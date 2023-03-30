If someone was feeling like watching a fresh action-thriller movie this weekend, then they are in luck because this weekend brings the release of a brand-new action-packed movie, Bholaa.
The movie, which is a remake of Kaithi (2019), revolves around an ex-convict, Bholaa (Ajay Devgn), who wishes to meet his daughter after ten completing years of imprisonment. However, he gets stuck in a face-off between the mafias and the police.
Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, this high-octane action thriller includes an ensemble cast of Devgn, along with Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao, to name a few.
Here’s a quick look at what the audience thought of the movie, have a quick read before booking the tickets!
Who are you watching this movie with?
Please note that all images are taken from the trailer.