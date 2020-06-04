Pride month is here and we decided to celebrate some of the best characters from our favourite shows that gave the LGBTQ+ community the representation they deserve.

From Rosa to Mitch and Cam, here are some of our favourites:

1. Holt and Rosa - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Raymond Holt's character came out as gay in the '80s, held a position of power and never once was ashamed of his sexuality. Rosa Diaz, on the other hand, was one of the first characters on television to openly call herself bisexual.

2. Theo - The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Born Susie Putnam, Theo's journey from a non-binary character to a transgender boy who slowly begins to feel confident with his sexuality and begins dating, was a huge step up for teen shows.

3. Lionel - Dear White People

He is awkward, honest and still quite unclear about where he stands in his life but his refreshing take on being gay, navigating through relationships as an African-American teen set his character apart.

4. Moria and Emily - The Handmaid’s Tale

While Emily sacrificed herself for her wife and son, Moria refused to let herself be crushed by the dystopian society. This show gave us two very strong gay characters.

5. Villanelle - Killing Eve

A very talented killer who loves her job, Villanelle is the casual bisexual who doesn't make a big deal about her preferences and it leaves us beaming.

6. Toni Topaz and Cheryl Blossom - Riverdale

This couple was the lesbian equivalent of Romeo and Juliet, worlds apart and yet their bad-ass attitude brought them together.

7. Eric and Rahim - Sex Education

It's too late to ship them but just the fact that these two represented the community loud and proud makes us love them.

8. David Rose - Schitt's Creek

He's spoilt, sassy and honestly one of the best character developments on television.

9. Simon - Love, Simon

A confused teen who falls in love with someone who he's never met, and slowly comes to terms with his sexuality as he falls in loves and leaves the closet.

10. Mitchell Pritchett and Cameron Tucker - Modern Family

Name a more iconic couple! These two redefined gay relationships for mainstream television and we'll never forget how adorable they look together.

11. Yorkie and Kelly - Black Mirror

This Emmy award winning episode of Black Mirror, San Junipero featured an iconic couple who prove that nothing can keep love apart, not even death.

12. Nomi Marks and Hernando Fuentes - Sense8

Nomi Marks is a proud transgender hacker and her activism is at the soul of the show. Hernando Fuentes, on the other hand, was not one of the lead characters, but the most supporting boyfriend we've ever seen on a Netflix show.

13. William Hill - This Is Us

One of the realist portrayals of an elderly, bisexual, African-American man, William Hill definitely made a mark.

14. Jules - Euphoria

In an episode from just Jules' point of view, this transfeminine model and activist's identity is explored with such nuance that we can't not be in awe of her.

15. Dreamer - Supergirl

The first openly transgender superhero on television, Dreamer takes you through the struggles of being a trans in society, even if you are half-alien.

16. Oberyn Martell - Game of Thrones

A man who left too soon, but his character sure made a mark with his sexual fluidity and how proud he was of it.

17. Sophia Burset - Orange Is the New Black

Sophia not only represented trans women but also was one of the first mainstream characters to talk about her sex reassignment surgery.

18. Cuckoo - Sacred Games

One of the main love-interests in the show, Cuckoo was a transsexual cabaret dancer and one of the first trans representations in an Indian web series.

Which character is your favourite?