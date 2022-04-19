Even though a number of movies popularized the idea of ek ladka aur ek ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte, there is a fair share of examples from movies that prove otherwise. We have seen some brilliant on-screen pairs who made us crave a BFF from the opposite gender.

And today, we stumbled upon a wholesome Reddit thread where people revealed the most iconic on-screen male-female friendships from Bollywood movies. Read on.

1. "Piku and Rana."

- ritz-95

2. "Not super iconic but the whole friend group in Rang De Basanti was very sweet. In particular, I loved Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kapoor's friendship in the movie."

- teachiespeechie

3. "Katrina and Farhan's friendship in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."

- ashleymarin15

4. "Rajkummar & Bhumi from Badhaai Do."

- AnxiousIndicator

5. "Kabir and Noorie's friendship in Dil Dhadakne Do."

- ashleymarin15



6. "Ranbir (Siddharth) and Shikha Talsania (Laxmi) from Wake Up Sid."

- ZanadBam

7. "Chutki and Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Sure, it was more like sibling love. But until Simran got on the train, they were buddies."

- secondamethyst

8. "Manohar and Suman from Maine Pyar Kiya. He was so sweet towards her and was always a cheerleader for Suman and Prem’s love story."

- secondamethyst

9. "Bunny and Aditi from Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani. The cutest friendship! He came all the way to India to attend her wedding."

- secondamethyst

10. "Rani and those three guys (Tim, Taka and Oleksander) in Queen. Though one of them was shown to be a bit attracted to her, they didn't dwell on it."

- awwkwardperson

Apart from these, we also have the following male-female friendships from Bollywood movies that we absolutely loved.

11. Upen Patel (Imran) and Katrina Kaif (Jasmeet) in Namastey London definitely gave us some major friendship goals.

12. There's no doubt that the entire group in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was iconic. Especially, Nirav Mehta (Jiggy) and Sugandha Garg's (Shaleen) friendship.

13. Name a more iconic duo than Aparshakti Khurana (Abbas) and Kriti Sanon (Rashmi) in Luka Chuppi. We'll wait.

14. Shah Rukh Khan (Ram) may have been hired to protect Amrita Rao (Sanjana), but their friendship was genuine in Main Hoon Na.

15. From tough times to happy memories, Vishal Malhotra (Mambo) and Amrita Rao (Payal) shared it all in Ishq Vishk.

16. Aamir Khan (Raja) and Kajol (Kajal) defined the true meaning of friendship in Ishq.

17. How adorable were Juhi Chawla (Shanti) and Rahul Bose (Rishi) in Jhankaar Beats?

Hence, ek ladka aur ek ladki dost ho sakte hain!

Which of these Bollywood friends are your favourite?