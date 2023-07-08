Sonam Kapoor has made her comeback, marking her digital debut with Blind.

Credits: YouTube

This crime-thriller revolves around a blind police officer, Gia (Sonam Kapoor), who embarks on a journey to find a dangerous serial killer.

Credits: YouTube

Directed by Shome Makhija, this spine-chilling thriller also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey, Shubham Saraf, Lucy Aarden and Javed Khan.

Credits: YouTube

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

Blind is an epic crime thriller starring Sonam Kapoor where a blind witness takes it upon herself to serve justice. pic.twitter.com/LR5oH1pmae — whats the tea (@theteawshiv) July 6, 2023

@JioCinema #BlindOnJioCinema A slick, racy, edge of the seat thriller. You won’t turn a blind eye on Sonam’s (future) performances after watching this film. ‘Blind’ is daringly different and a brave attempt! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars) pic.twitter.com/j7RtBFKMtj — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) July 7, 2023

Just watched blind average movie

Watch it for purab Kohli that's it.#blind #Bollywood #Threads — UNTAMED (@THE_UPFRONT95) July 6, 2023

#Blind is such an earnest movie and @sonamakapoor is delivering her best, most earnest and yet controlled performance. It's surprising to see her back in motion in a more timid, grim and thrilling setting and she really feels at home with Gia Singh — priley alam (@prileykwest) July 6, 2023

Blind movie by Sonam is so disappointing. Her poor acting can overshadow good actors as well 😶 — Shivoham (@ek_cup_chaii) July 7, 2023

Blind Movie Review: Sonam Kapoor Tries Too Hard To Sell A Film That Is Nothing More Than An Another Soulless Remake

Adapted in Hindi by Shome Makhija, Blind ends up being a replication job more than anything… — LookInsideThaBox (@lookinsidetha) July 7, 2023

@jiostudios #BlindOnJioCinema A slick, racy, edge of the seat thriller. You won’t turn a blind eye on Sonam’s (future) performances after watching this film. ‘Blind’ is daringly different and a brave attempt! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars) pic.twitter.com/gmUy3I58C8 — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) July 7, 2023

Just watched it! Great performance from you! Loved it. — Divakar (@sonamsupremacy) July 7, 2023

Awesome performance watch it 2 times — AquibRafi (@Aquib1Aaquib) July 7, 2023

Awesome 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 — AquibRafi (@Aquib1Aaquib) July 7, 2023

Who are you watching this movie with?