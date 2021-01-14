Finally, it's the year 2021. Yes, it's been 21 years since we shouted "dekho 2000 zamana aa gaya", and there's no denying it that it's not just the 90s kids who're old now. Even the 2000s babies are old now. Hell, even these movies are officially old now: 

1. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Can you ever be old enough to forget Hrithik's dance moves? No! So sing along, ae mere dil tu gaaye ja

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
2. Gladiator

There are period dramas, and then there is Gladiator

Gladiator
3. Erin Brokovich

Moving away from traditional rom-coms, Roberts gave the performance of a lifetime in this brilliant biopic. 

Erin Brokovich
4. Mohabbatein

Here's to 21 years of Parampara, Pratishtha aur Anushasan. 

Mohabbatein
5. Hera Pheri

"Hello, Kabira speaking", to let you know that even 21 years later, the memes are going strong. 

Hera Pheri
6. Cast Away

Two decades later, Tom Hanks' evocative performance is still fresh in our minds.  

Cast Away
7. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The OG action thriller that made us fall in love with Ang Lee's cinematic vision. 

Crou
8. Josh

Before Marvel's Civil War there was the battle between Bichhoo vs. Eagle gangs in the film that defined swag before swag was a thing, Josh

Josh
9. Astitva

One of Bollywood's earliest feminist tales that attacked patriarchy and toxic masculinity, Astitva is a drama that sadly, remains relevant even today. 

Astitiva
10. Dhadkan

21 years later the biggest mystery still remains Dev becoming a millionaire in 3 years

Dhadkan

11. Final Destination

The film that launched the twisted horror franchise, Final Destination will always, always, remains the stuff of our nightmares. 

Final Destination
12. Mela

If you listen closely, you can still hear Aamir Khan screaming "Roopaaaaaa". Then again, no one's trolled the film more than Roopa in the last 21 years, so we guess it's okay. 

Mela
13. American Pyscho

The ultimate proof of Christian Bale's acting prowess, I doubt anyone has ever understood the film in just one viewing. 

American Pyscho
14. Mission Kashmir

If Bhumro and Rind Posh Maal starting playing in your head the moment you read the movie title, then you, my friend, are officially old. A brilliant, memorable soundtrack indeed. 

Bumbro song
15. Pukar

Let's admit it, we've all tried to recreate, and failed, the steps to Kay Sera Sera

Pukar
16. Raju Chacha

The kid in me is still waiting for that train serving food on the table. Not like the adult me would say no to that house either! 

Raju Chacha
17. Gone in 60 seconds

High-speed car chases, luxury cars, and Nicolas Cage being our favourite on-screen criminal. Of course, it's a classic! 

Gone in 60 seconds
18. X-Men

Today keeping track of the series might prove to be a task but who can forget the film that launched the other Marvel cinematic universe. 

X-Men
19. Meet The Parents

Nothing says classic American comedy like Ben Stiller being hapless, adorable, and altogether wonderful. 

Meet The Parents
20. Charlie's Angels

No one will ever be as badass as the Charlie's Angels. 

21. Miss Congeniality

She's beauty and she's grace... and you don't mess with her! Miss Congeniality, indeed. 

Miss Congeniality
'Do you feel old, punk? Well, do ya?'