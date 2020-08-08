Amazon Prime Video's romantic musical drama Bandish Bandits starring Ritwik Bhowmick and Shreya Chaudhry is out now. The show is produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra.

If you're confused whether to watch this show or not, here are some reviews.

#BandishBandits is just phenomenal. I am speechless. If you have ever devoted even half a year on classical music or even if you have a thing for music, then Bandish Bandits is for you @PrimeVideoIN — Shreyansh Chordia (@_shreyanshc) August 4, 2020

A refreshing change from the trend of thriller and action, #BandishBandits stands out as a series that can be watched with family. Stunning performances by the actors and equally amazing music by ShankarEhsanLoy — Grumpy🌈 (@roooossshhiiiii) August 8, 2020

Just binged watched #BandishBandits. everything is so beautifully portrayed and the music on point. @shreya_chaudhry @ritwikbhowmikk you guys did amazing work so good to see. — Pranav (@WarkePranav) August 8, 2020

#BandishBandits: The best 1st episode I've seen in an Indian web series since Sacred Games.



Had become sick of the endless cow belt crime shows, urban gangland sagas, and TVF-style comedies of manners. This show brings respite.



Hope the rest of the nine episodes are as good. — devarsighosh (@devarsighosh) August 3, 2020

Imagine watching #BandishBandits while your professor is teaching transfer of property act

🤡



Thankyou @ishehnaaz_gill for suggesting this



Lmao I have got obsessed with radhe 😝 — Navya✨ (@_naive_girl) August 8, 2020

What a beautifully crafted series, the music and the aesthetics! Loved the acting of the debutants @ritwikbhowmikk and @shreya_chaudhry. Gripping ending episodes, worth watching #BandishBandits. — Sim (@iamsimpreet) August 8, 2020

Euphoniuos & very Joyful watch #BandishBandits .. @iamtridha you have nailed it.. Kudos..🙂 — Subhadeep Dutta (@duttasubhadeep1) August 7, 2020

#BandishBandits: Anything to do with Rajasthan & Indian classical music & I am sold! Atleast someone woke upto the soul of our heritage. A refeshing change from all the over-loaded crime web-series. Had goosebumps in the finale episode❤❤ Highly recommended based on your taste. pic.twitter.com/uWznIXwQcx — N J (@Nilzrav) August 4, 2020

This is the Best Musical Drama Web Show I have just watched and I have no words: the plot,music,direction and The Cast was so amazing and in love with @ritwikbhowmikk @shreya_chaudhry & @Shankar_Live and team Music was just mind-blowing Loved it.#BandishBandits #BandishBandits pic.twitter.com/iBmNXyh4c0 — Malav Mehta (@MalavMehta13) August 7, 2020

Stunned with your gorgeous performance @shreya_chaudhry and impeccable execution @ritwikbhowmikk... thank you creators of #BandishBandits pure treat... kudos 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dMu3jIjj8p — Pulkit Malhotra (@PulkitMalhotra9) August 7, 2020

#BandishBandits first episode was silly I was expecting at least some great music not watching any further now. — Manish (@rmanish1) August 3, 2020

Just listened Album of #BandishBandits

Whoa man! What an album is this! Garaj Garaj jugalbandi is my favourite one. Pure classical track.@Shankar_Live sir we would like to listen pure classical music made by you. — Saurabh kulkarni (@saurabh8294) August 7, 2020

Just finished binge watching all 10 episodes



One word: Awesome



The performances



The music



Top Notch#BandishBandits@PrimeVideoIN — DEEP KARAN SINGH (@pantherdk) August 3, 2020

Loved Ur Performance Ritwik ❤️ #BandishBandits — Ipsita Patnaik (@IpsitaPatnaik12) August 7, 2020

Music, direction, colors, beautiful Locations, blend of classical and pop.Already waiting for season 2 🤣. Soundtracks are on loop right now. Favorite track #sajanbin #BandishBandits #shankarehsaanloy @jonitamusic

@shreya__chaudhry @ritwikbhowmik loved you all. Way to go guys👌👍 pic.twitter.com/1nKPn88FYN — Anup Acharya (@anupacharya8) August 7, 2020

Bandish Bandits review:



Absolutely amazing!! Every episode was satisfying and had great music. The chemistry between 2 leads is so refreshing. A must watch for those who likes classic Indian music and some romance ;)



My Rating : ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5#BandishBandits @PrimeVideoIN — DK BOSE (@DevKumarBose) August 4, 2020

How come @PrimeVideoIN you people find guys like @ritwikbhowmikk?

Why the hell we girls don't get guys like Radhe IRL? Dedicated, Focused, and above everything Sweet and Cute?

The struggle is real yk :")#BandishBandits #Primetime — Tanishi Chatterjee (@ttanishii) August 7, 2020

After a long time i see a fantastic drama series #BandishBandits

Finally something worth watching out from the trend of crime, thriller & Horror genre

The small details in each scenes & the characters, all were extraordinarily placed. Great work @anandntiwari & team. 👏

1/2 — Vrushali Mehta (@Vrushali__5) August 8, 2020

#BandishBandits is everything I didn't expect it to be. You get invested in the journey. All characters are well shaped and performed. @ShankarEhsanLoy have created a beautiful album. @anandntiwari has created something really special. Beautiful. — Sankeerth Kendyala (@SankeerthDoodle) August 7, 2020

Quite a good series, it was good to hear the series that started with Raag Bhairav.❤️❤️#BandishBandits pic.twitter.com/3ppMRzDyny — Kumar Ramanuj (@KumarRamanuj12) August 7, 2020

#BandishBandits oh my god...In love with the music...Finally something fresh and traditional...This is the second album in 2020 I loved the most....First being #DilBechara musicians like @arrahman and @Shankar_Live @EhsaanNoorani @loy_mendonsa will save the music of our country — Adrenaline rush (@SrivastavaLehar) August 8, 2020