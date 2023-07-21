Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari revolves around the complexities of a relationship, with references from World War II. Ever since the release of the trailer, audiences were concerned about the representation, and some were even looking forward to it. While the opinions are mostly polarized, people are impressed with both the actors and their range in the film.

Here’s what Twitter has to say:

completed watching bawaal and i cant believe makers ruin such a beautiful movie by releasing it on ott. there were some dialogues where i had to stop the movie and think about it for good one minute janhvi and varun were so good i loved it so much😭 — 𓅪 (@alfiyastic) July 20, 2023

Just watched #Bawaal. Imma need 3-4 business day to recover from this and @niteshtiwari22 better pay for my therapy! 😭🩵 pic.twitter.com/dzyElxFAUf — Ahannnnnmadhu♦️ (@ahmedmunsiph) July 21, 2023

Varun stole the show in #Bawaal his performance is top notch.. he proved it again though.. he can act! he is master in everything. — Ani. (@aniketmac11) July 21, 2023

Watched #Bawaal, yes & I'm still trying to form the words. (This might be long). You know those films that are the perfect match of humour, love, hate, sensitivity, grip, beautiful music & impactful dialogues? #Bawaal does that for you. 💕

(Contd…1/4) pic.twitter.com/XfKgfxqTEE — ekta | VD stan ✨ (@crazyvaruniac_) July 16, 2023

Watched #Bawaal last night, and it's easily the best film of Varun Dhawan I've ever seen. It's simple & endearing and leaves you hooked every second of it. The comedy, chemistry and the emotional aspect of the film is so good with a great message which leaves an impact on you. pic.twitter.com/28UV6MGVPK — Annesha ᴮᴬᵂᴬᴬᴸ (@ApnaaVarun) July 21, 2023

Disappointed with #Bawaal 😕 Expected more from the talented Nitesh Tiwari. The movie fell short of my expectations and turned out to be just an average watch. — Z! (@iZEESHAAN_) July 21, 2023

Bawaal kinda takes it's time and could be trimmed and some scenes could have been executed better but overall a good msg was tried to be delivered and a good watch. But might not click with some audiences who could find it boring.

My rating: 3.5/5#BawaalReview #BawaalOnPrime — Tweeter_001 (@001_Tweeter) July 21, 2023

I never understand why actors don’t say NO to such projects. Especially those like #VarunDhawan or #JahnviKapoor who can easily pick films they want to do.



Imagine, having a choice and picking THIS? 🤮#Bawaal pic.twitter.com/Bp2maW4PP0 — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) July 21, 2023

The film stays with you, I can’t explain it, @Varun_dvn it’s your best work, up there with badlapur and October you should be so proud 🥹 and #JahnviKapoor carried her role so well #bawaal — K✨ (@KarishmaKxx) July 21, 2023

Apparently, there is a line in #Bawaal where Jahnvi Kapoor says “Har rishta apne-apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai…”

That’s all, folks. — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) July 21, 2023

Bawaal's rave reviews are giving me the biggest cultural whiplash I've ever felt as a non-desi Bollywood fan. — Alisa Loves Bollywood & Asian Dramas (@BollywoodNewbie) July 21, 2023

#Bawaal starts off well with a good 1st half but the 2nd half drags in places mainly due to the lengthy WW2 scenes. But overall I’d say its a nice watch. Varun, Janhvi & everyone else did a good job. Not Nitesh Tiwari’s best but theres still a lot to enjoy here so give it a shot. — Mahir (@mahir_khiladi) July 20, 2023

You'll understand the beauty of this scene when you see the film💌 @Varun_dvn and janhvi has really good chemistry they actually looked husband and wife and this forehead kiss has my whole heart,i was moved, lit cried🥹🤌❤️ #BawaalOnPrime #Bawaal pic.twitter.com/FQxaJ86piJ — madhu. (@varun_ki_madhu) July 21, 2023

An Auschwitz survivor's story about his separation from his wife at the concentration camp makes Varun Dhawan realise what separation from your partner actually means.



Bawaal is tone-deaf on so many levels. — gulab singh lakhan singh haryanewale (@IndieKnopfler) July 21, 2023

Finished watching #Bawaal 🫶🏻 No words left for me to describe the beauty of movie!❤ Movie was so simple yet beautiful. The msg they deliver from the movie is top-notch. ONLY HAPPY TEARS IN MY EYES FOR THIS GEM.💙#BawaalReview #BawaalOnPrime pic.twitter.com/61CJGK624t — Jaaa (@varuniacj) July 21, 2023

And that was Twitter’s verdict.