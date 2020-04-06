Money, fame and love from millions of people, Bollywood stars have it all. But some of them don’t stop there. They start new ventures and turn them into success stories.
1. Shahrukh Khan
‘King Khan’ of Bollywood along with his wife, Gauri Khan, started a film production and distribution company, Red Chillies Entertainment, which has been quite successful. It is also known for its VFX work.
2. Kunal Kapoor
You've surely heard of the crowdfunding site, Ketto. Well, Kunal Kapoor co-founded this venture with his friends. Ketto is an online fundraising platform which allows individuals and NGOs to raise money for social, creative and personal causes. Since its inception in 2012, it has raised more than ₹500 crores.
3. Deepika Padukone
In recent time, she has emerged as an active investor.
4. Suniel Shetty
He is the owner of the production house, Popcorn Entertainment Private Limited.
5. Mithun Chakraborty
Apart from his appearance on television shows, Disco dancer, Mithun Da owns a chain of luxury hotels called ‘Monarch Group of Hotels’.
6. Shilpa Shetty
Apart from her television appearances, actress-turned-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty co-owns a chain of spas and salon called Iosis.
7. Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn started his own production house, Ajay Devgan Ffilms, back in 2000.
8. Abhishek Bachchan
Bachchan Jr. may not be doing too many films now, but he has invested in two sports franchises.
9. Arjun Rampal
He is the owner of one of the premium lounge-bar-restaurant in Delhi called ‘Lap – The Lounge’. He also runs an event management company called ‘Changing Ganesha’.
10. Hrithik Roshan
Roshan launched his lifestyle brand HRX in 2012.
11 Sushmita Sen
She owns a jewellery line based in Dubai, and an event management company, Tantra Entertainment, which was launched in 2005.
12. Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu and Sussanne Khan
In a collaborative effort, they have started an online lifestyle and fashion brand, The Label Life. Apart from this, Sussanne Khan is a reputed interior designer and Basu is known for her fitness DVDs.
13. John Abraham
In 2012, Abraham produced his first film, Vicky Donor, which was a major hit, both critically and commercially.
14. Twinkle Khanna
She started an interior designing firm called ‘The White Window’ in Mumbai and has designed the house interiors of many Bollywood celebrities.
Not just acting skills, they have got business skills too!