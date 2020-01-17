The movie with ten Oscar-nominations and the Best Golden Globe Movie of the Year, 1917 has finally arrived across Indian cinemas today.

1917 looks like a must-watch for every movie buff who's interested in war-action movies. Set in the era of the First World War, the storyline revolves around the lives of two British soldiers.

Wondering if you should book your tickets to this action-packed historic-drama? Here are a few twitters reactions that'll help you make up your mind:

Saw the extraordinary and moving #1917Movie this weekend. Respect to the filmmakers for including a brief but notable Sikh soldier character alongsidea British unit. Respect to them for putting aside nerdy historical details because representation matters much more. pic.twitter.com/3ei79gqyrJ — Amandeep Madra OBE (@amanmadra) January 13, 2020

To see even a glimpse of an Indian soldier in a #WW1 Hollywood blockbuster is huge! — Dr Irfan Malik (@dr_irfan_malik) January 13, 2020

Hey, there was Indian Cavalry involved in the pursuit to the Hindenburg line. It’s not just about inclusivity - they were there. — Andy (@bigandylock) January 13, 2020

#1917Movie isn't concerned about the politics of war; it aims to transport audiences to the battlefield, so that next time, they have the good sense to not invoke ‘Siachen ke jawaan’ in their petty arguments.



My review: https://t.co/bNVOkc5YQZ pic.twitter.com/OE1OWjDfMu — Rohan (@RohanNaahar) January 17, 2020

‘One of the best war movies of all time, will leave you stunned in your seat..#1917Movie..transports audiences to the battlefield, so that next time, they have the good sense to not invoke ‘Siachen ke jawaan’ in their petty arguments @RelianceEnt https://t.co/aOoAuuOwgA — Amitabh Jhunjhunwala (@amitabhj3156) January 17, 2020

Sharing photos of recuperating WW1 Sikh soldiers (displayed in Railway Museum York). Interesting quote from the nurse re communication :) Looks like 2 'Singhs' in middle of admission & discharge book sample (1 is 'Pritam', other maybe 'Avtar'?) @Bafsa_mod @bigandylock pic.twitter.com/pGXJa7Xeq4 — Sukhpreet Singh, PhD (@wadbhagi) January 14, 2020

Just seen #1917Movie. 10/10 would recommend... but DEFINITELY wear your waterproof mascara!!! 😭😭😭 — Katie (@KatieSpencey) January 15, 2020

Do yourself a favour & go watch #1917movie

The cinematography is out of this world & you feel completely immersed in the action. — Megan Toni Hunter (@meggi_toni) January 17, 2020

I can’t stop thinking about 1917. This was one of the best movies I’ve ever seen dude seriously. A Freaking masterpiece. The single shot style just really brings you into it holy shit. I want to watch and cry again times a billion. #1917Movie pic.twitter.com/MxHRchdDhv — Danny (@Dannyz___) January 11, 2020

Wish they screen films like 1917 without the namesake interval🙏This is a needless pause in an epic experience@IMAX makes this even more jaw-dropping



The carnage of dead bodies, shattered human organs, rats, trenches, abandoned tunnels - mindblowing production 👌🙏 #1917Movie https://t.co/YsqjW4ymXc — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 17, 2020

#1917Movie has moved me in a way no war film ever has. It’s the modern day Saving Private Ryan. Brutal, yet beautiful. Horrific yet heartwarming. George McKay was utterly phenomenal and Thomas Newman’s score, give it the award now. This is why I go to the movies. pic.twitter.com/WpP9KbU2Lx — Edward's Reviews (@EdwardsReviews) January 10, 2020

#1917Movie is both a hard-hitting, visceral depiction of World War I and a technical achievement in filmmaking. It’s a #film that takes you on an emotionally powerful journey while also leaving you on the edge of your seat. Sam Mendes has created a masterpiece!



Final Grade: A+ pic.twitter.com/horVUD1G9C — Cameron Junge (@cam_junge) January 10, 2020