1 hour 44 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Revenue: $6.3 million (worldwide box office)

$6.3 million (worldwide box office) Language: Cantonese

King Sky embarks on a quest to save the world from an ancient evil known as Insomnia. Along the way, he joins forces with a group of skilled fighters, including the powerful Ice Queen and the courageous Red, as they journey to the mystical mountain of Zu to confront the source of the darkness.

10. Time Raiders (2016)

Lead actors: Jing Boran, Lu Han

Jing Boran, Lu Han Supporting Artist: Ma Sichun

Ma Sichun Director: Daniel Lee

Daniel Lee Release date: August 5, 2016

August 5, 2016 Run Time: 2 hours 4 minutes

2 hours 4 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Revenue: $141 million (worldwide box office)

$141 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Wu Xie, a young tomb raider teams up with a seasoned explorer named Zhang Qi Ling to search for a legendary treasure hidden in a mysterious tomb. As they delve deeper into the labyrinthine passages of the tomb, they encounter deadly traps, ancient guardians, and supernatural threats.

11. Double World (2020)

Lead actors: Henry Lau, Peter Ho

Henry Lau, Peter Ho Supporting Artist: Lin Chenhan

Lin Chenhan Director: Teddy Chan

Teddy Chan Release date: July 24, 2020

July 24, 2020 Run Time: 1 hour 50 minutes

1 hour 50 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Revenue: $34 million (worldwide box office)

$34 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Dong Yilong, a young villager dreams of becoming a legendary warrior and representing his people in the tournament. As Dong Yilong embarks on his journey, he forms alliances with fellow warriors, hones his skills, and confronts powerful adversaries.

12. White Haired Witch of Lunar Kingdom (2014)

Lead actors: Fan Bingbing, Huang Xiaoming

Fan Bingbing, Huang Xiaoming Supporting Artist: Vincent Zhao

Vincent Zhao Director: Jacob Cheung

Jacob Cheung Release date: April 25, 2014

April 25, 2014 Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes

1 hour 44 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Revenue: $42 million (worldwide box office)

$42 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

The story revolves around the forbidden love between Zhuo Yihang, a righteous swordsman, and Lian Nichang, a woman with mystical powers known as the White Haired Witch. As their love defies social conventions and political turmoil threatens the stability of the kingdom, they both find themselves caught in a web of intrigue, betrayal, and revenge.

13. Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom Flame (2010)

Lead actors: Andy Lau, Li Bingbing

Andy Lau, Li Bingbing Supporting Artist: Carina Lau

Carina Lau Director: Tsui Hark

Tsui Hark Release date: September 29, 2010

September 29, 2010 Run Time: 2 hours 3 minutes

2 hours 3 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: $51 million (worldwide box office)

$51 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Dee Renjie, a renowned detective, is summoned by Empress Wu Zetian to investigate a series of mysterious deaths occurring among the workers constructing a giant Buddha statue. As Dee delves deeper into the investigation, he uncovers a web of political intrigue, conspiracy, and dark magic that threatens the stability of the empire.

14. The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang (2019)

Lead actors: Jackie Chan, Elane Zhong

Jackie Chan, Elane Zhong Supporting Artist: Ethan Juan

Ethan Juan Director: Yan Jia

Yan Jia Release date: February 5, 2019

February 5, 2019 Run Time: 1 hour 49 minutes

1 hour 49 minutes IMDB Rating: 4.4/10

4.4/10 Revenue: $41 million (worldwide box office)

$41 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Pu Songling, a legendary demon hunter, battles supernatural forces threatening the mortal world. He teams up with a motley crew of misfits, including a quirky monster named Bai Niangzi and a bumbling policeman named Pei Jie, to take on the sinister forces led by the evil sorcerer Nie Xiaoqian.

15. Jade Dynasty (2019)

Lead actors: Xiao Zhan, Li Qin

Xiao Zhan, Li Qin Supporting Artist: Meng Meiqi

Meng Meiqi Director: Ching Siu-tung

Ching Siu-tung Release date: September 12, 2019

September 12, 2019 Run Time: 1 hour 42 minutes

1 hour 42 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Revenue: $41 million (worldwide box office)

$41 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Zhang Xiaofan, a young orphan, possesses latent magical abilities. As Xiaofan embarks on a journey of self-discovery and martial arts training, he becomes entangled in a complex web of political intrigue, ancient prophecies, and personal rivalries.

16. Turandot: The Curse of Turandot (2021)

Lead actors: Wu Lei, Liu Yifei

Wu Lei, Liu Yifei Supporting Artist: Hu Xianxu

Hu Xianxu Director: Chen Kai Ge

Chen Kai Ge Release date: September 10, 2021

September 10, 2021 Run Time: 2 hours 4 minutes

2 hours 4 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: $78 million (worldwide box office)

$78 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

This also comes in the chinese fantasy movies list. The story follows the courageous Prince Calaf as he embarks on a perilous quest to win the heart of the cold-hearted Princess Turandot and break the curse that plagues her kingdom.

17. Super Me (2020)

Lead actors: Darren Wang, Song Jia

Darren Wang, Song Jia Supporting Artist: Cao Bingkun

Cao Bingkun Director: Zhang Chong, Yan Jia

Zhang Chong, Yan Jia Release date: June 8, 2020

June 8, 2020 Run Time: 1 hour 42 minutes

1 hour 42 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Revenue: $34 million (worldwide box office)

$34 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Sang Yu, a struggling screenwriter is plagued by constant failures and financial woes. However, Sang Yu discovers that he possesses a unique ability to enter his dreams and bring back valuable objects from his subconscious world to the real world.

18. Genghis Khan (2018)

Lead actors: Zhuo Gehe, Huiqun Tian

Zhuo Gehe, Huiqun Tian Supporting Artist: Bode Lingya

Bode Lingya Director: Chaolu Hasi

Chaolu Hasi Release date: April 28, 2018

April 28, 2018 Run Time: 1 hour 59 minutes

1 hour 59 minutes IMDB Rating: 3.7/10

3.7/10 Revenue: $38 million (worldwide box office)

$38 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Temujin, a young adult, is madly in love with his childhood friend, Borte. However, his life takes tragic turn with the death of his father and he loses his love and his tribe.

19. Dragon Blade (2015)

Lead actors: Jackie Chan, John Cusack, Adrien Brody

Jackie Chan, John Cusack, Adrien Brody Supporting Artist: Lin Peng

Lin Peng Director: Daniel Lee

Daniel Lee Release date: February 18, 2015

February 18, 2015 Run Time: 2 hours 7 minutes

2 hours 7 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Revenue: $122 million (worldwide box office)

$122 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Huo An, a commander of the Silk Road Protection Squad, finds himself caught in the midst of a conflict between the Roman Empire and a renegade Roman legion led by the ambitious General Lucius. As Huo An strives to maintain peace along the Silk Road and uphold justice, he forms an unlikely alliance with the Roman soldiers, including the noble General Lucius and the enigmatic Lucius Publius.

20. Mural (2011)

Lead actors: Deng Chao, Sun Li

Deng Chao, Sun Li Supporting Artist: Yan Ni

Yan Ni Director: Gordon Chan

Gordon Chan Release date: September 29, 2011

September 29, 2011 Run Time: 2 hours 7 minutes

2 hours 7 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Revenue: $29.7 million (worldwide box office)

$29.7 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Yuan, a young painter, stumbles upon a mysterious mural hidden within a cave. He discovers that the paintings are imbued with magical powers that allow him to enter the world depicted within. Inside the mural, he encounters a beautiful princess named Qingcheng and finds himself drawn into a captivating love story that transcends time and space.

21. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Lead actors: Chow Yun-fat, Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi

Chow Yun-fat, Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi Supporting Artist: Chang Chen

Chang Chen Director: Ang Lee

Ang Lee Release date: December 8, 2000

December 8, 2000 Run Time: 2 hours

2 hours IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: $213.5 million (worldwide box office)

$213.5 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Li Mu Bai, a legendary warrior, seeks to retire from his life of violence and pursue a path of enlightenment. However, his plans are disrupted when his treasured sword, the Green Destiny, is stolen by the notorious thief Jade Fox.

22. House of Flying Daggers (2004)

Lead actors: Andy Lau, Zhang Ziyi, Takeshi Kaneshiro

Andy Lau, Zhang Ziyi, Takeshi Kaneshiro Supporting Artist: Dandan Song

Dandan Song Director: Zhang Yimou

Zhang Yimou Release date: December 19, 2004

December 19, 2004 Run Time: 1 hour 59 minutes

1 hour 59 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: $92.9 million (worldwide box office)

$92.9 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Jin and Leo, two elite warriors, are tasked with infiltrating a rebel group known as the House of Flying Daggers. Their mission becomes complicated when Jin falls in love with Mei, a blind dancer suspected of being a member of the rebel faction.

23. Painted Skin (2008)

Lead actors: Donnie Yen, Zhou Xun, Chen Kun

Donnie Yen, Zhou Xun, Chen Kun Supporting Artist: Sun Li

Sun Li Director: Gordon Chan

Gordon Chan Release date: September 28, 2008

September 28, 2008 Run Time: 1 hour 43 minutes

1 hour 43 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: $36 million (worldwide box office)

$36 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Wang Sheng, a virtuous army captain, encounters a mysterious woman named Xiaowei while on patrol in the wilderness. Unbeknownst to Wang Sheng, Xiaowei is a fox spirit who longs to become human by consuming human hearts.

24. Red Cliff (2008)

Lead actors: Tony Leung, Takeshi Kaneshiro, Zhang Fengyi

Tony Leung, Takeshi Kaneshiro, Zhang Fengyi Supporting Artist: Chang Chen

Chang Chen Director: John Woo

John Woo Release date: July 10, 2008

July 10, 2008 Run Time: 2 hours 28 minutes

2 hours 28 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: $250.1 million (worldwide box office)

$250.1 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

This movie also comes in the Chinese fantasy movies list. The story depicts the events leading up to and during the pivotal battle between the allied forces of Liu Bei and Sun Quan against the powerful warlord Cao Cao.

25. Hi, Mom (2021)

Lead actors: Jia Ling, Shen Teng

Jia Ling, Shen Teng Supporting Artist: Chen He

Chen He Director: Jia Ling

Jia Ling Release date: February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021 Run Time: 2 hours 12 minutes

2 hours 12 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Revenue: $850 million (worldwide box office)

$850 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Jia Xiaoling, a woman travels back in time to the 1980s and meets her own mother as a young woman. After her mother tragically passes away in the present day, Jia Xiaoling seizes the opportunity to reconnect with her mother in the past and change the course of their lives.

26. Mr. Vampire (1985)

Lead actors: Lam Ching-ying, Ricky Hui, Chin Siu-ho

Lam Ching-ying, Ricky Hui, Chin Siu-ho Supporting Artists: Moon Lee, Billy Lau

Moon Lee, Billy Lau Director: Ricky Lau

Ricky Lau Release date: November 7, 1985

November 7, 1985 Run Time: 1 hour 36 minutes

1 hour 36 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Cantonese

Master Kau, a Taoist priest, and his bumbling assistants encounter a series of misadventures involving hopping vampires, ghosts, and other supernatural creatures. This is one of the old chinese fantasy movies.

27. Hero (2002)

Lead actors: Jet Li, Tony Leung, Maggie Cheung, Zhang Ziyi

Jet Li, Tony Leung, Maggie Cheung, Zhang Ziyi Supporting Artists: Chen Daoming, Donnie Yen

Chen Daoming, Donnie Yen Director: Zhang Yimou

Zhang Yimou Release date: August 27, 2002

August 27, 2002 Run Time: 1 hour 39 minutes

1 hour 39 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Revenue: $177 million (worldwide box office)

$177 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

The story revolves around a nameless protagonist who recounts his encounters with three assassins sent to kill the King of Qin, the ruler of one of the warring states. This is one of the popular Chinese fantasy movies.

28. How Long Will I Love U (2018)

Lead actors: Li Guangjie, Tong Liya

Li Guangjie, Tong Liya Supporting Artist: Lei Jiayin

Lei Jiayin Director: Su Lun

Su Lun Release date: May 18, 2018

May 18, 2018 Run Time: 1 hour 41 minutes

1 hour 41 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: $469 million (worldwide box office)

$469 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Gu Xiaojiao, a modern-day woman living in 2018, and Lu Ming, a man from 1999, find themselves living in the same apartment, but in different periods. Despite being separated by two decades, they discover that their lives are connected in unexpected ways, and they develop a unique bond that transcends time.

29. Legend of the Demon Cat (2017)

Lead actors: Huang Xuan, Shōta Sometani, Kitty Zhang

Huang Xuan, Shōta Sometani, Kitty Zhang Supporting Artist: Qin Hao

Qin Hao Director: Chen Kaige

Chen Kaige Release date: December 22, 2017

December 22, 2017 Run Time: 2 hours 9 minutes

2 hours 9 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Revenue: $93 million (worldwide box office)

$93 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

The story follows the investigation of a series of mysterious deaths at the imperial court, which are believed to be linked to a legendary demon cat. As the investigation unfolds, the court poet Bai Letian and a Japanese monk named Kukai uncover dark secrets and political intrigue surrounding the deaths. This is one of the best Chinese fantasy movies.

30. Monster Hunt (2015)

Lead actors: Bai Baihe, Jing Boran

Bai Baihe, Jing Boran Supporting Artist: Jiang Wu

Jiang Wu Director: Raman Hui

Raman Hui Release date: July 16, 2015

July 16, 2015 Run Time: 1 hour 57 minutes

1 hour 57 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Revenue: $385 million (worldwide box office)

$385 million (worldwide box office) Language: Mandarin

Tianyin, a young man, becomes entangled in an epic quest when he unexpectedly finds himself tasked with protecting a pregnant monster queen from both human and monster adversaries. As Tianyin navigates the challenges of his newfound role, he forms an unlikely partnership with Xiaonan, a feisty monster hunter seeking to capture the monster queen for a reward.

