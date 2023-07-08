Sonam Kapoor has made her comeback, marking her digital debut with Blind.

This crime-thriller revolves around a blind police officer, Gia (Sonam Kapoor), who embarks on a journey to find a dangerous serial killer.

Directed by Shome Makhija, this spine-chilling thriller also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey, Shubham Saraf, Lucy Aarden and Javed Khan.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

