This weekend brings the release of a brand-new action-thriller, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
Credits: YouTube

This movie revolves around a flight attendant who, along with her lover, plans to steal a case with diamonds. However, on the flight, at 40,000 feet above the air, their plan takes a horrible turn.

Directed by Ajay Singh, the movie includes an ensemble cast of  Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar and Indraneil Sengupta, to name a few.

Here’s a quick look at what the audience thought of the movie, have a quick read before streaming the movie on your television sets:

https://twitter.com/vnaypandit/status/1639195850877599744

This movie seems to be fun yet thrilling!