Featuring a stellar cast, Netflix's Ray is finally out. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, the anthology stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Gajraj Rao in lead roles.

Based on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's stories, the four intense stories revolve around love, lust, betrayal and truth.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering on whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.

Just ended up watching #rayonnetflix it's a treat to watch, all four stories are superb but #Ray#Spotlight is on another lever and Harshvardhan Kapoor's acting is just amazing enjoyed it @sonamakapoor @AnilKapoor — Alziber Quan (@AlziberQuan) June 26, 2021

#rayonnetflix one of the greatest pilots I've ever seen in my entire life !

This series is a revolution 🙌@alifazal9 @netflix @BajpayeeMano#RayReview #netflixinida — Shantihooman (@shantihooman) June 26, 2021

#RayOnNetflix a complete package of humor, suspense, thrill & mythological drama.

Forget me not has a good storyline and what a performance by @alifazal9

Radhika Madan nails her part in Spotlight. — peekaboo (@krina__doshi) June 26, 2021

Flawless & blinkless performances by @BajpayeeManoj & @kaykaymenon02

Whr do you bring this magic from ?

Its treat to watch you guys.

Just WOOOWWW !#rayonnetflix — Kirron Sharrma 🇮🇳 (@kirron_sharrma) June 26, 2021

@srijitspeaketh A big Thank you Srijit da for giving a brilliant presentation..ForgetMeNot and Bahrupiya. #rayonnetflix just WOW. — Dino Sarkar (@DinoSarkar2) June 26, 2021

Just finished watching #rayonnetflix.

" বিপিন চৌধুরীর স্মৃতিভ্রম " to "Forget Me Not", the best one of the lot. pic.twitter.com/vSqNU9YZaV — Mahasweta Roy (@MahaswetaRoy14) June 26, 2021

"Forget Me Not" and "Bahrupiya" is the best part from the whole series.



And it's only possible for @srijitspeaketh sir incredible direction🙏✨



Thanks for reviving the essence of Satyajit Ray remarkable stories🙏✨#Ray #Rayonnetflix — Anu✨ (@IamBongAnu) June 26, 2021

@BajpayeeManoj You are such a great artist! Watching #rayonnetflix your Dialogue dilivery…. Just amazing — AKSHAY PARNAMI (@akparnami) June 26, 2021

Again a master piece from @NetflixIndia. 🙏🙏🙏 — Akter Hossain (@AkterHo51317686) June 25, 2021

This is brilliant ! Just finished the first episode and it was such a great watch ! ☺️ — Sayantan (@jojogotschwifty) June 25, 2021

1st episode was so good! — Piyush Singh (@piyushsinghddu1) June 25, 2021

I have just watched the first episode of #ray and its something out of the box. I didn't even expected this kind of stroy. Another masterpiece. Its hook you till the end. #rayonnetflix pic.twitter.com/AalU2XtOkH — Dheeraj Kumar (@Dheerajkumar368) June 25, 2021

Just finished watching @srijitspeaketh da your parts in #rayonnetflix anthology. Beautifully made with a lots of details from Ray Universe. We, the Ray fans will always be thankful for bringing these masterpieces into mainstream. — SAGAR CHAKRABORTY (@SagarChakrabrty) June 26, 2021

Pure Acting in one image!! Do you know what is magic ? When you see @raogajraj Sir and @BajpayeeManoj together on a screen!!! Such a strong, different and flawless performance! Maja aa gya! Saturday bana dia aap logo ne. Ab baaki 3 short movies dekhta hun! #rayonnetflix pic.twitter.com/TxYioOxq2a — APPURV GUPTA (@appurv_gupta) June 26, 2021

Also I feel #Bahrupiya starring @kaykaymenon02 was the heart of the show. Totally loved it 😍#rayonnetflix https://t.co/1FLtAteQyZ — Uday Mohan (@UdayMohan10) June 26, 2021

Who are you binge-watching Ray with?

