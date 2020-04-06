Money, fame and love from millions of people, Bollywood stars have it all. But some of them don’t stop there. They start new ventures and turn them into success stories.





These are some celebs who possess great business acumen and have turned out to be successful entrepreneurs.



1. Shahrukh Khan

‘King Khan’ of Bollywood along with his wife, Gauri Khan, started a film production and distribution company, Red Chillies Entertainment, which has been quite successful. It is also known for its VFX work.

He also owns a 50% stake in Kolkata Knight Riders, an IPL team.

Khan's estimated net worth is around Rs 4,200 crore, as of 2019.

2. Kunal Kapoor

You've surely heard of the crowdfunding site, Ketto. Well, Kunal Kapoor co-founded this venture with his friends. Ketto is an online fundraising platform which allows individuals and NGOs to raise money for social, creative and personal causes. Since its inception in 2012, it has raised more than ₹500 crores.



3. Deepika Padukone

In recent time, she has emerged as an active investor.

After setting up KA Enterprises, she has invested in start-ups like Furlenco, an online furniture rental platform, Purplle- a beauty products marketplace, and Epigamia- a yogurt maker backed by French food products giant Danone.

Padukone also has launched a fashion private label brand 'All About You' with Myntra.

4. Suniel Shetty

He is the owner of the production house, Popcorn Entertainment Private Limited.

He is a well-known name in the restaurant business in Mumbai. He owns Mischief Dining Bar and Club H20 in Mumbai.

He also owns a luxury furniture and home lifestyle store in Mumbai.

In 2019, he invested in a Pune-based online health and fitness start-up, Fittr.



5. Mithun Chakraborty

Apart from his appearance on television shows, Disco dancer, Mithun Da owns a chain of luxury hotels called ‘Monarch Group of Hotels’.

6. Shilpa Shetty

Apart from her television appearances, actress-turned-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty co-owns a chain of spas and salon called Iosis.

Earlier, she owned stakes in an IPL team, Rajasthan Royals and launched her fitness Yoga DVD, which was well received.

7. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn started his own production house, Ajay Devgan Ffilms, back in 2000.

From then it has produced several blockbusters like Singham, Total Dhamaal, Bol Bachhan, Tanhaji.

In October 2015, Devgn also started a visual effects company, NY VFXWAALA.

Apart from that, he has invested in Charanaka solar project, Gujarat along with companies like Roha Group, Kumar Mangat etc.

His net worth is estimated to be 300 crores as of 2019.



8. Abhishek Bachchan

Bachchan Jr. may not be doing too many films now, but he has invested in two sports franchises.

He owns a team, Jaipur Pink Panthers, in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and co-owns a football team, Chennaiyin FC, in Indian Super League (ISL).



9. Arjun Rampal

He is the owner of one of the premium lounge-bar-restaurant in Delhi called ‘Lap – The Lounge’. He also runs an event management company called ‘Changing Ganesha’.

10. Hrithik Roshan

Roshan launched his lifestyle brand HRX in 2012.

Currently valued at Rs 200 crores, Roshan's casual wear brand HRX focuses on apparels and footwear.

He has also invested in a fitness start-up, CureFit.

11 Sushmita Sen

She owns a jewellery line based in Dubai, and an event management company, Tantra Entertainment, which was launched in 2005.

12. Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu and Sussanne Khan

In a collaborative effort, they have started an online lifestyle and fashion brand, The Label Life. Apart from this, Sussanne Khan is a reputed interior designer and Basu is known for her fitness DVDs.

13. John Abraham

In 2012, Abraham produced his first film, Vicky Donor, which was a major hit, both critically and commercially.

He then established his own production house, John Abraham Entertainment, and went on to produce some major blockbuster hits.

He is also the owner of an Indian Super League football team, NorthEast United FC.

14. Twinkle Khanna

She started an interior designing firm called ‘The White Window’ in Mumbai and has designed the house interiors of many Bollywood celebrities.

She co-owns a production house, 'Grazing Goat Pictures'. She has also authored a couple of books and written columns in leading newspapers.

Not just acting skills, they have got business skills too!