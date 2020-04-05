5 years ago when we first saw Jitu play the genius coder, juggling between marriage and job, he had us empathizing with him. Because we'd all been there, at one time or the other.

He later emerged as a friendly but fierce mentor in Kota Factory. And we saw our favourite teacher--the one we're still in touch with--in him.

And in his latest web series, Panchayat (again with TVF), Jitendra Kumar, as Abhishek Tripathi, reminded us that millennial struggles remain the same, whether we're working in an MNC or in a small village.

Simply put, through various roles, Jitendra Kumar has immortalized the struggles, hopes, dreams, and ambitions that most millennials live with. Which explains why, in just five short years, he's become a crowd favourite.

Jitendra Kumar, who made his movie debut with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, plays a panchayat secretary in his latest web series, Panchayat.

As Abhishek Tripathi, he is the poster-child for the confused, struggling millennial who is forever in the search of 'something better'.

Because most millennials have woken up, smelled the coffee, and hated it. In other words, millennials are failing at adulting, struggling with work and dreams, and looking for 'events' that would make their social media 'lit'.

And no one understands this better than Jitendra Kumar, or rather, the characters he plays.

If Pitchers' Jitu helped us realize that work-life balance is a myth, then Panchayat's Abhishek Tripathi reminds us that yes, we do indeed live for the weekends.

In each of these characters, Jitendra maintains a fine balance of cynicism and hope unique to millennials.

After all, we're the generation who is not so naive as to believe that dreams are easy to achieve, but not so disillusioned as to give up on those dreams completely.

Despite a handful of roles, Jitendra's performances have always left a striking impact on the audience. Perhaps because the honesty in his portrayals strikes a chord with the audience.

An actor who is clearly not shy of charting his own path, here's hoping that Jitendra Kumar's talented exploration of frustrated characters continues to give us a reason to laugh and state, 'it me'.