There is no doubt that Money Heist has a separate fan base. With a spine-chilling storyline and a brilliant set of characters, this heist crime drama is loved by people from all over the globe.

And, one such excellent character was Silene Oliveira, better known by her code-name Tokyo in the show.

Portrayed by Úrsula Corberó, Tokyo was one of the coolest and most savage characters of the show. We have compiled some of her finest quotes from the show.

Ready? Let’s go!

1.

After all, what’s more human than the fight for survival?

2.

The most important moments are the ones that make you realize there's no turning back. You have crossed a line, and you're stuck on the other side now.

3.

There are moments in life we should just be able to have a damn remote control, so you could pause it. Even if just for five minutes. But sometimes things happen with irreverent obscenity and there’s nothing you can do to help it.

4.

Things we can't see affect our lives much more than we think.

5.

When you hit rock bottom, you still have a way to go until the abyss.

6.

There are always happier days to remember. And the more fucked up things are, the happier those days seem to be.

7.

I would get 30 years. And to be honest, growing old in a prison cell is not my thing. I’d rather run, in body and soul and if I can’t take my body with me, at least my soul should run.

8.

Everything can go to hell in less than a second. In moments like this, you feel death creeping in, and you know nothing will ever be the same. But you need to do whatever it takes to survive.

9.

Hope is kind of like dominos. Once one falls – the rest follow.

10.

Happiness is like lightning, blink and you miss it. After that came the fall. When you reach heaven the fall is devastating.

11.

Love is like two people on a seesaw. When one goes up, the other goes down. The balance is always fucked. Thanks to time, monotony or because of people like me, who only know one way to get rid of pain: by giving it back.

12.

Paradise is wonderful when your life is dull and full of traffic. As an escape every now and then.

13.

In the end, love is a good reason for everything to fall apart.

14.

I can behave like a proper girl for a long time, but little by little, the naughty girl inside of me starts to take over.

15.

That’s nostalgia- finding out moments from the past, even if we didn’t realize it at the time, were true happiness.

16.

Have you ever thought that if you can go back in time, you might still make the same decisions? We all make our own snowballs out of our bad decisions. Balls that become massive, like the Indiana Jones boulder, chasing you downhill only to crush you in the end.

17.

They say love can move worlds but the truth is, hate can be just as strong.

18.

The bullet of an M16 shoots out at 2100 miles per hour. Faster than the speed of sound. So if they shot you in the heart, you won't even hear the bullet that killed you.

19.

20.

A woman can spend two days choosing shoes for a wedding. But wouldn't spend a minute arguing over masks for a robbery.

21.

A lot of people believe we only find one true love in our lives. But what they don't realize is that we can have several lives.

22.

The good thing about relationships is that you end up forgetting how they started.

Note: all images are from Netflix unless specified otherwise.