Netflix's original film, Mrs. Serial Killer, is a murder mystery starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, and Mohita Raina. It also marks the debut of Zayne Marie.
So, if you're in the mood for a 'binge-watch in the sweatpants' kind of weekend (though that's our daily routine now) then you may want to check out what Twitterati thinks about Mrs. Serial Killer:
Just watched 'Mrs. Serial Killer' — the only thing worse than this film is the pandemic.— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 2, 2020
This new Netflix movie #MrsSerialKiller is unbearable!— The Notorious B.E.E .🐝🐝 (@chatpataka100) May 1, 2020
Jacqueline warns us in the beginning with one particular line "You haven't seen torture yet"!
I couldn't watch it beyond 15 mins.
Shirish Kunder should stick to housework then make movies ffs
Your words not mine #MrsSerialKiller pic.twitter.com/FuekAezwTq— Mansi Desai :) (@noicee_smort) May 1, 2020
I thought I have seen enough in April— Ejaz Ali (@EjazAli432) May 1, 2020
But then this happened
What a way to start May
#MrsSerialKiller pic.twitter.com/EArvBb2bqz
#MrsSerialKiller— Srishti Vishnoi (@srishticasm) May 1, 2020
Expectations v/s Reality pic.twitter.com/KX68veQylZ
Mrs Serial Killer is a pure TORTURE Terrible, Pathetic and waste of time... Watch at your own RISK, 1.5*/5 🤢🤢#MrsSerialKiller #MrsSerialKillerReview #JacquelineFernandes #ManojBajpayee #MohitRaina #Netflix— Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 1, 2020
No one could have played this dark and thriller role better than Mr @BajpayeeManoj in #MrsSerialKiller streaming on @NetflixIndia 🙌♥️ pic.twitter.com/UNUOGn5lhU— Raashid Ashraf راشد اشرف پیرزادہ (@depeerz) May 1, 2020
I've seen bad films, worst films but #MrsSerialKiller is on a different level altogether. Easily, the lamest film to have come out this year. Ridiculous serial killer thriller that tries hard to work as a comedy but makes a mockery of the genre in the process. Jacqueline 🙏🤦 pic.twitter.com/6dg1zbJITU— Vishal😉 (@Vishal14K) May 1, 2020
If anyone feels they've had a bad day, month, or a year, watch #MrsSerialKiller on @netflix. You'll forget you're in the middle of a Pandemic.— Darab Arz Hai (@DarabBakhshi) May 1, 2020
I watch all kinds of movie. All.
Have never been so disappointed in my entire life! pic.twitter.com/4AwN7A5QdY
Expectations Vs Reality#MrsSerialKiller #Netflix @Asli_Jacqueline @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/spX8Sh3y06— Yash Rajput (@yash_rajput) May 1, 2020
Dear #Netflix how on earth do you approve shows like #MrsSerialKiller!! Just because it has people from the film fraternity, does it qualify for an approval. Very Sad!! @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/IPZBWoqZyv— salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) May 1, 2020
Greetings to all 🙏 - After watching Mahabharat,Chandragupta Maurya and Half of Ashoka - Today I watched #MrsSerialKiller. Phenomenal work by Legend @BajpayeeManoj @Asli_Jacqueline and @mohituraina. It is a Thriller and is Very suspenseful. A must watch 🎥 👍👍💐💐🌺🌺🙏 pic.twitter.com/Qd0YqQstUB— Arjun Bhati - 🇮🇳 (@arjunbhatigolf) May 1, 2020
Finally the day has come. #MrsSerialKiller @Asli_Jacqueline Amazingly done looking very beautiful, @BajpayeeManoj sir no words for your act terrific great artist, @mohituraina as usual tremendous work. @NetflixIndia @TheFarahKhan— Nakul Anand (@nakulanand) May 1, 2020
Now waiting for Part II. pic.twitter.com/5zAfXywJTz
If You havent seen #MrsSerialKiller on Netflix... pic.twitter.com/gNTXwSMbsq— ऋषि™ (@rish_I_) May 2, 2020
Honest movie review doesn't exi-#MrsSerialKiller pic.twitter.com/xiyW9ffCbC— house dankister (@house_dankister) May 2, 2020
#MrsSerialKiller ( Hindi | 2020) - NETFLIX.— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 2, 2020
A cop framed a doctor & arrest him for serial killing. Doctor’s wife proved him innocent at court with d help of a lawyer friend. Who actually commitd d murder?
Manoj Bajpayee’s perf superb. Jacqueline struggles to emote.
Torture! pic.twitter.com/5TwQ03OrF2
She tried to warn us but we were too innocent to notice it.— Kamal (@pandeyhere_) May 1, 2020
Hume kya pata tha she meant acting se torture karungi.#MrsSerialKiller pic.twitter.com/zyixTh3CBT
I just wasted 2 hrs of time from my life 😭🤦♂️🤦♂️— शुभ केशरी 🚩 (@shubhkeshari08) May 1, 2020
.
Such a blunder.
No suspense, No Drama, No Action , No Story.
My rating: ⭐ just for Manoj Bajpayee#MrsSerialKiller @Asli_Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/4iTCyJg0oS#MrsSerialKiller
To be honest ! #MrsSerialKiller marks her career best performance ! @Asli_Jacqueline nailed her character very well !💥💥— Chulbul Pandey (@hussainpaul24) May 1, 2020
The Title is not suits for this flim !
Ratings : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐
Very good plot twists and surprises have !! Go watch it on @NetflixIndia ! @ShirishKunder well done pic.twitter.com/xBl0kVaAd3
#MrsSerialKiller is another disappointment of @Asli_Jacqueline after disastrous “Drive”— Raghib (@MagicianBoBo) May 1, 2020
I guess because of increased no. of viewers on OTT due to lockdown , they are showing such baseless films on their platform
Only good thing about this film is Manoj Bajpayee
Rating : 1/5 pic.twitter.com/Drhm3oQMkK
drive was her first attempt ,but after watching #MrsSerialKiller i knew . pic.twitter.com/CpPP3EkUHE— Ajit Singh Rajput (@awaaraa_) May 1, 2020
Are you ready for a 'killer' weekend?