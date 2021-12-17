Who would have ever thought that the music track used in Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home TV advertisement was composed by a 21-year-old? KBS Kasyap, who goes by the stage name KASYAP, recently disclosed on his Instagram account, that his track, 'Start the Machine' was used in the movie's TV commercial. But, who is KASYAP?

KASYAP is a multi-talented singer-songwriter who is also an instrumentalist, a record producer, a music composer, and more. His journey into music began at the age of six when he picked up a piano. Since then, he has learned a variety of instruments like the guitar and bass.

He jumped right into the profession by learning EDM with the support of his parents. However, it was through songwriting that he found his voice.

He is inspired by A.R. Rahman, Bruno Mars, and Justin Timberlake. He has also assisted music for many Indian films like Saaho, Asuran, and Anthariksham. Did I mention he's just 21? I am waiting for my parents' snide remarks on me not doing anything at 21.

Post the announcement, fans started congratulating him on his Instagram account.

Here's to KASYAP slaying it like a boss.