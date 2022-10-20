Bhediya, the most-waited movie of the season, now dropped its trailer. With the right amount of visual effects and a bang-on plotline, the trailer looks like a thrilling ride of horror and humour.

The movie revolves around a man, Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan), who gets bitten by a mythical wolf and transforms into the dangerous creature himself. When his friends find out about his truth, a number of twists and turns take place. His doctor, Anika (Kriti Sanon), reiterates that he must take on the responsibility as he’s the chosen one.

Apart from the protagonists, the horror-comedy also features Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it’s the third instalment in his horror-comedy universe, after Stree and Roohi. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the movie is scheduled to release on November 25.

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer unless specified otherwise.