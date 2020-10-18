What a terrible year, huh? There's nothing to do but wait it out, which can lead to some pretty heavy mental spirals at times. For lack of better options, one of the best ways to bide our time and keep ourselves distracted is by watching shows that help you deal, or straight up change your mind. Watch these shows and a take a load off.

1. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

This visually striking Netflix original is based in a post-apocalyptic world where one young girl must find her father, helped along by a few friends. It might seems like a kids show, but it's actually highly emotive, hilarious, and truly highlights the possibility of finding happiness even when the world is ending. Oh, and the music is off the charts as well.

2. The Good Place

Kristen Bell plays Eleanor, a woman who mistakenly finds herself in heaven despite living a life of absolute self-centredness and being the definition of an asshole. Now, she does everything she can to stay in heaven, aided along by some other idiosyncratic companions and a delightfully nice (?) Ted Danson.

3. Parks and Recreation

Leslie Knope's bubbly effervescence can brighten up the darkest of days, and combined with the hilarious cast that surrounds her, this show is a straight shot of serotonin. Seriously, it's really funny and is guaranteed to lift your spirits. It might get a little addictive though.

4. The Mindy Project

Mindy Kaling is effortlessly hilarious, and in this show she plays a doctor in New York who's trying to get her love life back on track. Her co-workers seem to be just as zany as her, making for a show that'll having you snorting with laughter every few seconds. Minutes at most.

5. 30 Rock

Tina Fey is a comedic genius, bringing light and endless laughs to her character as Liz Lemon on this iconic show. Based on the backstage antics of SNL, she has to deal with a motley crew of power-mad stars, unpredictable co-workers, and a boss who's as charming as he is insane.

6. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

This show is the absolute embodiment of never giving up, even in the face of massive change and impossibility. Kimmy is rescued from a cult after 15 years, and must reintroduce herself into modern society. With an endless supply of optimism and humour, this show is guaranteed to perk you up.

7. New Girl

Yet another laugh-out-loud show, New Girl's strength is in its cast - they're all stellar actors with incredible comedic timing. Jess, Nick, Schmidt, and Winston live together, get up to all kinds of ridiculous hijinks together, and make our days better together.

8. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Andy Samberg is a laughter machine, I mean this guy has literally unlocked the secret to comedy. Combined with the rest of the cast, this cop-comedy is a blast to watch, and is sure to lift your spirits. I mean, the dynamic between Jake and Charles Boyd itself is enough to make a grown man cry... with laughter.

9. The Office

Iconic. Timeless. Absolutely hysterical. The antics of Michael Scott, Dwight, and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company are stuff of legend, and there's a reason why it's one of the most popular shows of all time. You can pretty much come back to this show anytime for a dose of laughter and happiness. Apart from the laughs, the show is pretty deep too (that's what she said).

10. Disenchantment

Created by the legendary Matt Groening of The Simpson's fame, this show follows the exploits of Bean, a rebellious princess in a medieval fantasy kingdom. She's joined by a friendly demon and her naive elf. Together, they fight conspiracies, family drama, and brutal hangovers. This is a great and highly watchable show to take your mind of things!

Hope this helped!