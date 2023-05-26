Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ken Ghosh’s 2003 directorial venture, Ishq Vishk. He had begun his career while choosing romantic roles in films and later experimented with action, thriller and other genres. Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey was Shahid’s breakthrough film that released in 2009 where he portrayed dual roles of Charlie and Guddu. Some of his notable works also include Jab We Met, Haider, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, Farzi, and others.

Shahid Kapoor, who will now be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film, Bloody Daddy, has completed two decades in Bollywood this year.

On this occasion, a Reddit user, u/ProfessionalLion2968, recently asked netizens to share their favourite roles of his. “Since Shahid Kapoor has completed 20 years in the industry, which is your favourite role of his?” the question reads.

1. Tommy Singh from Udta Punjab

2. Aditya Kashyap from Jab We Met

3. Haider Meer from Haider

4. Rajiv Mathur from Ishq Vishk

5. Guddu and Charlie in Kaminey

6. Prem in Vivah

7. Sunny from Farzi

8. Kabir Singh from Kabir Singh

While the actor has played misogynistic characters in Ishq Vishk and Kabir Singh, he is still loved by his fans. Which role of Shahid Kapoor is your favourite?