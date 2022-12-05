Qala streaming on Netflix has welcomed a lot of positive reviews from the audience. Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the movie stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan. It has been lauded for its impressive plotline, individual performances, and amazing soundtracks.

Anushka Sharma has made a special appearance in the song ‘Ghode Pe Sawaar’ and has donned a retro look. She made an appearance on screen after almost four years and people have a lot to say about it.

Have a look:

Her cameo experience in Qala had a lot of opinions. Here’s what Tweeples said:

In one of his Koffee with Karan interviews SRK suggests Alia learn a little "adaaigi" & Alia waves her wrists about cluelessly as "adaa." Anushka's gestures here look similarly clueless, too consciously flirtatious in this winky way. Even the B&W form & movement feel too modern. https://t.co/lNYVvngx9O — Nirdiganta (@SevenDeviled) December 4, 2022

just can't get over anushka sharma's cameo as a retro queen in qala🥺🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/0nDzFBDtjt — Jigyansu Das (@filmabhibakihai) December 4, 2022

Even in 2022 #RekhaJi would have slayed 🔥 https://t.co/7Wb8M2gx4s — Mayur Zad (@MayurZad) December 5, 2022

This retro style acting didn't suit her https://t.co/AqREKdGePO — New Soul (@Gen_Movie_buff) December 4, 2022

She honestly did good in my opinion, but don't know why people are not liking it…

She's literally doing best#AnushkaSharma https://t.co/1kjHWatxnP — Riya Agarwal ♥️‼️ OFFLINE ‼️ (@Rashami22617708) December 4, 2022

Anushka legit generating Classic bollywood heroine here 🥺🤍#AnushkaSharma https://t.co/zy6n5dQGNK — ABHINAV SLAYS 🇮🇳🤍 (@Rippppaa) December 4, 2022

this was cute but anushka sharma in the 1930s doesnt make sense she has a face that knows what facebook is https://t.co/II91iMrSyv — manic pixie ryujin (@motionsivk) December 4, 2022

I love Anushka but sadly she couldn't pull this off! https://t.co/GInFCNiwp0 — janvi❣ (@dil_dhund_lega) December 4, 2022

She looks enthralling and lovely 😍 https://t.co/xgjyNaFCgR — Sabeehul Rehman✨️ صبیح الرحمان✨️ सबीहुल रहमान (@SabeehSpeaks) December 4, 2022

looks fine to me tbh, there are actresses who could've done it better but this isn't bad either. https://t.co/twTy3hyr7N — a (@mydilgoeshmm) December 4, 2022

i loooove anushka sharma but her acting here is bad, madhuri dixit or even another actress would have slayed the golden girl type of role. i have the same opinion on her in bombay velvet, she's not made for 50's-60's type of roles… https://t.co/StUykuxKw7 — ashh-loove ♡♡♡ (@AishRanliaLoove) December 4, 2022

No offense but the Adah wasn't Adahing sorry Anushka. https://t.co/X60Hh2pl02 — VEAUTIFUL DAYS♡ (@vintaesrose) December 4, 2022

What do you think?