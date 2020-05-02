Netflix's original film, Mrs. Serial Killer, is a murder mystery starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, and Mohita Raina. It also marks the debut of Zayne Marie.

So, if you're in the mood for a 'binge-watch in the sweatpants' kind of weekend (though that's our daily routine now) then you may want to check out what Twitterati thinks about Mrs. Serial Killer:

Just watched 'Mrs. Serial Killer' — the only thing worse than this film is the pandemic. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 2, 2020

This new Netflix movie #MrsSerialKiller is unbearable!

Jacqueline warns us in the beginning with one particular line "You haven't seen torture yet"!

I couldn't watch it beyond 15 mins.

Shirish Kunder should stick to housework then make movies ffs — The Notorious B.E.E .🐝🐝 (@chatpataka100) May 1, 2020

I thought I have seen enough in April

But then this happened

What a way to start May

#MrsSerialKiller pic.twitter.com/EArvBb2bqz — Ejaz Ali (@EjazAli432) May 1, 2020

No one could have played this dark and thriller role better than Mr @BajpayeeManoj in #MrsSerialKiller streaming on @NetflixIndia 🙌♥️ pic.twitter.com/UNUOGn5lhU — Raashid Ashraf راشد اشرف پیرزادہ (@depeerz) May 1, 2020

I've seen bad films, worst films but #MrsSerialKiller is on a different level altogether. Easily, the lamest film to have come out this year. Ridiculous serial killer thriller that tries hard to work as a comedy but makes a mockery of the genre in the process. Jacqueline 🙏🤦 pic.twitter.com/6dg1zbJITU — Vishal😉 (@Vishal14K) May 1, 2020

If anyone feels they've had a bad day, month, or a year, watch #MrsSerialKiller on @netflix. You'll forget you're in the middle of a Pandemic.



I watch all kinds of movie. All.



Have never been so disappointed in my entire life! pic.twitter.com/4AwN7A5QdY — Darab Arz Hai (@DarabBakhshi) May 1, 2020

Dear #Netflix how on earth do you approve shows like #MrsSerialKiller!! Just because it has people from the film fraternity, does it qualify for an approval. Very Sad!! @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/IPZBWoqZyv — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) May 1, 2020

Greetings to all 🙏 - After watching Mahabharat,Chandragupta Maurya and Half of Ashoka - Today I watched #MrsSerialKiller. Phenomenal work by Legend @BajpayeeManoj @Asli_Jacqueline and @mohituraina. It is a Thriller and is Very suspenseful. A must watch 🎥 👍👍💐💐🌺🌺🙏 pic.twitter.com/Qd0YqQstUB — Arjun Bhati - 🇮🇳 (@arjunbhatigolf) May 1, 2020

Finally the day has come. #MrsSerialKiller @Asli_Jacqueline Amazingly done looking very beautiful, @BajpayeeManoj sir no words for your act terrific great artist, @mohituraina as usual tremendous work. @NetflixIndia @TheFarahKhan

Now waiting for Part II. pic.twitter.com/5zAfXywJTz — Nakul Anand (@nakulanand) May 1, 2020

#MrsSerialKiller ( Hindi | 2020) - NETFLIX.



A cop framed a doctor & arrest him for serial killing. Doctor’s wife proved him innocent at court with d help of a lawyer friend. Who actually commitd d murder?



Manoj Bajpayee’s perf superb. Jacqueline struggles to emote.



Torture! pic.twitter.com/5TwQ03OrF2 — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 2, 2020

She tried to warn us but we were too innocent to notice it.

Hume kya pata tha she meant acting se torture karungi.#MrsSerialKiller pic.twitter.com/zyixTh3CBT — Kamal (@pandeyhere_) May 1, 2020

I just wasted 2 hrs of time from my life 😭🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

.

Such a blunder.



No suspense, No Drama, No Action , No Story.



My rating: ⭐ just for Manoj Bajpayee#MrsSerialKiller @Asli_Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/4iTCyJg0oS#MrsSerialKiller — शुभ केशरी 🚩 (@shubhkeshari08) May 1, 2020

To be honest ! #MrsSerialKiller marks her career best performance ! @Asli_Jacqueline nailed her character very well !💥💥

The Title is not suits for this flim !

Ratings : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐

Very good plot twists and surprises have !! Go watch it on @NetflixIndia ! @ShirishKunder well done pic.twitter.com/xBl0kVaAd3 — Chulbul Pandey (@hussainpaul24) May 1, 2020

#MrsSerialKiller is another disappointment of @Asli_Jacqueline after disastrous “Drive”



I guess because of increased no. of viewers on OTT due to lockdown , they are showing such baseless films on their platform



Only good thing about this film is Manoj Bajpayee



Rating : 1/5 pic.twitter.com/Drhm3oQMkK — Raghib (@MagicianBoBo) May 1, 2020

drive was her first attempt ,but after watching #MrsSerialKiller i knew . pic.twitter.com/CpPP3EkUHE — Ajit Singh Rajput (@awaaraa_) May 1, 2020

Are you ready for a 'killer' weekend?