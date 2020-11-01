The Disney+Hotstar show, The Mandalorian is back with another season and people can't stop gushing over it. The season 2 episode 1, titled Chapter 9 premiered on October 30th and has lived up to the hype of this Star Wars series as the internet is buzzing with reviews.

Here is what Twitter has to say about it:

Just finished Chapter 9 of The Mandalorian. Seriously, this is the best live action Star Wars to come out since the OT. I’m flooded with emotions right now. I’m 11 again. 💕 pic.twitter.com/4m2eWRmeCY — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) October 31, 2020

Again, spoiler free... but I’m sitting there watching #TheMandolorian and I’m like aye I’ve seen this before.... those Kotor vibes. — Gridan (@GridanWWL) October 31, 2020

I stand by it. Episodes yesterday’s #Mandalorian is why I am fine with not having Star Wars on big screen. You can dedicate full one hour episode to exploring the lore. Star Wars movies are too crammed. TV is the future of Star Wars and I’m here for it. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) October 31, 2020

One thing i really liked about the most recent episode of the mandalorian was the variety of wildlife on Tatooine. I always love it when star wars shows off the different creatures on different planets. pic.twitter.com/aoIvGPIVXm — Alex 🦋 (@ScottishMando) November 1, 2020

So @themandalorian knocked it out of the park with the new episode. Can’t wait to see what the rest of the season has in store. This is the way. — ThexLoneWolf (@ThexLoneWolf202) October 31, 2020

The Mandalorian Chapter 9 is an underrated masterpiece pic.twitter.com/9FIDNvV4Qk — Revans (@dyadintheforce_) October 31, 2020

First episode of Mandalorian season 2 was spectacular! Boba Fett, baby! “This is where the fun begins...” pic.twitter.com/34dl2u1m98 — Ricardo Rivera (@Ricardo56319584) October 31, 2020

I say we all quit wearing these stupid masks.. in favor of mandalorian helmets! pic.twitter.com/nwWoq1awvS — NO_DTP (@cfzellers4) October 31, 2020

The #Mandalorian season 2 is a work of art. pic.twitter.com/hfxxxk9daZ — Aamir (@DrAamir_) October 31, 2020

#TheMandolorian Season 2 E1 was better than the sequel trilogy. — Gothalion (@Gothalion) October 31, 2020

The Mandalorian season 2 is off to a good start! Satisfies my Wild West crave. #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/5BhqFJEn8f — Miss Magpie 👑 (@PlayingMagpie) October 31, 2020

the new episode of mandalorian had me screaming in my apartment!!! — dash (@thedigitaldash_) November 1, 2020

Timothy Olyphant in Mandalorian... that is all — Matthew Marzo (@marzomatthew) November 1, 2020

The second episode of the series will be available to stream on Disney+Hotstar from November 6th onwards.