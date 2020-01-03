While we're still trying to figure our resolutions, Netflix has marked the beginning of the New Year, as it's all set to add a bunch of new shows to your watchlist.

While some of our favourite shows will be returning with a new season, others will be making their debut on Netflix. All of which will be ready to blow your mind.

1. Messiah

This latest action-packed thriller revolves around a man who has created a wide fan base of people who believe that that he's a divine messiah figure. But in the process, this cult becomes a threat to international security.

2. Anne with an E: Season 3

Anne, the 13-year-old orphan's adventures of seeking love, acceptance and discovering her place in the world will come to an end with the third season of Netflix's adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic Anne of Green Gables. The show will start streaming on January 3rd.



3. AJ and The Queen

This Netflix original drama series revolves around RuPaul playing the role of a drag queen who teams up with a tough 11-year-old girl to recoup her stolen savings.



4. Grace ad Frankie: Season 6

The long-running sitcom of two elderly ladies trying to figure out their lives together after their husbands fall in love with each other is back with its new season.

5. Ares

An all new psychological horror series straight from Netherlands is set to startle us on January 17th. The story revolves around two friends who're seduced by wealth and power, find themselves trapped in a demonic place.

6. Sex Education: Season 2

The amateur expert Otis is making a comeback with all his friends to normalise the concept of sexual intercourse with Sex Education's second season, which will air on 17th January.

7. Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: Part 3

Sabrina, the teenage witch is making a dramatic comeback as she's all set to enter hell to save Nick, the love of her life. Watch this supernatural drama on 24th January.

8. Ragnarok

The legends of Norse mythology wrapped in a coming-of-age drama series is all set to stream on January 31st. Watch this Norwegian drama, set in the fictional town of Edda where no one is who they seem.

9. Bojack Horseman: Season 6 ( Part 2)

Our favourite adult animated series is coming back with its few final episodes. We can witness the the alcoholic movie star make his last moves on January 31st.

10. Locke and Key

Based on a series of critically acclaimed graphic novels by Joe Hill, this show will take you to a mysterious house where unlocking doors can grant you magical abilities.

11. Narcos Mexico: Season 2

The drug-fueled drama series following the real life events of Felix Gallardo will be returning on February 13th.

12. Money Heist :Season 4

Get ready to sing Bella Ciao on loop, as the Spanish crime series will be back with a bang on 3rd April.

13. After Life Season 2

Ricky Gervais' heartwarming gestures and dark comedy is expected to land online by the spring of 2020.

14. Good Girls: Season 3

The boss babes, are back in this crime-drama series. The trio is all set to juggle their mommy duties along with being underground criminals.

15. The Haunting of Bly Manor

An all-new story from the creators of The Haunting of Hill House is all set to launch on Netflix this year. The show will focus on an entirely new family and will be filled with jump-scares.

16. Spinning Out

Unravel the adventures of a figure skating Olympic as she struggles to strike the perfect balance between her career, love and family with her fragile mental health.

17. Medical Police

The plot of this series revolves around two American doctors who discover a deadly virus in Brazil and are recruited as government agents who're on a mission to find a cure as they unravel the dark conspiracy.

18. The Healing Powers Of Dude

This drama series revolves around the adventures of an 11-year-old boy with social anxiety who finds comfort and strength in a doggo named Dude.

19. Queen Sono

An upcoming South African crime-drama is all set to make its debut on Netflix on February 28.

BRB, I know what I'm doing in 2020.