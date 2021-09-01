We've entered September, and also autumn season, what better time to cozy up and binge-watch to your heart's desire? And so, we've got a list of great shows and movies that are coming out this month and are perfect for just this!

1. Fast & Furious 9

This time round the movie gives us all a feisty face off between Dom and his brother Jokob. The film is set to release on the 2nd of September, you can watch it in theatres.

2. Money Heist

As per the trailer we'll be seeing Inspector Alicia Sierra torturing The Professor, and if you want to know more, you can catch it on the 3rd of September, on Netflix.

3. Black Widow

The Natasha Romanoff spin off everyone has been eagerly waiting for will be releasing on the 3rd of September, on Disney + Hotstar.

4. Cinderella

Starring Camila Cabello, the fairytale movie is all set to release on the 3rd of September. You can catch it on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

This marvel movie will showcase a storyline around Shang-Chi and what happens after he joins the legendary Ten Rings organization. You can watch the film in theatres.

6. Mumbai Diaries: 26/11

Mumbai Diaries: 26/11 is a web series that is centered around a medical emergency room, during a time of distressing catastrophes and the chaos that takes place in hospitals at such a time. It's releasing on the 9th of September and you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

7. Ankahi Kahaniya

Ankahi Kahaniya is an anthology of 3 stories that follows individual stories of love and heartbreak. It'll be releasing on the 17th of September on Netflix.

8. Annabelle Sethupathi

This is a comedy, horror film starring Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi that's centered around a palace that is haunted. Annabelle Sethupathi will be releasing on the 17th of September on Disney + Hotstar.

9. Sex Education: Season 3

The best teen rom-com of the era is back with another season and you can catch this on the 17th of September, on Netflix.

10. Confessions of an Invisible Girl

A cute and heartwarming show about a teenager who has to move to a new school and learn how to find her way through the cliques, Confessions of an Invisible Girl is set to release on the 22nd of September. You can catch it on Netflix.

11. James Bond: No Time To Die

Brace yourselves, because a legendary 007 film is releasing on the 30th of this month. You can watch it in theatres.

12. Afterlife Of The Party

Afterlife Of The Party is a comedy about a girl who has to literally earn her place in heaven after she dies in an accident. It'll be releasing on the 2nd of September on Netflix.

14. Kota Factory: Season 2

Jeetu Bhaiya makes a strong return in the second season as he tells us all the difference between a goal and dreams. So, you cannot possibly miss the new season, it's releasing on the 24th of September, and you can catch it on Netflix.

15. JJ+E

JJ+E is a beautiful romantic film about two teenagers who have major cultural and economic differences, yet they fall for each other against all odds. It's releasing on the 8th of September on Netflix.

16. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

Releasing on the 9th of September, this documentary about the bond that Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali shared is a must watch. You can catch it on Netflix.

17. Impeachment: American Crime Story

The latest season of the true crime anthology is releasing on the 8th of September, on Disney + Hotstar. It'll be talking about the first impeachment of a U.S. President, specifically from women's perspectives.

18. Bhoot Police

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, Bhoot Police follows the story of two brothers who work to remove evil spirits and ghosts from places they haunt. It'll be releasing on the 17th of September, on Disney + Hotstar.

Which one are you eagerly waiting for?