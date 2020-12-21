The holiday season is here and so are the festivities. But if you're staying home just like the rest of the world and are finding ways to celebrate this holiday season, then we have you sorted.

Here are some of the best holiday movies to watch this winter with your cup of hot chocolate and your warmest blanket.

1. Home Alone

This holiday favourite shows a young Kevin McCallister who wakes up to an empty house after his family forgets to take him to a trip to Paris. But, his homestay gets quite adventurous after he deals with some burglars who try to break into his home.

2. Elf

An orphan raised by Santa and his elves in the North Pole journeys to New York City to locate his biological father. But things get messy for him because this is a whole new world and everything is new.

3. The Holiday

Two women, one from London (Kate Winslet), and one from LA (Cameron Diaz) switch apartments after romantic disappointments. But things get better for them after they meet someone else in different countries.

4. The Grinch

This movie is all about that one person who absolutely hates the festive season. So, he teams up with his dog to ruin the festive spirit of the village of Whoville.

5. A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas

After Kumar destroys the Christmas tree, both Harold and Kumar go for an all-night holiday adventure to make sure the festival isn't ruined.

6. Serendipity

A rom-com starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale where they express their love in full swing during the snowy Christmas time.

7. The Christmas Chronicles

Siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce plan to catch Santa Claus on camera on Christmas Eve. Regardless to say, the adventures they have after this will take you for a ride.

8. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Kevin is back again but this time he gets lost in the big city of New York on Christmas eve. But things don't get any easier for him as he finds the same burglars who he escaped from in the first movie.

9. The Night Before

A movie about three lifelong friends who celebrate their raunchy partying tradition for the last time. The movie stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen and Anthony Mackie.

10. The Knight Before Christmas

A time-travelling knight who by accident enters the future during the festive season. But things change after he falls for a modern woman from the future.

11. A Christmas Prince

Amber, an aspiring journalist, goes undercover as a tutor during the Christmas season to discover the truth about the Prince who is about to become a king. But in this process, she falls for the prince herself.

12. Office Christmas Party

An office Christmas celebration gets out of control after Clay, the branch manager, throws a party to impress a client and retain his branch and employees from his sister.

13. Just Friends

Chris, who was once rejected in love and ridiculed by others for being overweight is now a handsome and successful man. He comes back to his hometown to find the love of his life.

14. The Nightmare Before Christmas

This Tim Burton movie is a masterful work of visual tricks and treats in a creepy way that only he can accomplish. It is not your average Christmas movie.

15. New Year's Eve

A movie about different people from different walks of life who do their bit to make New Year special.

16. A Christmas Carol

This Charles Dickens classic came to life in an animated version. Here Ebenezer Scrooge and the three Ghosts of Christmas brought back everyone's childhood.

18. The Princess Switch

Vanessa Hudgens plays both the main characters in this movie. Here a baker switches places with a duchess right before Christmas just so that the duchess can live a normal life.

Let the binge fest begin.