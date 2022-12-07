Very rarely do we come across films that tick most of the boxes, for most people – it’s a lot more difficult than it looks like. Qala, however, has already managed to please our hearts by its hauntingly beautiful methods. From its music and storyline to the costumes and cinematography, everything has a surreal effect.

Speaking of the cinematography, it’s not just the setting but also the camera angles and simplistic shots that make it look magical. The frames from the film are exceptionally soothing, and we haven’t seen better aesthetics this year.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

It’s like turning the pages of a historic picture book.

All images are screenshots from the film on Netflix.