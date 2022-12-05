Qala streaming on Netflix has welcomed a lot of positive reviews from the audience. Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the movie stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan. It has been lauded for its impressive plotline, individual performances, and amazing soundtracks.
Anushka Sharma has made a special appearance in the song ‘Ghode Pe Sawaar’ and has donned a retro look. She made an appearance on screen after almost four years and people have a lot to say about it.
EntertainmentAaliyah Jainabout 2 months ago | 1 min read