In the world of Hindi cinema, there have been times, when supporting characters were written and portrayed so wonderfully, that along with the protagonists, we were hooked onto their story too.

Here are some supporting characters from Hindi movies who definitely deserve their own story:

1. Pappi Ji from Tanu Weds Manu.

Deepak Dobriyal's flawless portrayal elevated Pappi Ji's role from a hilarious sidekick to a character whose scenes we looked forward to. And most of us would sign up to see Pappi Ji's misadventures in love.

2. Khalid Mir from Raazi

A strict trainer who understood the cost that patriotism exacts from a soldier - the character was intriguing in itself. But Jaideep Ahlawat's flawless performance further piqued our interest in seeing Khalid Mir's story.

3. Sadhya Ji in Masaan

To be honest, every character that Pankaj Tripathi has ever played deserves a movie, just because of how brilliantly Pankaj Tripathi essays the role. However, in Masaan, it took him just two scenes as Sadhya Ji to become a crowd favourite. In a film that talks of grief, Sandhya Ji was an unexpected ray of sunshine, whose story we'd love to see.

4. Biji from Vicky Donor

A progressive mother-in-law, a demanding yet loving grandmother, and one of the liveliest members of the Arora family, Biji is a top contender for the most badass grandmother award. But was Biji always like this? A story with Kamlesh Gill as the narrator could give us the answer to that.

5. Prof. Vidya Iyer from October

It takes a unique kind of strength to prepare for the loss of your own child. While the film focused on Dan's (Varun Dhawan) journey, the gravitas that Gitanjali Rao lent to her role ensured that the audience's attention never strayed from her. Now that Bollywood's finally opening up to realistic portrayals of mothers, this is one character whose story we'd love to see.

6. Murari Gupta in Raanjhanaa

How do you know a character has overshadowed the lead? When their dialogues become the first thing anyone remembers about the film. And given a chance, who wouldn't love to see Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub be a part of the story where the focus was on him?

7. Najma Khatoon in Gangs of Wasseypur

Najma Khatoon's iron will helped her survive not only her husband's death but also the loss of her children. And Richa Chadha delivered one of her career's finest performances as Najma Khatoon, even when sharing screen space with an industry stalwart like Manoj Bajpayee.

8. Neelam and Kamal Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do

Long before they become a stereotypical, affluential couple with more interest in 'image' than emotions, Neelam and Kamal were in love with each other, for real. Each other's support system, their marriage had a solid foundation that crumbled over the years - and in their story lies a reality most couples struggle with.

9. Durga Devi Kaushik from Badhaai Ho

She was caustic in her comments but loving in her gestures, and she always stood for what was right - even if it meant going against her own daughters. This is why we want to see Durga Devi Kaushik's entire life, not just a part of it.

10. MC Sher from Gully Boy

Gully Boy may have been Murad's journey, but MC Sher also rapped his way into our hearts. Of course, the rustic charm Siddhant Chaturvedi employed, had a role to play in our growing attraction to MC Sher. And if rumors are to be believed, this is one character whose story we might just get to see on the silver screen.

11. Safeena from Gully Boy

Safeena was more than just Murad's hot-headed girlfriend. She was the girl who had to literally fight for her right to study and alter her personality to fit in her own home. And her story deserves to play on the silver screen.

12. Vijaylaxmi in Queen

Vijaylaxmi was a single mother, a great friend, an amazing tour guide, and a woman who owned up to her desires. It's almost a sin that Bollywood is yet to make a story on her.

13. Chatro from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

In a movie that finally allowed rainbow love to take over the silver screen, Chatro ji was an unexpected source of comic relief - a divorcee in her 40s, who was neither a femme fatal, nor a caricature. She was, like most women we know, empathetic, opinionated, and hilarious in her own way.

Had we lived in another world, perhaps Rana's shy, almost-there confession to Piku would have turned into a love story we'd stand in line to see. But it wasn't meant to be.

Know of any other characters who deserve their own film? Let us know in the comments section below.