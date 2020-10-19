Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, Netflix's The Trial of the Chicago 7 is an intensely powerful legal drama, based on the infamous Chicago Seven trial of anti-Vietnam war protestors in the USA.

A gripping tale, all too relevant for current times, the film boasts of incredible performances by the entire ensemble cast.

Here are some of the finest quotes from the film, that speak to anyone and everyone who has ever stood on the wrong side of the system, but the right side of humanity:

