Seeing our favourite celeb couples break up is truly painful. We are so invested in their lives and we want their relationship to flourish that it sometimes hurts to see them fall apart.

There are celebs couples we shipped more than others and here are the breakups that didn't sit well with us:

1. Apurva Asrani and Siddhant Pillai

This duo was one of the first LGBTQ+ couples from Bollywood who came out in the open and professed their love. They separated recently and decided to part ways after 14 years of relationship.

2. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

They both started off their careers during the same time and their young love was something that everyone vouched for. But they had to call it off due to Ranbir's apparent cheating. They are both currently friends and have shared the screen together without any hard feelings.

3. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

This is one of the most talked-about breakups even now. These two were the hottest Hollywood couple in the late '90s and early 2000s after being set up on a date by their agents in 1998. While Jennifer's sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S was the most popular show then, Pitt was becoming a major movie star. But they split after 5 years of marriage after reports of Brad having an affair with Angelina Jolie started doing the rounds.

4. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Their romance was very public after they started dating in 2004 on the set of Fida. However, things went south and both of them parted ways in 2007. Kareena then started dating Saif Ali Khan and Shahid too dated a few people after the breakup.

5. Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

Everyone was obsessed with Zac and Vanessa's relationship during the early 2000s. However, after dating for 5 years, this couple broke up and Hudgens cited Efron's attention from female fans as a big part of the reason.

6. Raghu Ram and Sugandha Garg

The famous Roadies judge and the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor ended their marriage of 10 years in 2018. However, both have maintained that they are on very good terms.

7. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Their relationship and their breakup were the most talked about thing in recent history. These teenage heartthrobs started dating in 2010 after their agents hooked them up. After that, it was a roller coaster ride. Their on and off romance went on for several years. But finally, in 2015, they were done for good. While Bieber started dating his now-wife Hayley Baldwin, Selena too dated The Weeknd.

8. Bipasha Basu and John Abraham

The "It" couple of Bollywood dated for decades. So, naturally, their break up was a shocker for all the fans. Even though both of them have cited different reasons for their break up, it was apparently John's reluctance to commit that ended their relationship.

9. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt

This was a couple everyone shipped. They started dating in 2007, got engaged in 2008, married in 2009, and Faris gave birth to their son Jack in 2012. But the couple announced their split after 8 years of marriage in 2017. The reason as such wasn't stated.

10. Asha Negi and Rithwik Dhanjani

The famous TV couple broke up after 7 years of being together. Even though both of them maintained silence on their breakup, it wasn't a messy one per se.

11. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Their dating and married life have been quite public thanks to the hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But rumours about them ending things started doing the rounds in 2020 after Kanye claimed at a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina that the couple almost aborted their first child, North. They tried to make things work but in February this year, Kim finally filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

12. Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh

The adorable couple ended their marriage after 7 years of togetherness. Apparently, it was Sanjeeda's decision to call it quits and she went to stay with her parents after deciding that.

13. Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson

Even non-Twilight fans shipped this relationship because it seemed too relatable. But when news of Kristen cheating on Rob came to light, it broke millions of hearts. The two broke up in 2013 and since then Rob and Kristen have been doing very well individually.

14. Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon

These two met in the Big Boss 7 house and fell in love there and then. However, their relationship didn't last long after getting out of the house. However, they both maintain to be friends.

15. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

This couple was together for over a decade. So, fans always thought that they will literally never separate. Despite the fact that they had an on-again, off-again relationship, they ended up getting married. But finally, things came to an end when both of them filed for divorce after 8 months of marriage in 2019.

16. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande

The real and reel life couple of hit show Pavitra Rishta broke up after 6 years of relationship in 2016. Recently, Ankita cited Sushant's focus on his career as the reason for their breakup.

17. Tina Dabi and Athar Amir

The celebrated IAS couple got a divorce after 2 years of marriage. Both of them met during their training period in 2015 and after dating for a bit got married in 2018.

18. Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget

The Dill Mill Gayye lead pair got married in 2014 after falling in love while filming the show. However, things didn't end up well for them and they parted ways.

Which break up still hurts?