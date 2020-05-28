Here are some of the best performances from Hindi language web series in 2020, that prove how OTT platforms are throwing a spotlight on brilliant stories and talented, underrated performers:

As Hathiram Chaudhary, Jaideep Ahlawat gave one of the finest performances of this year. In an industry where macho cops are a dime a dozen, Ahlawat's portrayal of a flawed but honest cop was unexpectedly delightful.

Though he had not more than two dialogues in the series, Banerjee still evoked a visceral fear in the audience with his performance as Hathoda Tyagi. And for those fans who'd been more than impressed with his conniving act in Mirzapur, Paatal Lok was a treat.

3. Raghubir Yadav in Panchayat

Raghubir Yadav has consistently delivered memorable performances in his career, but as the pradhanpati in Panchayat, he infused a gentleness to his role as an arrogant village leader. His rustic, innocent charm as the pradhanpati, made him an instant hit with the audience.

4. Jitendra Kumar in Panchayat

The angry, young man, of the millennial generation, Jitendra Kumar was in fine form as Abhishek Tripathi aka sachiv ji in Panchayat. In his role, the audience found a representation of the average, working professional who is forever chasing a brighter future.

5. Arshad Warsi in Asur

With movies like Munna Bhai, Jolly LLB, etc. under his belt, Warsi is no stranger to powerful performances. In Asur, he displayed an impeccable knowledge of his craft by delivering a realistic, impactful portrayal of a man on a mission, fighting against time to find his wife's killer, and save his partner's life.

6. Vishesh Bansal in Asur

Child actor Vishesh Bansal deserves all the accolades coming his way because, in just his second web series, his performance spoke volumes. He was, for the want of a better term, creepily scary as the sociopath in making.

7. Vineet Kumar Singh in Betaal

Ever since his knockout performance (pun intended) in Mukkabaaz, Vineet Kumar Singh's loyal fan base had been waiting for another stellar performance. And in leading the fight against zombies, Kumar delivers exactly that - a performance that convinces you to stick through a show that rates high on predictability and low on fear.

8. Manjiri Pupala in Betaal

As the tribal woman Puniya, who first warns the contractors of the ancient curse, Manjiri Pupala steals the spotlight with her performance. She is the heart of the series, and her performance holds your interest even when the twists and turns fail to surprise or shock you.

9. Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops

At a time when spy-thrillers and crime-dramas seem to be the favoured subjects of Indian web series, Kay Kay Menon's flawless performance is what sets apart Special Ops. He easily oscillated between poker-faced expressions and emotional intensity and it was a joy to watch him lead Neeraj Pandey's debut web series.

10. Gulshan Devaiah in Afsos

Devaiah's performance was the only saving grace in a show that completely failed to deliver on the expectations its trailer built. Devaiah was a hapless, lovable protagonist who perfectly captured the essence of his character - a man who seeks to end his life, only to get caught in a 'mystical' conspiracy.

11. Chandan Roy in Panchayat

There was an inherent naivety and warmth to Chandan Roy's portrayal of Vikas. As Vikas, he reminded you that in a world of annoying bosses and never-ending deadlines, work friends are what make office bearable.

13. Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni in Taj Mahal 1989

Though both Kabi and Kulkarni are phenomenal actors in their own right, in Taj Mahal 1989 it was their chemistry that outperformed even their individual performances. Their romance was the simple but heartwarming thread that tied the story together and left you with a warm, fuzzy feeling in your heart.

14. Anud Singh Dhaka in Taj Mahal 1989

In a series that included actors like Sheeba Chadha, Neeraj Kabi, etc. Anud Singh Dhaka's earnest performance still managed to strike a chord with the audience. As Angad, he brought alive the spirit of love, romance, and adventure that we, to date, associate with college life.

Know of any other performances that left you thoroughly impressed? Let us know in the comments section below.