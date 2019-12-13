If you're a fan of horror then 2020 is the year for you. Because of these highly anticipated, scary AF movies and web series releasing next year:

1. Ghost Stories

Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap are collaborating for the third time, for the horror anthology Ghost Stories which will release on Netflix. And from the trailer, it appears to be a truly scare ride. Netflix and chills, anyone?

2. The Grudge

The film that immortalized jump-scares, The Grudge is making a comeback in 2020 and as the trailer shows, the story has become scarier and gorier. Definitely not for the faint-hearted.

3. The Haunting of Bly Manor

Following the well-deserved success of the psychological horror The Haunting Of Hill House, Netflix is all set to return with a second season titled The Haunting of Bly Manor. It will be based on Henry James' novel The Turn of the Screw.

A new Haunting is coming. Can you guess where it takes place? Listen closely... pic.twitter.com/vqzrd3z4NZ — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

4. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Based on a true incident, Bhoot Part One is the first film in a planned horror franchise and stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles.

5. The Turning

An adaptation of Henry James's 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw, the film stars Finn Wolfhard (of Stranger Things fame) along with Mackenzie Davis and Joely Richardson. Interestingly, this is the same novella that is the inspiration behind the second season of The Haunting of Hill House.

6. The Invisible Man

Written and directed by Leigh Whannell, this science-fiction psychological horror is a remake of the 1933 film adaptation (of H.G. Well's novel of the same name). The film stars Elisabeth Moss (of Mad Men fame) in the lead role.

7. A Quiet Place: Part II

A sequel to the 2018 horror drama, A Quiet Place Part II brings back Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe from the first film. It also stars Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, and is written and directed by John Krasinski.

8. The Organ Donor (Saw Franchise)

The ninth installment of the Saw franchise, The Organ Donor brings together Chris Rock and Samuel Jackson and will supposedly be even more 'insanely sinister' than the previous eight films.

9. Candyman

After delivering two acclaimed horror films, Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele returns with Candyman which is the sequel to classic 1992 horror film of the same name. Tony Todd will reprise his role from the original classic and star as the Candyman.

10. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

After delivering bone-chilling horror with Conjuring 1 (2013) and Conjuring 2 (2016), the series returns for its third installment on the misadventures of paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles, but Michael Chaves will be directing the film, and not James Wan (who directed the first two films).

11. Last Night In Soho

A psychological thriller starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Last Night In Soho is reportedly set in the London of the 60s. It is being directed by Edgar Wright.

12. Halloween Kills

Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle reprise their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, in the slasher film Halloween Kills, which is the twelfth installment to the Halloween franchise.

13. Malignant

James Wan (of Conjuring fame) returns with the horror film Malignant, based on his 2011 graphic novel Malignant Man.

14. Gretel & Hansel

Based on the famous folktale Hansel & Greta, Gretel & Hansel is a dark fantasy horror film. It stars Sophia Lillis (of It fame) as Gretel and debutant Sam Leakey as Hansel.

