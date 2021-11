They say there are 7 people on the planet who look exactly like you. While we are not sure about the legitimacy of that claim, we have found people who 'almost' look like our Bollywood celebs. Here, have a look.

1. Tiger Shroff and Mesut Ozil

2. Arbaaz Khan and Roger Federer

3. Anushka Sharma and Julia Michaels

4. Hrithik Roshan and Bradley Cooper

5. John Abraham and Mubashir Malik

6. Dia Mirza and Anne Hathway

7. Katrina Kaif and Cobie Smulders

8. Shaan and Vijay Prakash



9. Asin and Kayla Ewell

10. Sanjay Dutt and Jean Reno

11. Uday Chopra and Saqlain Mushtaq

12. Yami Gautam and Sandeepa Dhar

13. Madhubala and Priyanka Kandwal

14. Priyanka Chopra and Navpreet Banga

15. Alia Bhatt and Celesti Bairagey

Uncanny.