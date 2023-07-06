The teaser for Bawaal has all our attention for too many reasons. The film that stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. And from the tone, voice-over and the visuals, it looks like a story of star-crossed lovers. There’s clearly a lot to unravel, and people are looking forward to the release. But more than that, they are waiting for an explanation of a specific visual.

As soon as the teaser released, everyone started talking about a shot which is rather confusing. This shows Varun and Janhvi’s character in a gas chamber from Nazi Germany. The scene has both of them alongside a crowd that is clearly suffocating. And the teaser ends in a man closing the gas chamber – which has left people questioning a lot of things.

The inclusion of the holocaust has also raised concerns around the sensitivity of the film. And people are hoping that it is not romanticized.

Twitter has a lot to say about it.

was that a gas chamber in the final shot of the teaser? #Bawaal — karate panda | fan account (@TheFluffyyGuy) July 5, 2023

"love never comes easy, get ready for some bawaal 💙🔥" and they're including a very graphic scene of nazi gas chambers? what the hell https://t.co/i5twI9AEZJ — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) July 5, 2023

Wtf happened in the last?!

I got goosebumps.

Were they inside a gas chamber in a concentration camp?! #Bawaal https://t.co/3YyoQvtbjb — Anshu (@TweetingAnshu) July 5, 2023

“get ready for some bawaal!💙🔥” in a gas chamber? pic.twitter.com/fNZRON2S4U — idgindia resident (@shaycidal) July 5, 2023

is that the Holocaust or what 😭😭😭 https://t.co/q4IA5kWx6k — Hamed (@darmiyaanibol) July 5, 2023

Wait the last shot refers to holocaust?? 😐 But why to bring this in supposed romance . This will draw insane criticism if not handled right. You can't compare anything anything to that tragedy https://t.co/Sw705B9ARN — Curiosity died (@CuriosityGone) July 5, 2023

romanticizing one of the most horrific crimes against humanity is definitely a choice https://t.co/3Z1VKCzY5V — 𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒍𝒂𝒉 (@darksisterI) July 5, 2023

People need to watch #Bawaal before jumping to conclusions about the Holocaust scene. I am sure those involved with the movie are aware about the sensitivity of the topic & will not treat it in a disrespectful manner. — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) July 5, 2023

People are confused about how this specific scene will be played out in the film, and there are too many theories at this point.