If someone was feeling like watching a fresh action-thriller movie this weekend, then they are in luck because this weekend brings the release of a brand-new action-packed movie, Bholaa.

The movie, which is a remake of Kaithi (2019), revolves around an ex-convict, Bholaa (Ajay Devgn), who wishes to meet his daughter after ten completing years of imprisonment. However, he gets stuck in a face-off between the mafias and the police.

Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, this high-octane action thriller includes an ensemble cast of Devgn, along with Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao, to name a few.

Here's a quick look at what the audience thought of the movie, have a quick read before booking the tickets!

#Bholaa it was reallly good ..thoroughly enjoyed it 👌👌 big screen experience .. @ajaydevgn — Pankaj (@pankuu_91) March 30, 2023

#BholaaIn3D It's Interval And I should say aajse trailer pe se movie judge karna bandh. Movie trailer se thoda alag hai. Ajay Sir has proved again that he is an superb director 1st half was Impressing let's see how the 2nd half goes

Till now it's Mass Masala Entertainer#Bholaa — hemishtweets (@hemishtweets) March 30, 2023

Bholaa jaisa film ek hi baar release hota hai so don't miss this #BholaaInCinemasNow — Pawan (@Pawan_5_) March 30, 2023

Bholaa ka bike sequence dekhne ke liye sab excited hai #BholaaInCinemasNow — Gripal (@Gripal4) March 30, 2023

The whole theatre was filled with whistles on almost all the action scenes and especially the dialougues… a big woo for Bholaa. BHOLAA THEATERS MEIN #BholaaInCinemasNow#Bholaa pic.twitter.com/bQqpnovm9O — Anoop Kumar 🇮🇳 (@anoopkumar6547) March 30, 2023

https://twitter.com/Rajashr640/status/1641351176280236033

#BHOLAA is One of the BEST MASS ENTERTAINER from Bollywood this year! One of the best remakes! Truely ENTERTAINING & ACTION PACKED! Gives you a thrilling experience for sure. You ll like it even if u have watched Kaithi .. AMAZINGGG!! #BholaaReview — SAGAR SWARUP (@sagarswarupp) March 30, 2023

My POV towards #AjayDevgn's direction changed after his brilliance in #Runway34 and now it goes even bigger with #Bholaa.

A wholesome theatrical experience with good occupancy in the morning show!!



Interval tak – 4/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐💪 pic.twitter.com/XwrMgWOaeS — FILMYTweet 🐦 (@Filmybird000) March 30, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT #Bholaa is brilliant movie mass action superb story #Ajaydevgan excellent acting overall best watch theatre experience

⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/lRA1nkJvYl — Aman pandey (@Amanpan53411696) March 30, 2023

#BholaaReview

4.5/5#Bholaa is a celebration of death, out and out action movie. Massy. #AjayDevgn is the best action hero of this era. Background score and title track are so catchy. Truck chase and trishool scene are out of the world. Big screen spectacle.

Ajay's vision👌💪. — Pratik Parmar (@perfectprtk) March 30, 2023

Bholaa movie is top notch nothing to say Ajay Devgan made the movie perfect and performance by also killer#BholaaInCinemasNow — Rishi 🇫🇷💔🚶‍♂️ (@AadhfRishi) March 30, 2023

#Bholaa 1st half:



It’s a scene to scene but uninspiring retelling of Kaithi. For a mass commercial film, it has only brief elevation moments (Tabu’s introduction & Ajay going Mortal Kombat mode)



The generic BGM doesn’t help & the bike set piece is choppy & incoherent. — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) March 30, 2023

Action in #Bholaa is Over The Top that suits the theme they have set. It is massy + gives u the FUN EXCITEMENT! Ajay Sir ki INTENSITY IN EYES speaks Volumes. aur Tabu mam ♥️ A GREAT WATCH this weekend FR! — SAGAR SWARUP (@sagarswarupp) March 30, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Watching #Bholaa in 3D today was a delightful experience today.

It's a thrilling experience for every action adventure film lover😊🤗 @ajaydevgn sirs acting and direction is both top notch 👌 #Tabu has done a tremendous👏 job. #DeepakDobriyal looks menacing on screen 👌

BGM… pic.twitter.com/t5yPAzF88q — nazia majid (@naziamajid1) March 30, 2023

Be it the trailer, song, or music…Mesmerizing is the word. @ajaydevgn #Tabu wishing you all the very best for #Bholaa pic.twitter.com/EZhC38gtJw — Anand Pandit (@anandpandit63) March 30, 2023

#Bholaa is strictly for those who haven't seen Kaithi.

Sirf Action Scenes ka choreography naya hai otherwise Scene by Scene Copy kiya gaya hai.

Writers ne Ajay Devgn ko Choona laga diya.

Maha Aarti wala Scene bahut chhota hai thoda jyada dikhana chahiye tha.#AjayDevgn @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/fLqAYHU0Mg — Gaurav Mishra (@iamgaurav_m) March 30, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT #Bholaa

Really Good Action Movie Thoroughly Enjoyed the Film 🥰🥰 — Gaurav Mishra (@GauravM76972257) March 30, 2023

