Finally, it's the year 2021. Yes, it's been 21 years since we shouted "dekho 2000 zamana aa gaya", and there's no denying it that it's not just the 90s kids who're old now. Even the 2000s babies are old now. Hell, even these movies are officially old now:
1. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai
Can you ever be old enough to forget Hrithik's dance moves? No! So sing along, ae mere dil tu gaaye ja!
2. Gladiator
There are period dramas, and then there is Gladiator!
3. Erin Brokovich
Moving away from traditional rom-coms, Roberts gave the performance of a lifetime in this brilliant biopic.
4. Mohabbatein
Here's to 21 years of Parampara, Pratishtha aur Anushasan.
5. Hera Pheri
"Hello, Kabira speaking", to let you know that even 21 years later, the memes are going strong.
6. Cast Away
Two decades later, Tom Hanks' evocative performance is still fresh in our minds.
7. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The OG action thriller that made us fall in love with Ang Lee's cinematic vision.
8. Josh
Before Marvel's Civil War there was the battle between Bichhoo vs. Eagle gangs in the film that defined swag before swag was a thing, Josh.
9. Astitva
One of Bollywood's earliest feminist tales that attacked patriarchy and toxic masculinity, Astitva is a drama that sadly, remains relevant even today.
10. Dhadkan
21 years later the biggest mystery still remains Dev becoming a millionaire in 3 years!
11. Final Destination
The film that launched the twisted horror franchise, Final Destination will always, always, remains the stuff of our nightmares.
12. Mela
If you listen closely, you can still hear Aamir Khan screaming "Roopaaaaaa". Then again, no one's trolled the film more than Roopa in the last 21 years, so we guess it's okay.
13. American Pyscho
The ultimate proof of Christian Bale's acting prowess, I doubt anyone has ever understood the film in just one viewing.
14. Mission Kashmir
If Bhumro and Rind Posh Maal starting playing in your head the moment you read the movie title, then you, my friend, are officially old. A brilliant, memorable soundtrack indeed.
15. Pukar
Let's admit it, we've all tried to recreate, and failed, the steps to Kay Sera Sera!
16. Raju Chacha
The kid in me is still waiting for that train serving food on the table. Not like the adult me would say no to that house either!
17. Gone in 60 seconds
High-speed car chases, luxury cars, and Nicolas Cage being our favourite on-screen criminal. Of course, it's a classic!
18. X-Men
Today keeping track of the series might prove to be a task but who can forget the film that launched the other Marvel cinematic universe.
19. Meet The Parents
Nothing says classic American comedy like Ben Stiller being hapless, adorable, and altogether wonderful.
20. Charlie's Angels
No one will ever be as badass as the Charlie's Angels.
21. Miss Congeniality
She's beauty and she's grace... and you don't mess with her! Miss Congeniality, indeed.
'Do you feel old, punk? Well, do ya?'