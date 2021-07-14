There’s no doubt that a bunch of new actors enter the industry every single year but only a few make a mark and rule the silver screen. However, there are a number of brilliant actors who just don’t get the right roles.

We found a Reddit thread in which people mentioned the actors who were completely wasted by Bollywood. Let’s take a look.

1. Kay Kay Menon

This guy has got natural charm and screen presence. Brilliant actor but still gets typecast in villainous roles. Could have been something like Christoph Waltz with the great range he possesses. -laudalahsan

2. Adarsh Gourav

I know he has done like 2-3 movies so far and I think a web series called Hostel Days or something but still. -ritz-95

3. Rajkummar Rao

Even though it’s his fault for doing garbage movies recently, but IMO he’s one of the only actors from the new-gen who is actually challenging their selves/experimenting and it really shows that he enjoys doing that. -ritz-95

4. Sushant Singh Rajput

He could've definitely done far more than he did. At the risk of sounding sexist, he was only 34 and had so many years left for his talent to be fully utilized. The fact that Bollywood actors have a very long shelf life would've benefited him very much. -RepresentativeBox881

5. R. Madhavan

He is very fortunate to have another industry, where I think he has done some really good work. Still think he hasn’t hit his peak in Tamil, but hopefully, he is getting there. -leolionbag

6. Sharman Joshi

He had some payment dispute with Golmaal franchise producers which led to him getting replaced after 1st movie. From then on he says he has been boycotted or ignored by the industry. His last notable performance was 10-11 years back in 3 Idiots. After that, he has done some Hate Story kind of b-grade stuff. -HardTune272

7. Dia Mirza & Genelia D’Souza

Unpopular opinion, but I feel they both weren’t used enough by Bollywood. –iamcomrade

8. Om Puri

I mean he had Ardhasatya and a few others. But in a majority of his movies, he was a sidekick or comedian or non-important role. He was as good as Naseer or Irrfan or Paresh Rawal. -Ambitious449

9. Pavan Malhotra

Had this been Hollywood, he would have been a top game. But alas! -sapan_auth

10. Chandrachur Singh

I think he had the potential. –AtlasNebulaStar

11. Urmila Matondkar

She seriously had it all. -Odd_Meet_8632

12. Ratna Pathak Shah

Ridiculously underrated and underutilized. Haven't seen an Indian actress as versatile and as unique as her. -Reddy4698

13. Irrfan Khan

In an alternate universe, he must be the fourth khan of Bollywood. Or bigger than any other Khan in Bollywood. -Reddy4698

14. Harman Baweja

He could have really set Bollywood on fire. -rks111

15. Ameesha Patel

She didn’t get the success she deserved. She had Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Gadar Ek Prem Katha and another big hit down south. But she was overlooked for other star kids. She was a beautiful girl, reasonably talented but still ended up getting rubbish movies in comparison to a Kareena Kapoor who got many chances. -Shamila1

