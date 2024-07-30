Friends are the family we choose for ourselves, and what better way to celebrate this bond than through music? From upbeat anthems that make you want to dance with your squad to heartfelt ballads that capture the depth of your connection, songs about friendship have a way of resonating with us all. In this article, I’ve curated a list of 100 unforgettable tunes that pay tribute to the joys and challenges of friendship, spanning various genres and eras. Get ready to reminisce, sing along, and maybe even shed a tear or two as we embark on this musical journey through the highs and lows of friendship.

List Of Songs

S.No. Song Name Singer Name 1 Count On Me Bruno Mars 2 You’ve Got A Friend In Me Randy Newman 3 Lean On Me Bill Withers 4 We Are The Champions Queen 5 Hey Ya! OutKast 6 You And Me Lifehouse 7 Real Friends Kanye West 8 Party Rock Anthem LMFAO 9 Good As Hell Lizzo 10 Wannabe Spice Girls 11 You’re My Best Friend Queen 12 I’ll Be There For You The Rembrandts 13 We Are Young Fun 14 Girls Just Want To Have Fun Cyndi Lauper 15 I Will Remember You Sarah McLachlan 16 Stand By Me Ben E. King 17 I’ll Be There The Jackson 5 18 That’s What Friends Are For Dionne Warwick, Elton John, Gladys Knight, and Stevie Wonder 19 Friends In Low Places Garth Brooks 20 Graduation (Friends Forever) Vitamin C 21 Jaane Kyun Vishal Dadlani 22 Dil Chahta Hai Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy 23 Atrangi Yaari Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar 24 Tum Ho Toh Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, and Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy 25 Veere Vishal Mishra 26 Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe Sonu Nigam 27 Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey 28 Zindagi ka Naam Dosti Nitin Mukesh, Mohammed Aziz 29 Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan Kishore Kumar 30 Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi 31 Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam 32 Meri Dosti Mera Pyar Mohammad Rafi 33 Daaru Desi Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgade 34 You’ve Got A Friend Carole King 35 Me And My Girls Fifth Harmony 36 That’s What Friends Are For Dionne Warwick, Elton John, Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder 37 Girl Destiny’s Child 38 Monopoly Ariana Grande 39 Do It Chloe x Halle 40 My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend Demi Lovato 41 Yaar Mod Do Guru Randhava, Millind Gaba 42 Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd 43 Old Friends Jasmine Thompson 44 If You Don’t Know Me By Now Teddy Pendergrass 45 My Friends, My Friends Eddie Money 46 For Forever Dear Evan Hansen 47 Thank You For Being A Friend Andrew Gold 48 Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai Sonu Nigam 49 Woh Din Tushar Joshi, Arijit Singh 50 Dost Yaad Aate Hain Saaj Bhatt 51 Back To College Manan Bhardwaj 52 We Are Family Sister Sledge 53 Boys Like You Dodie 54 Lucky Jason Mraz, Colbie Caillat 55 The Way I Feel Inside The Zombies 56 I Want You To Want Me Letters to Cleo 57 Can’t Fight This Feeling REO Speedwagon 58 Home Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros 59 I’ve Been Thinking About You Mariah Carey 60 Best Friend Breakup Lauren Spencer Smith 61 Bad Blood Taylor Swift 62 Breathe Taylor Swift 63 Dead To Me Kali Uchis 64 Right Where You Left Me Taylor Swift 65 Cross You Out Charlie XCX 66 Liability Lorde 67 False Prophets J. Cole 68 This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things Taylor Swift 69 Backstabber Eminem 70 Fake Friends Kidd Kidd 71 Deep Fried Frenz MF DOOM 72 Fairweather Friends Vanessa Carlton 73 Best Friend Saweetie and Doja Cat 74 With A Little Help From My Friends The Beatles 75 Best Friend Harry Nilsson 76 We’re Going To Be Friends The White Stripes 77 Joga Bjork 78 Best Friend Young Thug 79 Old Friends Everything But The Girl 80 Army Ellie Goulding 81 I’m Only Me When I’m With You Taylor Swift 82 No New Friends DJ Khaled 83 Tera Yaar Hoon Main Arijit Singh 84 Always Be Together Little Mix 85 Friends Nas and Damian Marley 86 Because You Loved Me Celine Dion 87 Friends Elton John 88 You Can’t Make Old Friends Kenny Rogers And Dolly Parton 89 Me And My Girls Selena Gomez 90 Never Had A Friend Like Me 2Pac Shakur 91 Friend Like Me Robin Williams 92 All My Favourite People Maren Morris 93 I’ll Remember Madonna 94 Good Friends And A Glass Of Wine LeAnn Rimes 94 Clique Kanye West 95 My Best Friend Weezer 96 7 Rings Ariana Grande 97 My Sister Reba McEntire 98 Hymn Kesha 99 Heroes David Bowie 100 Cheetah Sisters The Cheetah Girls

Cool friendship songs

1) Count On Me (Bruno Mars)

Bruno Mars’ infectious hit “Count on Me” is a testament to the unwavering support and loyalty that true friendship embodies. With its upbeat melody and catchy lyrics, this song perfectly captures the essence of being there for your friends, no matter what life throws your way. It’s a reassuring reminder that you can always count on your besties to have your back, just as they can count on you.

Title: Count on Me

Artist(s): Bruno Mars

Album: Doo-Wops & Hooligans

Release Date: 2010

Genre: Pop, R&B

Lyrics: “You can count on me like 1, 2, 3, I’ll be there.”

Songwriter: Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine

You Can Watch It Here: Count on Me

Read More- Bollywood Movies About Friendship

2) You’ve Got A Friend In Me (Randy Newman)

This heartwarming tune from the beloved Pixar film “Toy Story” has become an anthem for friendship across generations. Randy Newman’s soulful vocals and the simple yet profound lyrics remind us that true friends are always there, no matter what challenges life presents. Whether you’re reminiscing about childhood memories or celebrating the enduring bonds you’ve forged over the years, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” is a timeless reminder of the comfort and support that comes with having a loyal friend by your side.

Title: You’ve Got a Friend in Me

Artist(s): Randy Newman

Album: Toy Story Soundtrack

Release Date: 1995

Genre: Children’s Music, Soundtrack

Lyrics: “You’ve got a friend in me, you’ve got a friend in me.”

Songwriter: Randy Newman

You Can Watch It Here: You’ve Got A Friend In Me

3) Lean On Me (Bill Withers)

Bill Withers’ timeless classic “Lean on Me” is a powerful ode to the unbreakable bonds of friendship. With its soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, this song reminds us that true friends are there to support and uplift us during our darkest moments. Whether you’re going through a tough time or simply need a shoulder to lean on, “Lean on Me” encapsulates the essence of having someone to rely on, someone who will help you carry the weight of life’s burdens.

Title: Lean on Me

Artist(s): Bill Withers

Album: Still Bill

Release Date: 1972

Genre: Soul, R&B

Lyrics: “Lean on me, when you’re not strong, and I’ll be your friend, I’ll help you carry on.”

Songwriter: Bill Withers

You Can Watch It Here: Lean on Me

4) We Are The Champions (Queen)

Queen’s iconic anthem “We Are the Champions” is a celebration of overcoming adversity and emerging victorious, thanks to the unwavering support of friends. Freddie Mercury’s powerful vocals and the song’s triumphant chorus resonate with anyone who has faced challenges alongside their closest companions. Whether you’re conquering personal battles or achieving collective goals, this song reminds us that with our friends by our side, we are unstoppable champions.

Title: We Are the Champions

Artist(s): Queen

Album: News of the World

Release Date: 1977

Genre: Rock

Lyrics: “We are the champions, my friends, and we’ll keep on fighting till the end.”

Songwriter: Freddie Mercury

You Can Watch It Here: We Are The Champions

5) Hey Ya! (OutKast)

OutKast’s infectious hit “Hey Ya!” is a celebration of friendship and good times. With its catchy hook and funky beats, this song is guaranteed to get you and your besties up and dancing. It’s a reminder to embrace the joyous moments in life and cherish the memories you create with your friends. Whether you’re jamming at a party or simply cruising around town, “Hey Ya!” is the perfect soundtrack for making unforgettable memories with your ride-or-die crew.

Title: Hey Ya!

Artist(s): OutKast

Album: Speakerboxxx/The Love Below

Release Date: 2003

Genre: Hip-Hop, Funk

Lyrics: “Hey ya, hey ya, hey ya, hey ya.”

Songwriter: André 3000, Patrick Brown

You Can Watch It Here: Hey Ya!

6) You And Me (Lifehouse)

ADVERTISEMENT

This emotional, introspective rock ballad explores the ups and downs of a close friendship. The lyrics touch on the challenges of maintaining a strong bond, but ultimately convey the unbreakable nature of the connection between two people who truly understand each other. It’s a powerful reminder that even when life gets complicated, true friends will always find a way to weather the storm together.

Title: You and Me

Artist(s): Lifehouse

Album: Lifehouse

Release Date: 2005

Genre: Rock, Pop

Lyrics: “What day is it? And in what month? This clock never seemed so alive. I can’t keep up and I can’t back down. I’ve been losing so much time.”

Songwriter: Jason Wade

You Can Watch It Here: You And Me

7) Real Friends (Kanye West)

Kanye West’s introspective track “Real Friends” delves into the complexities of friendship and the challenges of navigating relationships in the spotlight. With its raw and honest lyrics, this song explores the notion of true friendship and the importance of surrounding ourselves with people who genuinely care about us, not just our success or fame. “Real Friends” is a poignant reminder to cherish the authentic connections we have with those who have been there for us through it all.

Title: Real Friends

Artist(s): Kanye West

Album: The Life of Pablo

Release Date: 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop

Lyrics: “Real friends, how many of us? How many of us, how many jealous?”

Songwriter: Kanye West, Havoc, Benny Blanco, Frank Dukes, Ant Clemons

You Can Watch It Here: Real Friends

Fun Friendship Songs

1) Party Rock Anthem (LMFAO)

This high-energy anthem is the ultimate soundtrack for a wild night out with your closest mates. The infectious beat and playful lyrics encourage you to let loose, dance like no one’s watching, and create unforgettable memories with your friends. Whether you’re hitting the club or having a house party, “Party Rock Anthem” is sure to get everyone in the mood to celebrate the joys of friendship.

Title: Party Rock Anthem

Artist(s): LMFAO

Album: Sorry for Party Rocking

Release Date: 2011

Genre: Electropop, Dance-pop

Lyrics: “Party rock is in the house tonight / Everybody just have a good time”

Songwriter: Skyler Gordy, Stefan Kendal Gordy

You Can Watch It Here: Party Rock Anthem

Check Out- Male female friendships from bollywood

2) Good As Hell (Lizzo)

Lizzo’s empowering anthem is a must-have on any friendship playlist. The upbeat melody and body-positive message inspire you and your friends to embrace your inner confidence and radiate self-love. “Good as Hell” is the perfect soundtrack for a girls’ night in, a celebratory brunch, or any occasion where you and your besties want to feel fabulous and uplift one another.

Title: Good as Hell

Artist(s): Lizzo

Album: Cuz I Love You

Release Date: 2019

Genre: Pop, R&B

Lyrics: “I’m feelin’ good as hell / Hair toss, check my nails”

Songwriter: Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Eric Frederic

You Can Watch It Here: Good As Hell

3) Wannabe (Spice Girls)

ADVERTISEMENT

The iconic “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls perfectly captures the unbreakable bond of female friendship. The catchy melody and empowering lyrics celebrate the importance of your girl squad and the loyalty you share with one another. This song is a timeless classic that will have you and your friends singing and dancing along, reminiscing about the good old days and the memories you’ve created together.

Title: Wannabe

Artist(s): Spice Girls

Album: Spice

Release Date: 1996

Genre: Pop

Lyrics: “If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends”

Songwriter: Matt Rowe, Richard Stannard

You Can Watch It Here: Wannabe

4) You’re My Best Friend (Queen)

This heartfelt ballad by the legendary Queen is a beautiful tribute to the unwavering support and companionship of a true friend. The soothing piano melody and Freddie Mercury’s emotive vocals convey the deep appreciation and unconditional love shared between best friends. Whether you’re celebrating a long-lasting friendship or reminiscing about the special moments you’ve shared, “You’re My Best Friend” is a timeless classic that will touch your heart.

Title: You’re My Best Friend

Artist(s): Queen

Album: A Night at the Opera

Release Date: 1975

Genre: Piano ballad

Lyrics: “Oh, you’re the best friend that I ever had”

Songwriter: Freddie Mercury

You Can Watch It Here: You’re My Best Friend

5) I’ll Be There For You (The Rembrandts)

Instantly recognizable as the theme song for the beloved sitcom “Friends,” this upbeat track perfectly encapsulates the unwavering support and camaraderie shared among a tight-knit group of friends. The catchy melody and relatable lyrics remind us that no matter what life throws our way, our friends will always be there to lift us up and weather the storm together.

Title: I’ll Be There for You

Artist(s): The Rembrandts

Album: LP

Release Date: 1995

Genre: Pop rock

Lyrics: “I’ll be there for you / When the rain starts to pour”

Songwriter: David Crane, Marta Kauffman, Michael Skloff, Allee Willis, Phil Solem, Danny Wilde

You Can Watch It Here: I’ll Be There For You

6) We Are Young (Fun)

This anthemic track from Fun celebrates the boundless energy, passion, and resilience of youth. The soaring chorus and empowering lyrics encourage you and your friends to embrace the present, live in the moment, and create memories that will last a lifetime. “We Are Young” is the perfect soundtrack for those carefree nights spent laughing, dancing, and making unforgettable memories with your closest companions.

Title: We Are Young

Artist(s): Fun

Album: Some Nights

Release Date: 2012

Genre: Indie pop, Indie rock

Lyrics: “Tonight, we are young / So let’s set the world on fire”

Songwriter: Nate Ruess, Andrew Dost, Jack Antonoff

You Can Watch It Here: We Are Young

7) Girls Just Want To Have Fun (Cyndi Lauper)

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyndi Lauper’s iconic hit is a timeless celebration of the joys of female friendship. The upbeat tempo and playful lyrics capture the spirit of a group of friends letting loose, embracing their inner child, and reveling in the simple pleasures of life. Whether you’re hosting a girls’ night in or hitting the town, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” is the perfect soundtrack to let your hair down and create unforgettable memories with your besties.

Title: Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Artist(s): Cyndi Lauper

Album: She’s So Unusual

Release Date: 1983

Genre: Pop, New Wave

Lyrics: “Girls, they want to have fun”

Songwriter: Robert Hazard

You Can Watch It Here: Girls Just Want To Have Fun

Song about friendship and memories

1) I Will Remember You (Sarah McLachlan)

This poignant ballad by Sarah McLachlan is a heartfelt tribute to the enduring memories and cherished moments shared with a friend. The haunting melody and the emotive lyrics capture the bittersweet essence of letting go, while holding on to the indelible imprint that a special friendship has left on our hearts.

Title: I Will Remember You

Artist(s): Sarah McLachlan

Album: Mirrorball

Release Date: 1999

Genre: Pop, Ballad

Lyrics: “I will remember you / Will you remember me? / Don’t let your life pass you by / Weep not for the memories”

Songwriter: Sarah McLachlan

You Can Watch It Here: i will remember you

Read More- Poems Compliments For Your Friends

2) Stand By Me (Ben E. King)

This timeless classic by Ben E. King is a powerful anthem about the unwavering loyalty and support that true friends provide. The soulful vocals and the simple, yet poignant lyrics convey the message that no matter what challenges we face, our friends will always be there to stand by our side.

Title: Stand by Me

Artist(s): Ben E. King

Album: Don’t Play That Song!

Release Date: 1962

Genre: R&B, Soul

Lyrics:”When the night has come / And the land is dark / And the moon is the only light we’ll see / No I won’t be afraid, no I won’t be afraid / Just as long as you stand, stand by me”

Songwriter: Ben E. King, Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller

You Can Watch It Here: Stand By Me

3) I’ll Be There (The Jackson 5)

This classic Motown hit by The Jackson 5 is a beautiful expression of the unconditional love and support that friends offer each other. The smooth harmonies and the heartfelt lyrics capture the essence of being there for one another, no matter what life throws our way.

Title: I’ll Be There

Artist(s): The Jackson 5

Album: Third Album

Release Date: 1970

Genre: R&B, Soul

Lyrics: “You and I must make a pact, We must bring salvation back, Where there is love, I’ll be there.”

Songwriter: Berry Gordy, Hal Davis, Willie Hutch, Bob West

You Can Watch It Here: I’ll Be There

4) That’s What Friends Are For (Dionne Warwick, Elton John, Gladys Knight, and Stevie Wonder)

ADVERTISEMENT

This star-studded collaboration is a powerful anthem that celebrates the true meaning of friendship. The soulful harmonies and the heartfelt lyrics convey the message that in times of need, true friends will always be there to provide comfort, support, and unwavering love.

Title: That’s What Friends Are For

Artist(s): Dionne Warwick, Elton John, Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder

Album: That’s What Friends Are For

Release Date: 1986

Genre: Pop, R&B

Lyrics: “And people can be so cold They’ll hurt you and desert you Well, they’ll take your soul if you let them Oh, but don’t you let Oh, but don’t you let them They say that friendship never ends And I’ve got a friend in you That’s what friends are for In good times and bad times I’ll be on your side forever more That’s what friends are for”

Songwriter: Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager

You Can Watch It Here: That’s What Friends Are For

5) Friends In Low Places (Garth Brooks)

This upbeat country anthem by Garth Brooks is a celebration of the camaraderie and loyalty that can be found in unexpected places. The lyrics playfully embrace the idea that true friends can be found anywhere, regardless of social status or background, reminding us that the bonds of friendship transcend all boundaries.

Title: Friends in Low Places

Artist(s): Garth Brooks

Album: No Fences

Release Date: 1990

Genre: Country

Lyrics: “Cause I’ve got friends in low places, where the whiskey drowns and the beer chases my blues away, And I’ll be okay.”

Songwriter: Dewayne Blackwell, Earl Bud Lee

You Can Watch It Here: Friends In Low Places

6) Graduation (Friends Forever) (Vitamin C)

As we navigate the transitions and milestones in our lives, this poignant song by Vitamin C serves as a bittersweet reminder of the enduring nature of friendship. The lyrics capture the mix of emotions that come with saying goodbye, while also acknowledging the unbreakable bonds that will continue to connect us, no matter how much time or distance may separate us.

Title: Graduation (Friends Forever)

Artist(s): Vitamin C

Album: Vitamin C

Release Date: 1999

Genre: Pop

Lyrics: “And so we talked all night about the rest of our lives, where we’re gonna be when we turn 25. I keep thinking times will never change, keep on thinking things will always be the same.”

Songwriter: Colleen Fitzpatrick

You Can Watch It Here: Graduation (Friends Forever)

Dedication Songs for Friends

1) Jaane Kyun (Vishal Dadlani)

This upbeat, feel-good track from the movie “Dostana” perfectly encapsulates the camaraderie and unwavering support between friends. The lyrics celebrate the unbreakable bond that transcends all obstacles, with the chorus chanting “Jaane kyun, jaane kyun, jaane kyun, jaane kyun” (Why, why, why, why) in a joyous proclamation of friendship. Vishal Dadlani’s powerful vocals and the infectious energy of the song make it a true anthem for best friends.

Title: Jaane kyun

Artist(s): Vishal Dadlani

Album: Dostana

Release Date: 2015

Genre: Bollywood, Pop

Lyrics: “Jaane kyun dil jaanta hai. Tu hai toh I’ll be alright”

Songwriter: Vishal Dadlani

You Can Watch It Here: Jaane Kyun

Read More- Best Roast Ideas for Your Friends

2) Dil Chahta Hai (Shankar- Ehsaan- Loy)

ADVERTISEMENT

The title track of the iconic film “Dil Chahta Hai” is a timeless classic that captures the essence of friendship. With its upbeat tempo and catchy melody, the song celebrates the unbreakable bond between three friends as they navigate the ups and downs of life. The lyrics eloquently convey the depth of their connection, reminding us that true friendship knows no bounds. The infectious energy of the track and the seamless interplay of the vocals make it a beloved anthem for friends everywhere.

Title: Dil Chahta Hai (Title Track)

Artist(s): Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Album: Dil Chahta Hai

Release Date: 2001

Genre: Bollywood, Pop

Lyrics: “Dil Chahta Hai, Dil Chahta Hai, Yeh Dil Chahta Hai”

Songwriter: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

You Can Watch It Here: Dil Chahta Hai

3) Atrangi Yaari (Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar)

“Atrangi Yaari” is a vibrant, upbeat celebration of the unique and quirky nature of friendship. The lyrics playfully acknowledge the misunderstandings that come with any close relationship, but ultimately emphasize the unbreakable bond that holds friends together.

Title: Atrangi Yaari

Artist(s): Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar

Album: Wazir

Release Date: 2015

Genre: Bollywood, Pop

Lyrics: “Hum na hote yaara

Apni toh yaari atrangi hai re”

Songwriter: Vishal-Shekhar

You Can Watch It Here: Atrangi Yaari

4) Tum Ho Toh (Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy)

“Tum Ho Toh” is a poignant and introspective ballad that explores the profound impact of friendship. The lyrics beautifully capture the way a friend’s presence can transform the world, making it feel brighter and more meaningful. This tender and heartfelt track is a perfect companion for those quiet moments of reflection and appreciation for the friends who have enriched our lives.

Title: Tum Ho Toh

Artist(s): Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, and Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy

Album: Rock On

Release Date: 2008

Genre: Bollywood, Ballad

Lyrics: “Tum Ho Toh, Sab Kuch Hai, Tum Nahin Toh, Kuch Bhi Nahin”

Songwriter: Javed Akhtar

You Can Watch It Here: Tum Ho Toh

5) Veere (Vishal Mishra)

“Veere” by Vishal Mishra is a heartwarming Hindi song that celebrates the unbreakable bond between friends. The title “Veere” is a term of endearment in Punjabi, meaning “best friend” or “dear friend.” The song’s lyrics paint a vivid picture of the support, laughter, and cherished memories that define a true friendship. With its upbeat tempo and soulful vocals, “Veere” perfectly encapsulates the camaraderie and unwavering loyalty that we all hope to find in our closest confidants. The song’s message of standing by each other through thick and thin resonates deeply, reminding us of the invaluable role our friends play in our lives.

Title: Veere

Artist(s): Vishal Mishra

Album: N/A

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Bollywood, Pop

Lyrics: “Jab tak ke samay hai na

Yaari yaaron ki…

Veere.. veere.. veere.. jind apni..

Veere.. veere.. veere.. zidd apni..”

Songwriter: Vishal Mishra

You Can Watch It Here: Veere

6) Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe (Sonu Nigam)

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe” is a heartwarming and uplifting track that celebrates the unwavering loyalty and support of true friends. The powerful vocals of Sonu Nigam, combined with the emotive lyrics, convey the depth of the bond between friends who will stand by each other through thick and thin. This song is a powerful reminder of the importance of having friends who will always have your back, no matter what life throws your way.

Title: Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe

Artist(s): Sonu Nigam

Album: 3 Idiots

Release Date: 2009

Genre: Bollywood, Pop

Lyrics: “Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe, Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe”

Songwriter: Sachin-Jigar

You Can Watch It Here: Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe

7) Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge (Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey)

“Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge” is a timeless classic that has become synonymous with the enduring bond of friendship. The iconic duet between Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey, coupled with the soulful melody and poetic lyrics, captures the depth and unwavering loyalty of a true friendship. This song has become a beloved anthem for generations, reminding us that the connections we forge with our friends are truly unbreakable.

Title: Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Artist(s): Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey

Album: Sholay

Release Date: 1975

Genre: Bollywood, Classic

Lyrics:”Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge, Todenge Dil Todenge”

Songwriter: R.D. Burman

You Can Watch It Here: Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Old Friendship Songs

1) Zindagi Ka Naam Dosti (Nitin Mukesh, Mohammed Aziz)

The song emphasizes that true friendship transcends worldly gains like wealth and fame. It highlights the importance of loyalty and sacrifice in a friendship. The music is upbeat and lively, reflecting the joy and camaraderie of strong bonds.

Title: Zindagi ka Naam Dosti

Artist(s): Nitin Mukesh, Mohammed Aziz

Album: Khudgarz

Release Date: 1987

Genre: Bollywood / Friendship Anthem

Lyrics: “Yaaron dosti ki dushman hai galat fahmi Isne mitaai dosti zindagi ka naam dosti”

Songwriter: Indeevar

You Can Watch It Here: Zindagi Ka Naam Dosti

Read More- Savage Insults For Your Best Friend

2) Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan (Kishore Kumar)

This evergreen friendship song from the 1981 Bollywood film “Yaarana” is a timeless ode to the unique bond shared between best friends. The melodious vocals of Kishore Kumar, combined with the heartfelt lyrics by Anand Bakshi, create a nostalgic and sentimental tribute to the irreplaceable friendship that transcends time and distance. This song is a must-have on any playlist for celebrating the unbreakable connections with your loved ones.

Title: Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan

Artist(s): Kishore Kumar

Album: Yaarana

Release Date: 1981

Genre: Bollywood, Friendship

Lyrics: “Tere jaisa yaar kahan

Kahan aisa yaarana

Yaad karegi duniya

Tera mera afsana”

Songwriter: Anand Bakshi

You Can Watch It Here: Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan

3) Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara (Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi)

ADVERTISEMENT

This upbeat and joyful friendship song from the 1980 Bollywood film “Dostana” is a celebration of the enduring bond between two friends. With its catchy melody and lively vocals by Shabbir Kumar and Asha Bhosle, the song conveys the unbreakable camaraderie and lifelong commitment that define true friendship. The lyrics by Anand Bakshi perfectly capture the essence of a friendship that withstands the test of time.

Title: Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara

Artist(s): Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi

Album: Dostana

Release Date: 1980

Genre: Bollywood, Friendship

Lyrics: “Bane chaahe dushman, Zamana hamara, Bane chaahe dushman, Zamana hamara, Salamat rahe dostana hamara”

Songwriter: Anand Bakshi

You Can Watch It Here: Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara

4) Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka (Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam)

The lyrics describe a blossoming friendship between two people. They feel an instant connection, despite not knowing each other previously. The cheerful melody and uplifting lyrics capture the essence of finding a new friend.

Title: Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka

Artist(s): Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam

Album: Maine Pyar Kiya

Release Date: December 27, 1989 (as part of the album)

Genre: Bollywood Pop / Romance

Lyrics: “Aao Humse Naata Jodo

Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka

Ki Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka”

Songwriter: Asad Bhopali

You Can Watch It Here: Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka Video Song

5) Meri Dosti Mera Pyar (Mohammad Rafi)

The lyrics, penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri, express the idea that friendship is a form of love, offering solace and support through life’s challenges. The song emphasizes that a true friend is there for you when you’re lost or alone.

Title: Meri dosti mera pyar

Artist(s): Mohammad Rafi

Album: Dosti

Release Date: 1964

Genre: Bollywood, Friendship

Lyrics: “Koi jab raah na paaye, mere sang aaye, Dosti ko maane to sab dukh door”

Songwriter: Majrooh Sultanpuri

You Can Watch It Here: Meri Dosti Mera Pyar

6) Daaru Desi (Benny Dayal, Shalmali Kholgade)

This upbeat and energetic friendship song from the 2012 Bollywood film “Cocktail” is a modern-day anthem for celebrating the carefree moments shared with your closest friends. This song is the perfect soundtrack for a night out with your besties, capturing the spirit of friendship and the thrill of living in the moment.

Title: Daaru Desi

Artist(s): Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgade

Album: Cocktail

Release Date: 2012

Genre: Bollywood, Friendship, Party

Lyrics: “Chadhi mujhe yaari teri aisi

Jaise daaru desi”

Songwriter: Amitabh Bhattacharya

You Can Watch It Here: Daru Desi

7) You’ve Got A Friend (Carole King)

ADVERTISEMENT

This poignant folk song by the legendary Carole King is a beautiful exploration of the interconnectedness of friendship. With its introspective lyrics and soulful delivery, the song delves into the complex web of relationships that bind us together, highlighting the ways in which our friends’ friends become an integral part of our own lives. The song’s gentle melody and introspective tone make it a heartfelt tribute to the unexpected connections that enrich our lives and the power of friendship to transcend boundaries.

Title: You’ve got a friend

Artist(s): Carole King

Album: Tapestry

Release Date: 1971

Genre: Folk, Singer-Songwriter

Lyrics: “Winter, spring, summer or fall

All you have to do is call

And I’ll be there

You’ve got a friend”

Songwriter: Carole King

You Can Watch It Here: You’ve Got a Friend

Songs About Female Friendship

1) Me and My Girls (Fifth Harmony)

This upbeat anthem celebrates the unbreakable bond between a group of close-knit female friends. The lyrics capture the infectious energy and unwavering support they share, as they navigate the ups and downs of life together. “Me and My Girls” is a testament to the power of female friendship and the confidence it instills.

Title: Me and My Girls

Artist(s): Fifth Harmony

Album: Reflection

Release Date: January 30, 2015

Genre: Pop

Lyrics: “Me and my girls, we run this world / We’re takin’ over, yeah, we’re takin’ over”

Songwriter: Meghan Trainor, Gamal Lewis, Thomas Lumpkins

You Can Watch It Here: Me & My Girls

Read More- FRIENDS Best Episodes To Watch Again

2) That’s What Friends Are For (Dionne Warwick)

This timeless classic is a heartwarming tribute to the unwavering support and comfort that true friends provide, especially during life’s most challenging moments. The powerful vocals and emotive lyrics capture the essence of what it means to be there for one another, no matter what.

Title: That’s What Friends Are For

Artist(s): Dionne Warwick, Elton John, Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder

Album: Friends

Release Date: October 17, 1985

Genre: Pop, R&B

Lyrics: “And I’ll be there for you, as the world falls apart / I’ll be the rock to lean on, be the light in the dark”

Songwriter: Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager

You Can Watch It Here: That’s What Friends Are For

3) Girl (Destiny’s Child)

This upbeat, feel-good track celebrates the unbreakable bond between female friends. The lyrics emphasize the importance of loyalty, trust, and mutual understanding, making it a perfect anthem for any group of close-knit girlfriends.

Title: Girl

Artist(s): Destiny’s Child

Album: #1’s

Release Date: 2005

Genre: R&B, Pop

Lyrics: “Girl, you know you’re my friend / And you know I’m yours too”

Songwriter: Rodney Jerkins, LaShawn Daniels, Makeda Dread, Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams

You Can Watch It Here: Girl

4) Monopoly (Ariana Grande)

ADVERTISEMENT

“Monopoly” is a playful and empowering tribute to female friendship and entrepreneurship. The lyrics celebrate the duo’s success and independence, while also highlighting the importance of supporting and uplifting one another. It’s a feel-good anthem that encourages women to embrace their power and ambition.

Title: Monopoly

Artist(s): Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét

Album: Thank U, Next

Release Date: 2019

Genre: Pop, R&B

Lyrics: “I’m a CEO, I’m a boss, I’m a boss, I’m a boss”

Songwriter: Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét, Tommy Brown, Charles Anderson

You Can Watch It Here: MONOPOLY

5) Do It (Chloe x Halle)

“Do It” is a vibrant and empowering track that celebrates the power of female friendship. The lyrics encourage listeners to embrace their confidence and support one another, creating a sense of unity and camaraderie. The infectious beat and harmonies make this song a must-add to any friendship playlist.

Title: Do It

Artist(s): Chloe x Halle

Album: Ungodly Hour

Release Date: 2020

Genre: R&B, Pop

Lyrics: “We gon’ do it, we gon’ do it / We gon’ do it, we gon’ do it”

Songwriter: Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Scott Storch, Victoria Monét

You Can Watch It Here: Do It

6) My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend (Demi Lovato)

This upbeat and playful track celebrates the deep, unwavering bond between Demi Lovato and her close-knit group of female friends. The lyrics express the sentiment that her girlfriends are the ones she can truly depend on, and that their friendship is stronger than any romantic relationship. It’s a heartwarming ode to the power of female friendships.

Title: My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend

Artist(s): Demi Lovato

Album: Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over

Release Date: 2021

Genre: Pop, R&B

Lyrics: “My girlfriends are my boyfriend, yeah / They’re the ones I run to”

Songwriter: Demi Lovato, Tobias Jesso Jr., Laleh Pourkarim

You Can Watch It Here: My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend

Sad Songs for Friends

1) Yaar Mod Do (Guru Randhava, Millind Gaba)

This melancholic Punjabi track captures the heartache of a friendship that’s come to an end. The lyrics poignantly convey the pain of having to say goodbye to a cherished friend, with the singer pleading, “Yaar, mod do” (Friend, turn back). The emotive vocals and soulful melody will resonate with anyone who’s experienced the bittersweet reality of drifting apart from a once-inseparable companion.

Title: Yaar Mod Do

Artist(s): Guru Randhava, Millind Gaba

Album: Yaar Mod Do

Release Date: 2019

Genre: Punjabi Pop

Lyrics: “Oh le lo paisa, te le lo pyaar

Mainu mere yaar mod do (x2)”

Songwriter: Kumaar, Millind Gaba & Guru Randhawa

You Can Watch It Here: Yaar Mod Do

Check Out- Facts About F.R.I.E.N.D.S

2) Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd)

ADVERTISEMENT

This timeless Pink Floyd classic is a hauntingly beautiful tribute to a missing friend. The lyrics poignantly capture the longing and regret felt when someone close to us is no longer present, with the repeated refrain, “Wish you were here.” The atmospheric instrumentation evokes a sense of melancholy and nostalgia, making this a poignant anthem for anyone who’s grappled with the pain of losing a cherished friend.

Title: Wish You Were Here

Artist(s): Pink Floyd

Album: Wish You Were Here

Release Date: 1975

Genre: Progressive Rock

Lyrics: “The same old fears

Wish you were here”

Songwriter: Roger Waters

You Can Watch It Here: Wish You Were Here

3) Old Friends (Jasmine Thompson)

This introspective folk-pop ballad by Jasmine Thompson explores the bittersweet nature of old friendships. The lyrics reflect on the passage of time and the way relationships can evolve, with the singer acknowledging that “we’re not the same as we used to be.” Yet, there’s a sense of fondness and appreciation for the memories shared, making this a poignant ode to the enduring power of friendship, even in the face of change.

Title: Old Friends

Artist(s): Jasmine Thompson

Album: Another Bundle of Tantrums

Release Date: 2017

Genre: Folk, Pop

Lyrics: “What I do, what I got

Who I am and who I’m not

I miss my old friends”

Songwriter: Jasmine Thompson

You Can Watch It Here: Old Friends

4) If You Don’t Know Me By Now (Teddy Pendergrass)

This soulful R&B classic by Teddy Pendergrass is a powerful lament about the pain of feeling misunderstood by a close friend. The lyrics convey a sense of vulnerability and longing, with the singer pleading, “If you don’t know me by now, you will never, never, never know me.” The emotive vocal performance and lush instrumentation make this a poignant exploration of the complexities of friendship and the importance of truly knowing one another.

Title: If You Don’t Know Me By Now

Artist(s): Teddy Pendergrass

Album: Life Is a Song Worth Singing

Release Date: 1972

Genre: Soul, R&B

Lyrics: “If you don’t know me by now

You will never never never know me”

Songwriter: Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff

You Can Watch It Here: If you dont know me by now

5) My Friends, My Friends (Eddie Money)

This upbeat rock anthem by Eddie Money is a heartfelt celebration of the power of friendship. The lyrics pay tribute to the loyal companions who have stood by the singer through thick and thin, with the chorus proclaiming, “My friends, my friends, they’ll be there until the end.” It is a feel-good anthem for anyone who values their closest bonds.

Title: My Friends, My Friends

Artist(s): Eddie Money

Album: Life for the Taking

Release Date: 1979

Genre: Rock

Lyrics: “My friends, my friends, they’ll be there until the end”

Songwriter: Eddie Money

You Can Watch It Here: My Friends, My Friends

6) For Forever (Dear Evan Hansen)

ADVERTISEMENT

This poignant ballad from the musical “Dear Evan Hansen” explores the transformative power of friendship. The lyrics capture the protagonist’s longing for a true connection, and the way a newfound friendship can help him find his way in the world. The emotive vocals and sweeping orchestration create a sense of hope and vulnerability, making this a powerful testament to the profound impact that even a single friendship can have on our lives.

Title: For Forever

Artist(s): Ben Platt, Noah Galvin

Album: Dear Evan Hansen (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Release Date: 2021

Genre: Musical Theatre, Pop

Lyrics: “We could be alright for forever this way

Two friends

True friends

On a perfect day”

Songwriter: Ben Platt, Justin Paul

You Can Watch It Here: For Forever

Songs for a Group of Friends

1) Thank You For Being A Friend (Andrew Gold)

This heartwarming ballad is a timeless ode to the friends who have been there through thick and thin. With its soothing melody and poignant lyrics, it’s the perfect song to dedicate to your inner circle, reminding them of the invaluable role they’ve played in your life.

Title: Thank You for Being a Friend

Artist(s): Andrew Gold

Album: Lonely Boy

Release Date: 1978

Genre: Pop, Soft Rock

Lyrics: “Thank you for being a friend

Traveled down the road and back again

Your heart is true, you’re a pal and a confidant”

Songwriter: Andrew Gold

You Can Watch It Here: Thank You For Being A Friend

2) Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai (Sonu Nigam)

This playful, tongue-in-cheek Hindi song perfectly captures the mischievous and endearing nature of friendship. With its catchy tune and humorous lyrics, it’s a must-have on any playlist for a lively get-together with your closest pals.

Title: Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai

Artist(s): Sonu Nigam

Album: Chashme Baddoor

Release Date: 2013

Genre: Bollywood, Comedy

Lyrics: “Har ek friend kamina hota hai

Har ek friend dil ka sona hota hai”

Songwriter: Sajid-Wajid

You Can Watch It Here: Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai

3) Woh Din (Tushar Joshi, Arijit Singh)

The song takes listeners on a sentimental journey back to college days. The lyrics, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Tushar Joshi (who also sings the film version), talk about carefree times with friends, first crushes, and youthful rebellion.

Title: Woh Din

Artist(s): Tushar Joshi, Arijit Singh

Album: Chhichhore

Release Date: 2019

Genre: Bollywood Pop / Friendship Anthem

Lyrics: “Dosti aur doston se udhar ke din the

Woh din bhi kya din the”

Songwriter: Amitabh Bhattacharya, Tushar Joshi

You Can Watch It Here: Woh Din

4) Dost Yaad Aate Hain (Saaj Bhatt)

ADVERTISEMENT

This heartfelt Hindi song is a beautiful tribute to the enduring bonds of friendship. With its soulful vocals and introspective lyrics, it’s the perfect track to listen to when you’re missing your closest friends and the memories you’ve shared.

Title: Dost Yaad Aate Hain

Artist(s): Saaj Bhatt

Album: N/A

Release Date: 2024

Genre: Bollywood, Friendship

Lyrics: “Dost yaad aate hain

Jab akele hote hain”

Songwriter: Saaj Bhatt

You Can Watch It Here: DOST YAAD AATE HAI

5) Back To College (Manan Bhardwaj)

This upbeat, nostalgic Hindi song is a celebration of the carefree days of college life and the unbreakable bonds of friendship. With its catchy melody and relatable lyrics, it’s the perfect track to blast during a reunion with your college besties.

Title: Back to College

Artist(s): Manan Bhardwaj

Album: N/A

Release Date: 2023

Genre: Bollywood, Pop

Lyrics: “Yaariyaan, yaadon mein rehti hain

Dosti, dil mein basti hain”

Songwriter: Manan Bhardwaj

You Can Watch It Here: Back To College

6) We Are Family (Sister Sledge)

This iconic disco anthem is a celebration of the unbreakable bond of sisterhood and friendship. With its infectious groove and empowering lyrics, it’s the perfect track to dance to with your closest friends, reminding you of the strength and unity that comes from standing together.

Title: We Are Family

Artist(s): Sister Sledge

Album: We Are Family

Release Date: 1988

Genre: Disco, R&B

Lyrics: “We are family

I got all my sisters with me”

Songwriter: Nile Rodgers, Bernard Edwards

You Can Watch It Here: We Are Family

Best Friends in Love Songs

1) Boys Like You (Dodie)

“Boys like you” by Dodie is a delightfully quirky and heartfelt song that captures the bittersweet experience of falling for your best friend. With its catchy melody and relatable lyrics, the song explores the internal struggle of navigating the line between platonic and romantic love, and the fear of jeopardizing a cherished friendship.

Title: Boys like you

Artist(s): Dodie

Album: Human

Release Date: 2021

Genre: Indie Pop

Lyrics: “I don’t want to ruin it, I don’t want to lose it / I don’t want to use it, I don’t want to bruise it / But boys like you, they make me want to”

Songwriter: Dodie Clark

You Can Watch It Here: Boys Like You

2) Lucky (Jason Mraz, Colbie Caillat)

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lucky” by Jason Mraz is a beautiful duet that celebrates the deep bond and mutual appreciation between two best friends. The song’s upbeat tempo and heartwarming lyrics convey the sense of gratitude and appreciation that comes with having someone who truly understands and supports you.

Title: Lucky

Artist(s): Jason Mraz, Colbie Caillat

Album: We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.

Release Date: 2009

Genre: Pop, Folk

Lyrics: “I’m lucky I’m in love with my best friend / Lucky to have been where I have been / Lucky to be coming home again”

Songwriter: Jason Mraz

You Can Watch It Here: Lucky

3) The Way I Feel Inside (The Zombies)

“The Way I Feel Inside” by The Zombies is a poignant and introspective song that delves into the tender emotions shared between close friends. The song’s melancholic tone and soulful vocals capture the bittersweet feeling of longing for a deeper connection, while also acknowledging the beauty and fragility of the friendship itself.

Title: The Way I Feel Inside

Artist(s): The Zombies

Album: Begin Here

Release Date: 1965

Genre: Psychedelic Pop, Indie

Lyrics: “The way I feel inside / The way I feel inside / The way I feel inside”

Songwriter: Rod Argent

You Can Watch It Here: The Way I Feel Inside

4) I Want You To Want Me (Letters to Cleo)

“I Want You to Want Me” by Letters to Cleo is a high-energy, guitar-driven song that celebrates the mutual desire and admiration between best friends. With its catchy chorus and infectious energy, the song perfectly encapsulates the excitement and anticipation of wanting your best friend to feel the same way you do.

Title: I Want You to Want Me

Artist(s): Letters to Cleo

Album: Aurora Gory Alice

Release Date: 1999

Genre: Alternative Rock, Power Pop

Lyrics: “I want you to want me / I need you to need me / I’d love you to love me / I’m beggin’ you to beg me”

Songwriter: Cheap Trick

You Can Watch It Here: I Want You To Want me

5) Can’t Fight This Feeling (REO Speedwagon)

“Can’t Fight This Feeling” by REO Speedwagon is a poignant ballad that explores the deep emotional bond between friends. The lyrics convey a sense of vulnerability and longing, as the narrator struggles to suppress their true feelings for their closest companion. With its soaring chorus and emotive vocals, this classic rock anthem is a touching tribute to the power of platonic love.

Title: Can’t Fight This Feeling

Artist(s): REO Speedwagon

Album: Wheels Are Turnin’

Release Date: 1984

Genre: Power Ballad, Rock

Lyrics: “I can’t fight this feeling any longer / And yet I’m still afraid to let it flow”

Songwriter: Kevin Cronin

You Can Watch It Here: Can’t Fight This Feeling

6) Home (Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros)

ADVERTISEMENT

This upbeat, folk-infused track from Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros is a celebration of the deep, familial bond between friends. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of a group of close-knit companions, finding solace and belonging in each other’s company. “Home” is a joyful and infectious anthem that captures the essence of true friendship, where the people you love become your sanctuary.

Title: Home

Artist(s): Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

Album: Up from Below

Release Date: 2009

Genre: Indie Folk, Americana

Lyrics: “Home is wherever I’m with you / Home is wherever I’m with you”

Songwriter: Alexander Ebert

You Can Watch It Here: Home

7) I’ve Been Thinking About You (Mariah Carey)

This soulful ballad from Mariah Carey is a poignant exploration of the enduring connection between friends. The lyrics convey a sense of longing and nostalgia, as the narrator reflects on the cherished memories and unbreakable bond they share with their closest confidant. “I’ve Been Thinking About You” is a heartfelt tribute to the power of friendship, reminding us of the profound impact our loved ones can have on our lives.

Title: I’ve Been Thinking About You

Artist(s): Mariah Carey

Album: Emotions

Release Date: 1990

Genre: R&B, Pop Ballad

Lyrics: “I’ve been thinking about you / Wondering if you’re the same / And everything we used to do / Feels like it’s all in vain”

Songwriter: Mariah Carey, Walter Afanasieff

You Can Watch It Here: I’ve Been Thinking About You

Friend breakup songs

1) Best Friend Breakup (Lauren Spencer Smith)

“Best friend breakup” by Lauren Spencer Smith is a poignant and relatable exploration of the grief that accompanies the loss of a close friendship. The lyrics capture the sense of disbelief and the desire to hold onto the memories of a once-inseparable bond. With its haunting melody and raw emotion, this song resonates with anyone who has experienced the bittersweet sting of a friend breakup.

Title: Best friend breakup

Artist(s): Lauren Spencer Smith

Album: Single Release

Date: 2023

Genre: Pop

Lyrics: “I thought you’d be my best friend forever / Guess I was wrong, we’re not together / I’m so lost without you, I’m so lost without you / I thought you’d be my best friend forever”

Songwriter: Lauren Spencer Smith

You Can Watch It Here: Best Friend Breakup

2) Bad Blood (Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” is a powerful anthem that delves into the aftermath of a toxic friendship. The lyrics explore the betrayal, hurt, and desire for revenge that can arise when a close friendship turns sour. With its catchy hook and Swift’s signature storytelling, “Bad Blood” resonates with anyone who has experienced the pain of a friend’s betrayal.

Title: Bad Blood

Artist(s): Taylor Swift

Album: 1989

Release Date: 2014

Genre: Pop

Lyrics: “Cause, baby, now we got bad blood / You know it used to be mad love / So take a look what you’ve done / ‘Cause, baby, now we got bad blood”

Songwriter: Taylor Swift, Max Martin, Shellback

You Can Watch It Here: Bad Blood

3) Breathe (Taylor Swift)

ADVERTISEMENT

Breathe” by Taylor Swift is a poignant exploration of the emotional turmoil that can arise when a friendship falls apart. The lyrics convey the sense of loss, the struggle to move on, and the bittersweet memories that linger. With its soothing melody and introspective lyrics, “Breathe” resonates with anyone who has had to navigate the aftermath of a broken friendship.

Title: Breathe

Artist(s): Taylor Swift

Album: Fearless

Release Date: 2008

Genre: Pop

Lyrics: “I see your face in my mind as I drive away / ‘Cause none of us thought it was gonna end that way / People are people, and sometimes we change our minds / But it’s killing me to see you go after all this time”

Songwriter: Taylor Swift, Colbie Caillat

You Can Watch It Here: Breathe

4) Dead To Me (Kali Uchis)

“Dead to me” by Kali Uchis is a powerful and unapologetic exploration of the decision to cut ties with a toxic friend. The lyrics convey a sense of finality and the unwavering determination to move on, no matter the cost. With its bold and defiant tone, “Dead to me” resonates with anyone who has had to make the difficult choice to let go of a friendship that has become more harmful than good.

Title: Dead to me

Artist(s): Kali Uchis

Album: Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Release Date: 2018

Genre: R&B, Pop

Lyrics: “You’re dead to me, dead to me / I don’t care what you say, you’re dead to me / I don’t care what you do, you’re dead to me / You’re dead to me, dead to me”

Songwriter: Kali Uchis, Tainy

You Can Watch It Here: Dead To Me

5) Right Where You Left Me (Taylor Swift)

“Right where you left me” by Taylor Swift is a poignant and introspective exploration of the lingering effects of a friend breakup. The lyrics convey a sense of being frozen in time, unable to move on from the memories and the pain of the lost friendship. With its melancholic melody and vivid storytelling, “Right where you left me” resonates with anyone who has struggled to find closure after a friendship has ended.

Title: Right where you left me

Artist(s): Taylor Swift

Album: Evermore

Release Date: 2020

Genre: Pop

Lyrics: “And you left me / Standing in the garden / Call it what you want, call it what you want to / But I’m not moving / ‘Cause you left me / Standing in the garden”

Songwriter: Taylor Swift

You Can Watch It Here: right where you left me

6) Cross You Out (Charlie XCX)

“Cross you out” by Charli XCX is a bold and unapologetic declaration of severing ties with a toxic friend. The lyrics convey a sense of empowerment and the determination to move on, no matter the cost. With its pulsing beats and defiant tone.

Title: Cross you out

Artist(s): Charli XCX, Sky Ferreira

Album: Charli

Release Date: 2019

Genre: Synth-pop, Electropop

Lyrics: “I’m gonna cross you out / I’m gonna cross you out / I’m gonna cross you out / I’m gonna cross you out”

Songwriter: Charli XCX, Sky Ferreira, A.G. Cook

You Can Watch It Here: Cross You Out

7) Liability (Lorde)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lorde’s “Liability” is a raw, honest exploration of feeling like a burden to one’s friends. With its stripped-back, piano-driven sound and Lorde’s vulnerable vocals, the song captures the loneliness and self-doubt that can creep in when we worry that we’re not good enough for the people we care about. It’s a powerful reminder that true friends will love us for who we are, flaws and all.

Title: Liability

Artist(s): Lorde

Album: Melodrama

Release Date: 2017

Genre: Pop, Indie Pop

Lyrics: “They say, ‘You’re a little much for me, you’re a liability.'”

Songwriter: Lorde, Joel Little

You Can Watch It Here: Liability

Toxic Friend Songs

1) False Prophets (J. Cole)

J. Cole’s “False Prophets” is a scathing indictment of the toxic friends who cloak their true intentions in a veneer of friendship. With his signature lyrical prowess, Cole lays bare the deception and self-interest that can lurk beneath the surface of even the most seemingly close relationships. This powerful track serves as a stark reminder to be wary of those who may seek to use us for their own gain, rather than genuinely care for our wellbeing.

Title: False Prophets

Artist(s): J. Cole

Album: 4 Your Eyez Only

Release Date: December 9, 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap

Lyrics: “You the type to lie with the truth / Twisting facts, trying to mask your views / But your scruples are rotten and sour / You the type to fall for the sweet talk, the dapper, the power”

Songwriter: J. Cole

You Can Watch It Here: False Prophets

2) This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things (Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift’s “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” is a scathing takedown of a former friend who betrayed her trust. With its catchy melody and sarcastic lyrics, the song captures the frustration and disillusionment that can arise when a close friendship turns sour. Swift’s ability to transform personal heartbreak into a relatable anthem serves as a reminder that even the strongest bonds can be fragile, and that sometimes, it’s necessary to let go of toxic relationships for the sake of our own well-being.

Title: This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

Artist(s): Taylor Swift

Album: Reputation

Release Date: November 10, 2017

Genre: Pop, Country

Lyrics: “It was so nice throwing big parties jump into the pool from the balcony / Erase it like the bitter taste of wine ’cause I knew you’d crawl back to me”

Songwriter: Taylor Swift, Max Martin, Shellback

You Can Watch It Here: This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

3) Backstabber (Eminem)

Eminem’s “Backstabber” is a raw and unapologetic exploration of the pain and betrayal that can come from a friend’s betrayal. With his trademark lyrical intensity, Eminem lashes out at the individual who has violated his trust, painting a vivid picture of the anger and hurt that can accompany such a betrayal. This track serves as a cathartic release for anyone who has experienced the sting of a friend’s disloyalty, reminding us that it’s okay to feel the full range of emotions that come with such a profound breach of trust.

Title: Backstabber

Artist(s): Eminem

Album: Infinite

Release Date: 1996

Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap

Lyrics: “You’re a backstabber, a traitor, a snake in the grass / You’re a liar, a cheat, and you stab me in the back”

Songwriter: Eminem

You Can Watch It Here: Backstabber

4) Fake Friends (Kidd Kidd)

ADVERTISEMENT

Kidd Kidd’s “Fake Friends” is a raw and unapologetic exploration of the perils of false friendships. With his gritty, no-nonsense delivery, Kidd Kidd lays bare the harsh realities of navigating a world where not everyone has your best interests at heart. The track serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us to be discerning in our relationships and to never take loyalty for granted. It’s a powerful anthem for anyone who has had to cut ties with a friend who proved to be more of a liability than an asset.

Title: Fake Friends

Artist(s): Kidd Kidd

Album: Fuk Da Fame

Release Date: 2020

Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap

Lyrics: “Luv me while I’m here cuz you gon’ miss me when I’m gone

So, I don’t trust nobody, need nobody, know nobody”

Songwriter: Kidd Kidd

You Can Watch It Here: Fake Friends

5) Deep Fried Frenz (MF DOOM)

MF DOOM’s “Deep Fried Frenz” is a wry and introspective take on the fickle nature of friendship. With his signature cryptic and abstract lyricism, DOOM navigates the treacherous terrain of fair-weather friends, those who only show up when the things are going good. The track serves as a poignant reminder that true friendship is not defined by convenience or circumstance, but by a steadfast commitment to being there through thick and thin.

Title: Deep Fried Frenz

Artist(s): MF DOOM

Album: Mm..Food

Release Date: 2004

Genre: Hip-Hop, Alternative Hip-Hop

Lyrics: “Mom, dad, comrade, peeps, brothers, sisters, duns, dunnies

Some come around when they need some money

Others make us laugh like the Sunday funnies”

Songwriter: Daniel Dumile

You Can Watch It Here: Deep Fried Frenz

6) Fairweather Friends (Vanessa Carlton)

Vanessa Carlton’s “Fairweather Friends” is a poignant and melancholic exploration of the fickleness of certain friendships. With her emotive vocals and introspective lyrics, Carlton laments the pain of being abandoned by those who once claimed to be her closest confidants. The track serves as a bittersweet reminder that not all friendships are built to withstand the storms of life, and that sometimes, it’s necessary to let go of those who are unwilling to weather the challenges alongside us.

Title: Fairweather Friends

Artist(s): Vanessa Carlton

Album: Rabbits on the Run

Release Date: June 21, 2011

Genre: Pop, Singer-Songwriter

Lyrics: “Fairweather friends, they come and go / When the sun is shining, they’re by your side / But when the rain starts to fall, they disappear”

Songwriter: Vanessa Carlton

You Can Watch It Here: Fairweather Friends

Cute Friendship Songs

1) Best Friend (Saweetie and Doja Cat)

This infectious, feel-good track is the ultimate ode to bestie love. Saweetie and Doja Cat’s infectious energy and playful lyrics capture the essence of a true, ride-or-die friendship. The song’s catchy hook and empowering message will have you and your friends singing along and reminiscing about all the memories you’ve shared.

Title: Best Friend

Artist(s): Saweetie, Doja Cat

Album: Best Friend

Release Date: January 7, 2021

Genre: Hip-hop, Pop

Lyrics: “My best friend, my best friend, my best friend / Ain’t nobody else, ain’t nobody else, ain’t nobody else / My best friend, my best friend, my best friend”

Songwriter: Doja Cat, Saweetie, Omer Fedi, Rogét Chahayed, Jamil Chammas

You Can Watch It Here: Best Friend

2) With A Little Help From My Friends (The Beatles)

ADVERTISEMENT

This classic Beatles tune is a heartwarming ode to the power of friendship. The lyrics celebrate the idea of leaning on your friends for support and finding strength in the bond you share. With its upbeat melody and harmonies, this song is a timeless reminder of the importance of cherishing the people who have your back.

Title: With a Little Help from My Friends

Artist(s): The Beatles

Album: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Release Date: June 1, 1967

Genre: Rock

Lyrics: “What would you do if I sang out of tune? / Would you stand up and walk out on me? / Lend me your ears and I’ll sing you a song / And I’ll try not to sing out of key”

Songwriter: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

You Can Watch It Here: With A Little Help From My Friends

3) Best Friend (Harry Nilsson)

“Best Friend” is a heartwarming ballad about the unwavering bond between two friends. The lyrics, written by Nilsson himself, express gratitude and appreciation for a friend’s constant presence and support. The song paints a picture of two friends who’ve been through thick and thin together.

Title: Best Friend

Artist(s): Harry Nilsson

Album: Nilsson Schmilsson

Release Date: 1969

Genre: Pop, Rock

Lyrics: “You’re the one who makes me laugh / When I’m feeling down and blue”

Songwriter: Harry Nilsson

You Can Watch It Here: Best Friend

4) We’re Going To Be Friends (The White Stripes)

This charming indie-folk song tells the story of a blossoming friendship between two young schoolmates. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of the simple joys and everyday moments that bring people together, from sharing snacks to walking home side by side. The White Stripes’ stripped-down, acoustic sound perfectly complements the song’s heartwarming sentiments.

Title: We’re Going to Be Friends

Artist(s): The White Stripes

Album: White Blood Cells

Release Date: 2002

Genre: Indie, Folk

Lyrics: “I’ll walk you to school / And you’ll both walk home / We’ll have fun, won’t we? / Walking home”

Songwriter: Jack White

You Can Watch It Here: We’re Going To Be Friends

5) Jóga (Björk)

While not an overtly “friendship” song, Björk’s ethereal masterpiece “Jóga” captures the deep, almost spiritual connection between close friends. The song’s lush, atmospheric soundscape and Björk’s emotive vocals convey a sense of vulnerability, trust, and the profound bond that can develop between kindred spirits. It’s a beautiful, introspective exploration of the transformative power of friendship.

Title: Jóga

Artist(s): Björk

Album: Homogenic

Release Date: September 22, 1997

Genre: Art Pop, Electronica

Lyrics: “Emotional landscapes / They puzzle me / Mystical, radical / Notions of you and me”

Songwriter: Björk

You Can Watch It Here: jóga

6) Best Friend (Young Thug)

ADVERTISEMENT

Young Thug’s trap-infused anthem is a celebratory ode to the unbreakable bond of friendship. With its infectious beat and Thug’s charismatic delivery, the song captures the camaraderie, loyalty, and shared experiences that define true friendship. The lyrics highlight the unwavering support and trust that exists between best friends, making this a perfect addition to any friendship-themed playlist.

Title: Best Friend

Artist(s): Young Thug

Album: Beautiful Thugger Girls

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Hip-Hop, Trap

Lyrics: “You my best friend, you my best friend / Ain’t nobody else, ain’t nobody else / You my best friend, you my best friend / Ain’t nobody else, ain’t nobody else”

Songwriter: Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Wheezy

You Can Watch It Here: Best Friend

7) Old Friends (Everything but the Girl)

This bittersweet ballad from Everything but the Girl explores the complex emotions that come with the passage of time and the evolution of friendships. The lyrics poignantly capture the nostalgia, longing, and bittersweet acceptance that can arise as friends grow apart or drift away. With its understated, melancholic melody, “Old Friends” is a poignant reflection on the ebb and flow of relationships.

Title: Old Friends

Artist(s): Everything but the Girl

Album: Amplified Heart

Release Date: 1991

Genre: Indie, Folk

Lyrics: “Old friends, old friends / Sat on their parkbench like bookends / A newspaper blown through the grass / Falls on the round toes of the high shoes of a high-class lady in a red hair coat”

Songwriter: Tracey Thorn, Ben Watt

You Can Watch It Here: Old Friends

Dedicated Song for Best Friend

1) Army (Ellie Goulding)

“Army” by Ellie Goulding is a powerful anthem that pays tribute to the unwavering support and camaraderie of close friends. The lyrics convey a sense of unwavering loyalty, where the “army” of friends are the ones who truly understand and support the singer. The upbeat tempo and Goulding’s emotive vocals capture the energy and strength that comes from having a solid group of friends by your side.

Title: Army

Artist(s): Ellie Goulding

Album: Delirium

Release Date: 2015

Genre: Pop

Lyrics: “My army, my army

They’re the ones who know me best

My army, my army

They’re the ones who bring me rest”

Songwriter: Ellie Goulding, Greg Kurstin, Tobias Jesso Jr.

You Can Watch It Here: Army

2) I’m Only Me When I’m With You (Taylor Swift)

“I’m Only Me When I’m With You” by Taylor Swift is a heartwarming ode to the special bond she shares with her closest friends. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of the carefree moments and unspoken understanding that exist between true friends. Swift’s vulnerable and honest storytelling allows listeners to connect with the sentiment of being their authentic selves when surrounded by their trusted companions.

Title: I’m Only Me When I’m With You

Artist(s): Taylor Swift

Album: Taylor Swift

Release Date: 2006

Genre: Country, Pop

Lyrics: “Friday night beneath the stars,

In a field behind your yard,

You and I are paintin’ pictures in the sky.

And sometimes we don’t say a thing;

Just listen to the crickets sing.”

Songwriter: Taylor Swift

You Can Watch It Here: I’m Only Me When I’m With You

3) No New Friends (DJ Khaled)

ADVERTISEMENT

“No New Friends” by DJ Khaled, featuring Drake, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne, is a defiant anthem that celebrates the importance of long-standing friendships. The lyrics express a loyalty and exclusivity towards the “day one” friends who have been there through thick and thin. The collaboration of these renowned artists adds to the track’s energy, conveying the unwavering bond and camaraderie that can only be forged over time.

Title: No New Friends

Artist(s): DJ Khaled, Drake, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne

Album: Suffering from Success

Release Date: 2013

Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap

Lyrics: “I only f*ck with my day one, no new friends

I only f*ck with my day one, no new friends”

Songwriter: Dwayne Carter, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Khaled Khaled, Aubrey Graham

You Can Watch It Here: No New Friends

4) Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Arijit Singh)

“Tera Yaar Hoon Main” by Arijit Singh is a beautiful Hindi song that celebrates the deep bond of friendship. The lyrics convey the sentiment of being a true friend, a confidant, and a constant companion. Arijit’s soulful vocals and the melodic composition create an emotional and heartwarming atmosphere, making this track a perfect dedication to your closest friend.

Title: Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Artist(s): Arijit Singh

Album: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Bollywood, Romantic

Lyrics: “Tera yaar hoon main, tera yaar hoon main”

Songwriter: Amaal Mallik, Kumaar

You Can Watch It Here: Tera Yaar Hoon Main

5) Always Be Together (Little Mix)

“Always Be Together” by Little Mix is an uplifting and empowering anthem that celebrates the unbreakable bond of friendship. The lyrics convey a message of unwavering loyalty, where the friends promise to stick together through thick and thin. The harmonious vocals of the Little Mix members add to the track’s uplifting and anthemic feel, making it the perfect song to sing along with your closest friends.

Title: Always Be Together

Artist(s): Little Mix

Album: DNA

Release Date: 2020

Genre: Pop

Lyrics: “We’ll always be together,

No matter what,

We’ll always be together,

No matter what.”

Songwriter: Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Kamille, Nicola Roberts

You Can Watch It Here: Always Be Together

6) Friends (Nas and Damian Marley)

“Friends” by Nas and Damian Marley is a powerful collaboration that celebrates the importance of friendship in life. The repetitive chorus emphasizes the idea that true friends are all one needs to navigate the ups and downs of life. The fusion of hip-hop and reggae elements creates a unique and soulful vibe, making this track a perfect anthem for a group of close-knit friends.

Title: Friends

Artist(s): Nas, Damian Marley

Album: Distant Relatives

Release Date: 2010

Genre: Hip-Hop, Reggae

Lyrics: “Friends, friends, friends

That’s all we need in this life

Friends, friends, friends

That’s all we need in this life”

Songwriter: Nasir Jones, Damian Marley

You Can Watch It Here: Friends

7) Because You Loved Me (Celine Dion)

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion is a powerful ballad that pays tribute to the unwavering support and love of a close friend or family member. The lyrics convey a deep sense of gratitude and appreciation for the person who has been a constant source of strength and inspiration. Dion’s emotive vocals and the sweeping orchestral arrangement create a truly moving and heartfelt tribute to the transformative power of friendship.

Title: Because You Loved Me

Artist(s): Celine Dion

Album: Falling into You

Release Date: 1993

Genre: Pop, Ballad

Lyrics: “You were my strength when I was weak

You were my voice when I couldn’t speak

You were my eyes when I couldn’t see

You saw the best there was in me”

Songwriter: Diane Warren

You Can Watch It Here: Because You Loved Me

8) Friends (Elton John)

“Friends” by Elton John is a timeless classic that celebrates the enduring nature of true friendships. The lyrics acknowledge the challenges of finding genuine friends, but also the unwavering loyalty and support that can be found in those special bonds. Elton John’s soulful piano-driven melody and the heartfelt lyrics create a nostalgic and poignant tribute to the power of friendship.

Title: Friends

Artist(s): Elton John

Album: Friends

Release Date: 1971

Genre: Pop, Rock

Lyrics: “Friends will be friends

Right ’til the end

One or two we’ll always need ’em

True friends are hard to find”

Songwriter: Elton John, Bernie Taupin

You Can Watch It Here: Friends

9) You Can’t Make Old Friends (Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton)

“You Can’t Make Old Friends” by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton is a bittersweet tribute to the irreplaceable value of long-standing friendships. The lyrics acknowledge the unique bond and unspoken understanding that can only be forged over time, and the difficulty of replicating that connection with new friends. The duet between these two iconic country artists adds to the poignancy of the message, making this a poignant and reflective song about the true meaning of friendship.

Title: You Can’t Make Old Friends

Artist(s): Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton

Album: You Can’t Make Old Friends

Release Date: 2013

Genre: Country

Lyrics: “You can’t make old friends

There’s something about an old friend

That a new friend never quite understands”

Songwriter: Kirsti Manna, Donald Schlitz

You Can Watch It Here: You Can’t Make Old Friends

Famous Friendship Songs

1) Me And My Girls (Selena Gomez)

This upbeat, empowering track from Selena Gomez’s 2015 album “Revival” is a shout-out to the power of female friendship. With its infectious chorus and lyrics that celebrate the unbreakable bond between a group of girlfriends, “Me and My Girls” is the ultimate anthem for a night out with your besties. The song’s vibrant, dance-worthy beat and Selena’s soulful vocals perfectly capture the joy and camaraderie of a tight-knit circle of friends.

Title: Me and My Girls

Artist(s): Selena Gomez

Album: Revival

Release Date: 2015

Genre: Pop

Lyrics: “Me and my girls, we run this town / Me and my girls, we get it done / Me and my girls, we get it crackin / Me and my girls, we got each other’s backs”

Songwriter: Selena Gomez, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter

You Can Watch It Here: Me and my girls

2) Never Had A Friend Like Me (2Pac Shakur)

ADVERTISEMENT

2Pac’s powerful 1997 track “Never Had a Friend Like Me” is a poignant exploration of the depth and loyalty of true friendship. With its introspective lyrics and 2Pac’s signature raw, emotive delivery, the song delves into the unique bond between two individuals who have been through thick and thin together. It’s a powerful tribute to the unwavering support and understanding that can exist between the closest of friends.

Title: Never Had a Friend Like Me

Artist(s): 2Pac Shakur

Album: Me Against the World

Release Date: 1997

Genre: Hip-Hop

Lyrics: “You’re the only one I trust, the only one that’s true / The only one that’s been there, the only one that’s new / The only one that’s real, the only one that’s mine / The only one that’s been there, the only one that’s fine”

Songwriter: 2Pac Shakur

You Can Watch It Here: Never Had A Friend Like Me

3) Friend Like Me (Robin Williams)

This iconic song from the 1992 Disney classic “Aladdin” showcases the boundless energy and charisma of Robin Williams’ Genie character. With its infectious, upbeat melody and Williams’ legendary improvisational skills, “Friend Like Me” celebrates the magic and excitement of having a truly extraordinary friend by your side. The song’s playful, larger-than-life spirit perfectly captures the joy and wonder of the Genie’s friendship with Aladdin.

Title: Friend Like Me

Artist(s): Robin Williams

Album: Aladdin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Release Date: 1992

Genre: Musical, Comedy

Lyrics: “I’m the genie of the lamp / You’re the master, that’s a fact / I’m about to put my lamp aside / And I’ll grant you every wish you make”

Songwriter: Howard Ashman, Alan Menken

You Can Watch It Here: Friend Like Me

4) All My Favorite People (Maren Morris)

Maren Morris’ 2019 track “All My Favorite People” is a heartwarming ode to the cherished friends who have been there through it all. With its upbeat, country-infused sound and relatable lyrics, the song celebrates the joy and comfort of having a tight-knit circle of loved ones to lean on. Whether it’s dancing the night away or simply sharing a laugh over a glass of wine, “All My Favorite People” captures the essence of the special bond that exists between true friends.

Title: All My Favorite People

Artist(s): Maren Morris

Album: GIRL

Release Date: 2019

Genre: Country, Pop

Lyrics: “All my favorite people are broken / Beautifully broken / Yeah, all my favorite people are cracked / Perfectly cracked”

Songwriter: Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Laura Veltz

You Can Watch It Here: All My Favorite People

5) I’ll Remember (Madonna)

Madonna’s 1994 ballad “I’ll Remember” is a poignant tribute to the enduring power of friendship. With its emotive, piano-driven melody and Madonna’s powerful vocals, the song explores the bittersweet feelings of a friendship that has stood the test of time. Whether it’s reminiscing about shared memories or acknowledging the changes that come with growing up, “I’ll Remember” captures the depth and complexity of the bond between close friends.

Title: I’ll Remember

Artist(s): Madonna

Album: With Honors (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Release Date: 1994

Genre: Pop, Ballad

Lyrics: “I’ll remember / The love that you gave me / The love that you gave me / And I’ll remember the way that you saved me / I’ll remember”

Songwriter: Madonna, Patrick Leonard

You Can Watch It Here: I’ll Remember

6) Good Friends And A Glass Of Wine (LeAnn Rimes)

ADVERTISEMENT

LeAnn Rimes’ 2007 track “Good Friends and a Glass of Wine” is a warm, soulful celebration of the simple joys of friendship. With its easy-going, country-infused sound and Rimes’ rich, emotive vocals, the song paints a picture of the comfort and camaraderie that can be found in sharing a relaxing evening with your closest pals. Whether it’s reminiscing about the past or simply enjoying each other’s company, “Good Friends and a Glass of Wine” captures the timeless appeal of true friendship.

Title: Good Friends and a Glass of Wine

Artist(s): LeAnn Rimes

Album: This Woman

Release Date: 2007

Genre: Country

Lyrics: “Good friends and a glass of wine / That’s all I need to make me feel fine / Good friends and a glass of wine / That’s all I need to make me feel alright”

Songwriter: LeAnn Rimes, Darrell Brown, Vince Gill

You Can Watch It Here: Good Friends And A Glass of Wine

7) Clique (Kanye West)

Kanye West’s 2012 track “Clique” is a bold, unapologetic celebration of the power and exclusivity of close-knit friendships. With its pulsing, hip-hop beat and Kanye’s signature brash, confident delivery, the song explores the unbreakable bond between a group of friends who have each other’s backs no matter what. “Clique” is a defiant, in-your-face anthem that pays homage to the unwavering loyalty and camaraderie that can exist within a tight-knit circle of friends.

Title: Clique

Artist(s): Kanye West, Jay-Z, Big Sean

Album: Cruel Summer

Release Date: 2012

Genre: Hip-Hop

Lyrics: “This is a god dream, this is everything / Told y’all, we the mob, this is everything / We the new Jacksons, I’m all about that action, boss”

Songwriter: Kanye West, Jay-Z, Big Sean, Malik Yusef, Marvin Gaye

You Can Watch It Here: Clique

8) My Best Friend (Weezer)

Weezer’s 2005 track “My Best Friend” is a heartfelt, guitar-driven ode to the enduring bond of friendship. With its catchy, sing-along chorus and Rivers Cuomo’s earnest, relatable lyrics, the song celebrates the unique, irreplaceable connection between two close friends. Whether it’s weathering life’s ups and downs or simply enjoying each other’s company, “My Best Friend” captures the essence of a true, lifelong friendship.

Title: My Best Friend

Artist(s): Weezer

Album: Make Believe

Release Date: 2005

Genre: Alternative Rock

Lyrics: “My best friend is the man, is the man / My best friend is the man, is the man / He’s always there for me, my best friend”

Songwriter: Rivers Cuomo

You Can Watch It Here: My Best Friend

9) 7 Rings (Ariana Grande)

Ariana Grande’s 2019 hit “7 Rings” is a bold, unapologetic celebration of the power and joy of female friendship. With its infectious, trap-infused beat and Grande’s confident, empowered vocals, the song pays homage to the unbreakable bond between a tight-knit group of girlfriends. From indulging in retail therapy to having each other’s backs no matter what, “7 Rings” is a vibrant, high-energy anthem that captures the essence of true, unwavering friendship.

Title: 7 Rings

Artist(s): Ariana Grande

Album: Thank U, Next

Release Date: 2019

Genre: Pop, Hip-Hop

Lyrics: “I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it / You like my hair?”

Songwriter- Ariana Grande, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, TBHits, Njomza, Michael “Mikey” Foster, Kaydence, Tayla Parx, Scootie & Victoria Monét

You Can Watch It Here: 7 rings

10) My Sister (Reba McEntire)

ADVERTISEMENT

Reba McEntire’s 2003 hit “My Sister” is a heartwarming tribute to the unbreakable sisterhood between two close-knit friends. With its country-infused sound and Reba’s emotive, powerful vocals, the song explores the unconditional love, support, and understanding that can exist between the closest of friends. Whether they’re weathering life’s storms together or simply enjoying each other’s company, “My Sister” celebrates the special, irreplaceable connection that can blossom between two kindred spirits.

Title: My Sister

Artist(s): Reba McEntire

Album: Room To Breathe

Release Date: 2003

Genre: Country

Lyrics: “Hey girl, it’s me, just called to tell you hi

Call me when you get this”

Songwriter: Reba McEntire, Richard Leigh

You Can Watch It Here: My Sister

11) Hymn (Kesha)

In “Hymn,” Kesha crafts a powerful anthem that celebrates the unbreakable bond of friendship. The song’s uplifting lyrics and infectious melody serve as a reminder that true friends are those who accept us for who we are, without ever expecting us to change. Through her raw and honest vocals, Kesha pays tribute to the unwavering support and unconditional love that only the closest of friends can provide.

Title: Hymn

Artist(s): Kesha

Album: Rainbow

Release Date: August 11, 2017

Genre: Pop, Pop Rock

Lyrics: “We were born to be the same, we were born to never change

We were born to be the same, we were born to never change”

Songwriter: Kesha, Drew Pearson, Brian Teasor, and Lori McKenna

You Can Watch It Here: Hymn

12) Heroes (David Bowie)

David Bowie’s iconic track “Heroes” has become an anthem for friendship, celebrating the power of unity and resilience in the face of adversity. The song’s soaring melodies and poetic lyrics paint a vivid picture of two lovers standing defiant against the world, their love serving as a beacon of hope and strength. While the song’s original inspiration may have been romantic, its message of solidarity and courage has resonated with friends who have stood by each other through thick and thin, becoming heroes in their own right.

Title: Heroes

Artist(s): David Bowie

Album: “Heroes”

Release Date: September 23, 1977

Genre: Rock, Art Rock

Lyrics: “We can be heroes, just for one day

We can be heroes, we can be heroes”

Songwriter: David Bowie, Brian Eno

You Can Watch It Here: Heroes

13) Cheetah Sisters (The Cheetah Girls)

“Cheetah Sisters” by The Cheetah Girls is an infectious, upbeat anthem that celebrates the unbreakable bond of friendship. The song’s catchy lyrics and energetic beats capture the essence of a tight-knit group of friends who have each other’s backs, no matter what life throws their way. With its empowering message and infectious energy, “Cheetah Sisters” is a perfect addition to any friendship-themed playlist, reminding us of the strength and joy that comes from standing united with our closest companions.

Title: Cheetah Sisters

Artist(s): The Cheetah Girls

Album: The Cheetah Girls

Release Date: August 15, 2003

Genre: Pop, R&B

Lyrics: “We are the cheetah girls, the cheetah sisters

We are the cheetah girls, the cheetah sisters”

Songwriter: Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan, Raven-Symoné, and Jermaine Dupri

You Can Watch It Here: Cheetah Sisters

Conclusion: Celebrating The Bond Of Friendship Through Music

As we’ve explored these diverse songs about friendship one thing becomes abundantly clear: the bond we share with our besties is truly special and deserves to be celebrated. Whether it’s through upbeat anthems that get us dancing or heartfelt ballads that tug at our heartstrings, music has a remarkable ability to capture the essence of our friendships and the memories we’ve created together.

So, the next time you find yourself reminiscing about the good times with your crew or simply in need of a pick-me-up, turn to these songs about best friends. Let the melodies and lyrics transport you back to those cherished moments, and let the power of music remind you of the unbreakable bonds that tie you together.

Remember, true friends are the ones who stick by our side through thick and thin, and what better way to honor those relationships than by jamming out to the tunes that perfectly encapsulate the joy, laughter, and unwavering support that comes with having a ride-or-die crew?