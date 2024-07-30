Friendship is one of the most precious gifts we can ever receive in life. It’s a bond that transcends time and space, a connection that keeps us grounded and sane amidst the chaos of the world. And what better way to celebrate this special bond than with a healthy dose of laughter and sarcasm?

In this article, we’ve curated a collection of over 150+ funny Friendship Day quotes that are sure to tickle your funny bone and make you and your best friends giggle uncontrollably. So, grab a cuppa, sit back, and get ready to enjoy the ride!

Funny Friendship Day Quotes

Dive into this collection of witty, clever, and downright funny friendship day quotes that capture the essence of friendship while bringing a smile to your face. You can also consider them as Savage Insults for Friends. Because sometimes, the best way to show you care is through a shared laugh.

1. “A good friend knows all your best stories, but a best friend has lived them with you – and is probably in the background making sure they’re all true.” — Unknown

2. “Friendship is like peeing in your pants. Everyone can see it, but only you can feel the warm feeling inside.” — Unknown

3. “Friendship is so weird… you just pick a human you’ve met and you’re like ‘yep, I like this one’ and you just do stuff with them.” — Unknown

4. “I’d walk through fire for my best friend. Well, not fire, that would be dangerous. But a super humid room… but not too humid because… you know… my hair.” — Unknown

5. “A good friend will always stab you in the front.” – Oscar Wilde

6. “Some people think I’m a bad influence, but I think I’m a good friend.” – Unknown

7. “I’d rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.” – Helen Keller

9. “I’m not lazy, I’m on energy-saving mode.”

10. “I’m not weird, I’m limited edition.”

11. “I’m not short, I’m concentrated awesome.”

12. “I’m not bossy, I’m the leader of the pack.”

13. “I don’t always drink, but when I do, I call my friends.”

14. “I’m not crazy, I’m just different from everyone else… and better.”

15. “I’m not saying I’m perfect, but I’m definitely one of a kind. And that’s why you love me.”

Hilarious Friendship Day Quotes

These uproarious quips and hilarious friendship day quotes perfectly capture the fun and sometimes absurd nature of true friendship. So get ready to tickle your funny bone and share a hearty laugh with the people who make life a whole lot more entertaining!

16. “Friendship is like money, easier made than kept.” — Samuel Butler

17. “I’d take a bullet for you. Not in the head, but like in the leg or something.” — Unknown

18. “A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.” — Bernard Meltzer

19. “Good friends don’t let you do stupid things… alone.” — Unknown

20. “A good friend will help you move. A best friend will help you move a body.” – Jim Hayes

21. “A true friend is someone who thinks you’re a good egg, even though they know you’re slightly cracked.”

23. “Friendship is like a fart. If you have to force it, it’s probably crap.”

24. “Friendship is like a bank account. You can’t continue to draw on it without making deposits.”

25. “Friendship is like a glass ornament. It’s easily broken, and once it’s broken, it can never be the same again.”

26. “I don’t always drink, but when I do, my friends are the ones who end up with the crazy stories.” – Unknown

27. “Friends are like condoms, you need them to prevent a mess.” – Unknown

28. “I’d rather be with my weird friends than normal people.” – Unknown

29. “Some people think I’m a bad influence. My friends know I’m the best influence they’ll ever have.” – Unknown

30. “I’m not lazy, I’m in energy-saving mode. And my friends are my favorite energy source.” – Unknown

Short Best Friend Quotes Funny

Sometimes, the best way to express your feelings for your BFF is with a quick, witty quip. These short best friend quotes funny are the perfect Ways To Celebrate This Friendship Day

31. “Friends buy you lunch. Best friends eat your lunch.” — Unknown

32. “Best friends don’t care if your house is clean. They care if you have wine.” — Unknown

33. “I hope we’re friends until we die. And then I hope we stay ghost friends and walk through walls and scare the crap out of people.” — Unknown

34. “A true friend stabs you in the front.” — Oscar Wilde

35. “I’m not saying I’m Batman, but have you ever seen me and Batman in the same room together?”

36. “I’m not saying I’m a superhero, but have you ever seen me and a superhero in the same room together?”

37. “I’m not saying I’m a unicorn, but have you ever seen me and a unicorn in the same room together?”

38. “I’m not saying I’m a genius, but have you ever seen me and a genius in the same room together?”

39. “I’m not saying I’m a superhero, but have you ever seen me and a superhero in the same room together?”

41. “I’d rather be with my weird friends than normal people.”

42. “Good friends discuss their sex lives. Best friends talk about poop.”

43. “Do you think I’m crazy? You should see me with my best friend.”

44. “A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.”

45. “Best friends: the one that you can be mad at only for a short period because you have important stuff to tell them.”

Funny Friendship Day Wishes

Friendship Day is the perfect opportunity to shower your friends with love, laughter, and a little bit of sarcasm. These funny Friendship Day wishes are the perfect way to let your BFFs know how much they mean to you (in the most hilarious way possible).

46. “Happy Friendship Day! Thanks for being the friend who brings out my ‘OMG, I can’t believe you just did that!’ side.”

47. “Cheers to the friend who knows all my quirks and loves me anyway. Happy Friendship Day!”

48. “Happy Friendship Day to my partner-in-crime! Thanks for always being up for questionable adventures.”

49. “On Friendship Day, I just wanted to remind you that if you ever need a bail bondsman, I’m your guy. Here’s to our friendship!”

50. “Happy Friendship Day to the only person who can make me laugh so hard that I snort like a pig.”

51. “Wishing the most amazing, wonderful, and slightly insane friend a very Happy Friendship Day!”

52. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to remind you that you’re stuck with me forever. You’re welcome.”

53. “Happy Friendship Day to the person who knows all my secrets and still chooses to hang out with me.”

54. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to say: thanks for putting up with my weirdness. I couldn’t do it without you!”

55. Happy Friendship Day to the person who knows me better than I know myself… and still hangs out with me!

56. To my best friend: Thanks for always being there to bail me out of trouble… and for helping me plan the next one.

57. Happy Friendship Day to the person who makes me laugh so hard, I pee a little. You’re the best kind of crazy.

58. If friends were flowers, you’d be the weirdest bouquet ever created. But I wouldn’t have it any other way. Happy Friendship Day!

59. Our friendship is like a fine wine: it only gets better with age. Unless, of course, we start acting like old people. Happy Friendship Day!

60. Thanks for putting up with my nonsense all these years. Here’s to many more years of friendship and questionable decisions. Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship Day Funny Message

Friendship Day is the perfect time to send your friends a little message of love and laughter. These friendship day funny messages are the perfect way to let your BFFs know how much they mean to you (in the most hilarious way possible).

61. “Happy Friendship Day! Thanks for always being just as weird as me.”

62. “To my best friend: I promise to always pretend to be your lesbian lover when creepy guys hit on you.”

63. “Happy Friendship Day to the one person who knows all my secrets and still chooses to be my friend!”

64. “Friendship is like peeing your pants. Everyone can see it, but only you can feel its warmth. Thanks for being the warm spot in my pants!”

65. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to remind you that you’re the only one who can make me laugh so hard that I snort like a pig.”

66. “Happy Friendship Day to the most amazing, wonderful, and slightly insane friend I could ever ask for!”

67. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to let you know that you’re stuck with me forever. You’re welcome.”

68. “Happy Friendship Day to the person who knows all my secrets and still chooses to hang out with me. You must be a masochist.”

69. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to say: thanks for putting up with my weirdness. I couldn’t do it without you, and honestly, I’m not sure why you do it.”

70. Happy Friendship Day to the person who knows all my secrets and still talks to me. You’re a keeper (or at least a good listener)!

71. To my best friend: Thanks for always being there to laugh at my jokes (even the bad ones). You’re the reason I have so many embarrassing stories.

72. Happy Friendship Day to the person who can make me laugh so hard I cry and then cry so hard I laugh. You’re a rollercoaster of emotions, but I love it.

73. Our friendship is like a really bad reality show – full of drama, laughter, and questionable life choices. Happy Friendship Day to my co-star.

74. To the friend who’s always down for an adventure (or at least a good nap). Thanks for being my partner in crime (or at least my partner in pizza).

75. Happy Friendship Day to the person who can tolerate my weirdness. You’re a saint (or at least a really good friend).

Friendship Day Funny Wishes

Friendship Day is the perfect time to shower your friends with love, laughter, and a little bit of sarcasm. These friendship day funny wishes are the perfect way to let your BFFs know how much they mean to you (in the most hilarious way possible). These are the Things That Make Your Friendship Stronger.

76. “Happy Friendship Day! Here’s to the friend who knows how crazy I am and still chooses to be seen with me in public.”

77. “Cheers to the friend who never judges my questionable life choices… mostly because they’re the instigator!”

78. “Happy Friendship Day! Thanks for being the reason my bucket list has become a ‘done that’ list.”

79. “On Friendship Day, I just want to say: if you ever need to hide a body, you know I’m the friend with a shovel and a bad alibi.”

80. “Happy Friendship Day to the only person who can make me laugh so hard that I snort like a pig and still love me anyway.”

81. “Wishing the most amazing, wonderful, and slightly insane friend a very Happy Friendship Day! May your day be filled with laughter, sarcasm, and the occasional eye-roll.”

82. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to remind you that you’re stuck with me forever. You’re welcome, and I’m sorry.”

83. “Happy Friendship Day to the person who knows all my secrets and still chooses to hang out with me. You must be a glutton for punishment.”

84. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to say: thanks for putting up with my weirdness. I couldn’t do it without you, and honestly, I’m not sure why you do it. But I’m glad you do!”

85. Happy Friendship Day to the person who’s always there to pick up the pieces when I screw up. You’re my real-life superhero (with less spandex).

86. To my best friend: Thanks for being the sane one in our crazy duo. You’re the yin to my yang, the peanut butter to my jelly.

87. Happy Friendship Day to the person who makes me laugh until my sides hurt and then cries with me when I’m sad. You’re the best emotional support system I could ask for.

88. Our friendship is like a well-worn pair of jeans: comfortable, reliable, and full of holes (from all the laughs). Happy Friendship Day!

89. To the friend who’s always down for a spontaneous adventure or a Netflix binge. You’re the perfect balance of excitement and chill.

90. Happy Friendship Day to the person who knows me better than I know myself and still loves me anyway. You’re a keeper!

Funny Friendship Day Quotes for Crazy Friends

Friendship Day is the perfect time to celebrate the crazy, wild, and sometimes downright bizarre friendships that make life so much more interesting. These friendship day quotes for crazy friends are the perfect way to honor your craziest, most hilarious friends.

91. “Good friends don’t let you do stupid things alone. That’s why I’m here.” — Unknown

92. “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.'” — C.S. Lewis

93. “I don’t need a psychiatrist to prod into my personal life and make me tell them all my secrets, I have my friends for that.” — Unknown

94. “Friends are like condoms, they protect you when things get hard.” — Unknown

95. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to celebrate the fact that we’re both equally insane and somehow manage to function as functioning members of society.”

96. “Happy Friendship Day to the person who knows all my secrets and still chooses to hang out with me. You must be as crazy as I am.”

97. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to remind you that you’re the only one who can keep up with my level of weirdness. Cheers to that!”

98. “Wishing the most amazing, wonderful, and slightly unhinged friend a very Happy Friendship Day! May our adventures continue to be the stuff of legends.”

99. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to say: thanks for being the yin to my yang, the salt to my pepper, and the crazy to my insane. I couldn’t do it without you!”

100. “Friends don’t let friends order boring food.”

101. “I don’t always agree with my friends, but I always agree to go on their crazy adventures.”

102. “We’re not weird, we’re limited edition.”

103. “My friends are like a really bad reality show – full of drama, laughter, and questionable life choices.”

104. “Some people think we’re crazy, but we think they’re boring.”

105. “If we weren’t friends, I’d have to find new crazy people to hang out with. And let’s face it, that would be exhausting.”

Funny Friendship Day Quotes for Brother

Brotherly love is a unique and often hilarious bond, and Friendship Day is the perfect time to celebrate it with some good-natured teasing and sarcasm. These funny Friendship Day quotes are the perfect way to honor your brother and your friendship.

106. “Brothers are like fat thighs… they stick together.” — Unknown

107. “I smile because you’re my brother. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it!” — Unknown

108. “A brother is a friend given by nature.” — Jean Baptiste Legouve

109. “Brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone.” — Jolene Perry

110. “Happy Friendship Day to the only person who can annoy me to the brink of insanity and still be my best friend.”

111. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to remind you that you’re the only one who can make me laugh so hard that I snort like a pig and still love me anyway.”

112. “Wishing the most amazing, wonderful, and slightly obnoxious brother a very Happy Friendship Day! May our bond continue to be a source of laughter and exasperation.”

113. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to say: thanks for being the yin to my yang, the peanut butter to my jelly, and the sibling rivalry to my sanity. I couldn’t do it without you!”

114. “Happy Friendship Day to the person who knows all my secrets and still chooses to hang out with me. You must be as crazy as I am, or just a masochist.”

115. “Brothers may drive you crazy, act like a fool, and turn your hair gray, but if anyone dares say so much as a word against you, they’ll have to deal with me first.”

116. “Having a brother is like having a built-in partner for crime, even if the crime is just eating the last slice of pizza.”

117. “A brother is like a best friend who’s legally obligated to put up with your nonsense and occasionally help you move a couch.”

118. “Thanks for always being the sibling who makes sure I laugh instead of cry—especially when it’s your turn to do the dishes.”

119. “I asked for a best friend, and the universe gave me a brother who’s always ready to binge-watch TV shows and mock my taste in music.”

120. “To my brother: If we’re ever in a zombie apocalypse, I’m definitely keeping you around. You’re the best at distracting zombies with your bad jokes!”

Funny Friendship Day Quotes for Sister

Sisterly love is a bond like no other, and Friendship Day is the perfect time to celebrate it with some good-natured teasing and sarcasm. These funny Friendship Day quotes are the perfect way to honor your sister and your friendship.

121. “Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there.” — Amy Li

122. “Sisters: because we all need someone who will defend us behind our back and then call us on our crap to our face.” — Unknown

123. “Happiness is having a sister who is also your best friend and partner-in-crime.” — Unknown

124. “Sister: a person who’s been where you’ve been; someone you can call when things aren’t going right; is more than just family; a sister is a forever friend.” — Unknown

125. “Happy Friendship Day to the only person who can make me laugh so hard that I snort like a pig and still love me anyway. You’re the best, sis!”

126. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to remind you that you’re the only one who can keep up with my level of weirdness. Cheers to that, sibling!”

127. “Wishing the most amazing, wonderful, and slightly insane sister a very Happy Friendship Day! May our adventures continue to be the stuff of legends.”

128. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to say: thanks for being the yin to my yang, the peanut butter to my jelly, and the voice of reason to my chaos. I couldn’t do it without you, sis!”

129. “Happy Friendship Day to the person who knows all my secrets and still chooses to hang out with me. You must be as crazy as I am, or just a really good friend.”

130. “Sisters: they’re like your built-in best friend, worst enemy, and therapist all rolled into one. Happy Friendship Day, sis!”

131. “I’m so glad we’re sisters. It would be a lot harder to find someone as weird as me to hang out with.”

132. “Happy Friendship Day to the sister who knows all my secrets and still hasn’t blackmailed me yet. You’re a keeper!”

133. “Sisters: proof that good things come in pairs. One smart, one funny. I’ll let you guess which is which.”

134. “To my sister: thanks for always being there to lend a shoulder to cry on… or to borrow your clothes without asking.”

135. “Happy Friendship Day to the sister who can make me laugh so hard I cry and then cry so hard I laugh. You’re the best kind of crazy.”

Friendship Day Wishes for Best Friend Funny

Your best friend is the person who knows you better than anyone else, and Friendship Day is the perfect time to celebrate that bond with some hilarious and heartfelt wishes.

136. “Happy Friendship Day to my partner in crime! Thanks for always being down for questionable decisions and endless laughter.”

137. “Cheers to the friend who knows all my flaws and loves me anyway. Happy Friendship Day, you glorious weirdo!”

138. “On this Friendship Day, I just want to remind you that if you ever need someone to laugh at your ridiculous ideas, I’m just a phone call away!”

139. “Happy Friendship Day! Here’s to the friend who knows all my passwords and still hangs out with me. You’re either crazy or a genius, but either way, I’m glad you’re my best friend!”

140. “Happy Friendship Day to the only person who can make me laugh so hard that I snort like a pig and still love me anyway. You’re the best, bestie!”

141. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to remind you that you’re the only one who can keep up with my level of weirdness. Cheers to that, partner in crime!”

142. “Wishing the most amazing, wonderful, and slightly insane best friend a very Happy Friendship Day! May our adventures continue to be the stuff of legends.”

143. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to say: thanks for being the yin to my yang, the peanut butter to my jelly, and the voice of reason to my chaos. I couldn’t do it without you, bestie!”

144. “Happy Friendship Day to the person who knows all my secrets and still chooses to hang out with me. You must be as crazy as I am, or just the best friend ever.”

145. Happy Friendship Day to the person who knows me better than I know myself… and still tolerates me!

146. To my best friend: Thanks for always being there to laugh at my jokes (even the bad ones). You’re my personal comedy relief.

147. Happy Friendship Day to the person who can make me laugh so hard I cry and then cry so hard I laugh. You’re a walking contradiction.

148. Our friendship is like a really bad reality show – full of drama, laughter, and questionable life choices. But hey, ratings are through the roof!

149. To the friend who’s always down for an adventure (or at least a good nap). Thanks for being my partner in crime (or at least my partner in pizza).

150. Happy Friendship Day to the person who can tolerate my weirdness. You’re either a saint or just as crazy as me.

Friendship Day Sarcastic Quotes

Friendship Day is the perfect time to embrace the sarcastic side of your friendships and celebrate with a little tongue-in-cheek humor. These friendship day sarcastic quotes are the perfect way to let your BFFs know how much they mean to you (in the most sarcastic way possible).

151. “Happy Friendship Day! Thanks for always reminding me why I’m not friends with everyone.”

152. “Friendship is so weird… you just pick someone you’ve met and decide to tolerate them for the rest of your life.”

153. “I’m so grateful for all the fake friends I have. They’re the reason I never run out of things to post about on social media.”

154. “Happy Friendship Day! Thanks for being the friend who never fails to make my problems feel like your problems… especially when they’re your fault.”

155. “Happy Friendship Day to the only person who can make me laugh so hard that I snort like a pig and still tolerate my existence.”

156. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to remind you that you’re the only one who can keep up with my level of weirdness. Congratulations, I guess?”

157. “Wishing the most amazing, wonderful, and slightly insufferable friend a very Happy Friendship Day! May our bond continue to be a source of endless eye-rolls and exasperation.”

158. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to say: thanks for being the yin to my yang, the peanut butter to my jelly, and the voice of reason to my chaos. I couldn’t do it without you, and I’m not sure why you do it.”

159. “Happy Friendship Day to the person who knows all my secrets and still chooses to hang out with me. You must be a masochist or just really, really bored.”

160. “Happy Friendship Day to the person who knows all my flaws and still chooses to hang out with me—thanks for being as confused as I am.”

161. “Cheers to our friendship! I guess we’re stuck with each other since we both refuse to make new friends.”

162. “Happy Friendship Day! If we weren’t friends, I’d be forced to actually get along with someone else. Thanks for saving me from that nightmare.”

163. “Here’s to another year of pretending we have our lives together while actually just sharing memes and bad decisions.”

164. “Friendship Day is a great excuse to remind you that you’re my favorite person to complain about, and I wouldn’t trade you for anyone else.”

165. “Happy Friendship Day! You’re the only person who understands my need to cancel plans and binge-watch TV instead. Congratulations, I guess?”

Crazy Friendship Day Wishes

Friendship Day is the perfect time to celebrate the wild, wacky, and downright crazy friendships that make life so much more interesting. These crazy Friendship Day wishes are the perfect way to honor your most eccentric, hilarious, and beloved friends.

166. “Happy Friendship Day to my partner-in-crime! Let’s continue making memories that we’ll laugh about when we’re old and senile.”

167. “Cheers to the friend who turns my ‘can’ts’ into ‘cans’ and my dreams into plans. Happy Friendship Day, you wild soul!”

168. “On Friendship Day, I just want to say: let’s stay weird and keep making the world wonder what we’re up to!”

169. “Happy Friendship Day! Here’s to the friend who knows all my secrets and still hasn’t found a reason to unfriend me. You’re stuck with me now!”

170. “Happy Friendship Day to the only person who can keep up with my level of chaos and still call me a friend. You must be as crazy as I am!”

171. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to remind you that you’re the yin to my yang, the salt to my pepper, and the sanity to my insanity. Cheers to that, partner in crime!”

172. “Wishing the most amazing, wonderful, and slightly unhinged friend a very Happy Friendship Day! May our adventures continue to be the stuff of legends (and possibly criminal records).”

173. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to say: thanks for being the voice of reason to my madness, the filter to my unfiltered thoughts, and the one who still loves me despite my many, many flaws.”

174. “Happy Friendship Day to the person who knows all my secrets and still chooses to hang out with me. You must be as crazy as I am, or just really, really bored.”

175. “Happy Friendship Day to the person who makes me question my sanity daily. You’re the reason I have a therapist (and a great life).”

176. “Our friendship is like a rollercoaster: full of ups, downs, loops, and moments where we scream like lunatics. Here’s to more crazy adventures!”

177. “Happy Friendship Day to the partner in crime who’s always down for the weirdest plans. Let’s conquer the world (or at least get really lost trying).”

178. “To the friend who’s so crazy, they make me seem normal. Thanks for making my life a never-ending circus. Happy Friendship Day!”

179. “Our friendship is like a black hole: it sucks in all the fun and weirdness. Happy Friendship Day to my fellow cosmic companion.”

180. “Happy Friendship Day to the person who turns every ordinary day into a chaotic adventure. You’re the reason I need therapy (and coffee).”

Sarcastic Friendship Day Quotes

If you and your friends thrive on witty banter and playful sarcasm, then these sarcastic Friendship Day quotes are perfect for you. They’re ideal for those moments when a traditional “I’m grateful for you” just won’t cut it. Dive into our collection of cheeky, tongue-in-cheek quotes that celebrate your unique bond while delivering a playful jab.

181. “Happy Friendship Day to the friend who knows all my flaws and somehow still thinks I’m awesome. Your judgment skills are questionable.”

182. “Friendship: when you know exactly how annoying someone is but you hang out with them anyway.”

183. “A good friend will help you move. A best friend will help you move a dead body. Happy Friendship Day!”

184. “Happy Friendship Day to the person who listens to my pointless dramas and pretends they matter more than a good glass of wine.”

185. “Happy Friendship Day to the only person who can tolerate my existence and still call me a friend. Congratulations, I guess?”

186. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to remind you that you’re the yin to my yang, the salt to my pepper, and the sanity to my insanity. Cheers to that, I suppose.”

187. “Wishing the most amazing, wonderful, and slightly insufferable friend a very Happy Friendship Day! May our bond continue to be a source of endless eye-rolls and exasperation.”

188. “Friendship Day is the perfect time to say: thanks for being the voice of reason to my madness, the filter to my unfiltered thoughts, and the one who still loves me despite my many, many flaws. I’m not sure why you do it, but I’m grateful nonetheless.”

189. “Happy Friendship Day to the person who knows all my secrets and still chooses to hang out with me. You must be a masochist or just really, really bored. Either way, I appreciate your dedication.”

190. “Happy Friendship Day! I’m grateful for you because, honestly, my life would be way too peaceful without your constant drama.”

191. “Cheers to our friendship! I’m glad we’re both too lazy to make new friends. It’s a win-win situation, really.”

192. “Here’s to another year of pretending we have our lives together while we continue to make questionable decisions together.”

193. “Happy Friendship Day! Thanks for being the only person who understands my obsession with avoiding adult responsibilities.”

194. “Friendship Day? Oh, you mean that day we celebrate the fact that neither of us can manage to get our lives organized?”

195. “Congratulations on being my friend! You’re stuck with me for another year, and I promise to keep annoying you as long as you keep tolerating me.”

These hilarious friendship day quotes are the perfect way to let your BFFs know how much they mean to you, and to share a few laughs along the way.