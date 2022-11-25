This weekend brings the release of a brand-new horror-comedy thriller, Bhediya to the silver screen. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie includes an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla, to name a few.

The movie revolves around a man, Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan), who gets bitten by a mythical wolf and transforms into the dangerous creature himself. When his friends find out about his truth, a number of twists and turns take place. His doctor, Anika (Kriti Sanon), reiterates that he must take on the responsibility as he’s the chosen one.

Here are some tweets about what the audience thought of the movie. So, have a quick read before booking your tickets.

I do not understand the horror-comedy genre, because it always seems that the comedy undercuts the horror. There is no sense of doom, no worry about mortality. There is such a narrow conception of horror as a sum of jump scares. #Bhediya — Prathyush (@geekoutyush) November 25, 2022

#Bhediya interval- Abhi tak to maza aa raha hai, 3D effects are🔥🔥, BGM is💯💯, and the pre interval scene was🙌🙌. — Krish Kumar (@movieverse_yt) November 25, 2022

Yea exactly the film is a painful watch. For sheer some good laughter’s you shall not put your ass through this painful watch of 156 minutes. Amar Kaushik had raised the bar of expectations high with its trailer, the film is a pain, direction is good, #BhediyaMovie #bhediya — @androriya (@kavugamer) November 25, 2022

#Bhediya Interval • FRICKING INSANE ❤️‍🔥🐺 @Varun_dvn you're made for stuff like this and only you could do stuff like this 👏 — Riaaaaaa ☎️👻 (@Riamhatre) November 25, 2022

#Bhediya is an absolute winner😍😍#VarunDhawan is in terrific form after #Badlapur!#KritiSanon is good and the show stealer is #AbhishekBanerjee!

Led with superb concept, terrific visuals and,good performances Bhediya worth of ur time!

🌟🌟🌟🌟 From me#Bhediyareview — Smaira (@Outspokenkudi01) November 25, 2022

Anddd intermission it is.

All packed at the FDFS of #Bhediya 🐺

Such a perfect blend of laughter and thrill!! Can't wait for another half! 🤞



बच के रहना 🥵 — Kriti Sanon Admirers (@KritiAdmirers) November 25, 2022

I dont want this movie to release in ott soon.

coz this movie deserve to be a international hit🤞🥺, same time i want to watch it soon on ott😭😭 watching review videos nd tweets of this making me feel more impatient 🤧😔#Bhediya @Varun_dvn — 🧚‍♀️ (@RootingForAngel) November 25, 2022

#Bhediya Interval

Concept toh sabko pata hai.

What people will like is.. comic timing and comic expressions by Abhishek Bannerjee…

And offcourse visuals are good inough to engage the audience.

Interval ke just pahle Varun changing into Bhediya was 🔥#KritiSanon acting good 😊 — CINEMA REVIEW 💎 (@abdurozik_bb) November 25, 2022

#Bhediya turns out to be a lackluster affair; offers nothing new while leveraging an oudated plot, average VFX that is good only in parts, cringy humor and horror comedy driven drama that fails to impress. — Kabir (@ijournalist97) November 25, 2022

Just watched #Bhediya

It was fabulous performance by @Varun_dvn you're a rocking man!💥just amazing, brilliant👏🏻@kritisanon What I can say about you♥️ The screen presence and the way you even emote small scene leaves an impact. So Proud.👏🏻

beautiful cinematic experience it was. — Dhruv Raval (@DhruvRa53868807) November 25, 2022

#Bhediya

I liked the interval slate

"बच के रहना" — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) November 25, 2022

@kritisanon as Dr. Anika wat a performance.. Har nayi film mein Kriti hme surprise kar rhi hai.. N @Varun_dvn kya mst performance hai.. Maza aa gaya #Bhediya — Abhi Singhania (@imabhi0404) November 25, 2022

#Bhediya is the MOST HORRIBLE movie of 2022 — KT (@Whitney06119914) November 25, 2022

Interval Feels of #Bhediya – Solid vision. Love it when directors believe in a unique story, and give their all for making it authentic for the audience. Till Bhediya is going good. Waiting for second half. Hope it doesn’t fall from its graph. — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) November 25, 2022

