Dharma Productions newest dramatic reality series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is now streaming on Netflix. As the name suggests, this 8- episode series revolves around the glitzy and posh lives of four Bollywood wives namely Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey.

However, netizens had a lot of things to say about this new series and that obviously couldn't be completed without some 'fab' memes about the show. So, here are some witty memes that'll totally crack you up.

after getting the news that, #Netflix

has made something baaaakwaas like....#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives

inner me👇 pic.twitter.com/JVxWRoSuMF — Dark Knight (@rising_symbol) November 28, 2020

When Karan Johar walks into that brunch on #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives 🥴 pic.twitter.com/vCX8M0cRgI — Desi Off-Duty (@desioffduty) November 28, 2020

When I see people criticizing #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives



You guys are even watching that!! 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/KLfx7tjkIz — Vanita (@ChaiPeCharcha__) November 28, 2020

When you expect the wives of Shahrukh , Amitabh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives but you get wives of Chunky Pandey, Sohail Khan, Sameer and Sanjeev Kapoor, then You pic.twitter.com/PfiFjnGixn — Atmanirbhar Engineer (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) November 28, 2020

Me to myself: “don’t talk about astrology on the first date”

Me 5 drinks down: #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives #NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/whoziyiseo — Desi Off-Duty (@desioffduty) November 28, 2020

This is how Sanjay Kapoor, the husband of one of the Bollywood wives is introduced. Whatay strong CV point. pic.twitter.com/kfpqUJmvf4 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 28, 2020

The parents speaking about their kids’ film careers on #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives: pic.twitter.com/BwOLD2Voh4 — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) November 28, 2020

After watching first episode of Netflix #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives



Le Viewers: pic.twitter.com/SzxedlK6L2 — The Accidental Blogger (@Sahilmunjal16) November 28, 2020

Everyone after watching that scene of #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives when Chunky Pandey says he will keep Ananya Pandey's Oscar pic.twitter.com/Gq0EtxLTe4 — Main Hoon Gian (@MainHoon_Gian) November 28, 2020

A Netflix special about lives of Bollywood wives

Le me :#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives pic.twitter.com/wXVNzLSrwJ — P (@teslanolan) November 28, 2020

Karan Johar after setting up the lunch date and starting the toxic drama:



#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives #koffeewithkaran pic.twitter.com/9c8BRWn84I — ikhanicc (@ikhanicc) November 28, 2020

Accurate representation of Maheep Kapoor. #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives pic.twitter.com/DawhqooNJJ — jai kisaan modiwaad ek masaan (@reidippacutting) November 28, 2020

What I felt on every single second while watching #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives 😫😫😭😭😭#FabulousLives pic.twitter.com/HbYsQmZ4sr — Main Hoon Gian (@MainHoon_Gian) November 28, 2020

#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives

Seeing their so called "struggles", I was like pic.twitter.com/cxqhHDlfgZ — Boomer (@__secular__) November 28, 2020

Maheep Kapoor saying , not just once, but twice, "He has seen almost everything in life", once for Sanjay Kapoor and other for Arjun Kapoor 😭😂😭😂😭😂 #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives pic.twitter.com/WxlB5qTH1L — Malika (@Mallika_321) November 28, 2020

After watching 1st episode of #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives



Me: 👇🤯🤬😤 pic.twitter.com/uOUBi4bkK2 — हम भारत के लोग - We The People of India (@Gaand_Mein_Ghus) November 28, 2020

These are way too good.