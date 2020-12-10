2020 is coming to an end with it another decade. Time has flown by but we still hold our teen memories dear. So the 90s kids dug around a bit into the pop-culture archives and found some of the most iconic 2010 moments that we had completely forgotten about.

From songs that were stuck in our head to movies that made a mark, here are some of our favourites:

1. Band Baaja Baaraat released in 2010 marking the debut of Ranveer Singh and giving us the hit dance number "Ainvayi Ainvayi"

2. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 was the highest-grossing film of the year and marked the beginning of the end.

3. Disney gave us one of the most realistic Disney characters of all time - Flynn Rider with Tangled.

4. Remember this vampire Hindi TV show? 10 years ago we were fighting the battle of werewolves vs vampires with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani on Star One.

5. At the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Lady Gaga's meat dress made of raw beef created quite a stir.

6. Instagram was founded on October 6, 2010 and was only available on iPhones. The android version was rolled out later in 2012.

7. One Direction was born on the British singing competition The X Factor in 2010. Giving us the gift of Harry Styles.

8. We got the world's first iPad & iPhone 4 in this year, basically Apple was revolutionising technology.

9. This 'Old Spice Guy' became a viral sensation with this very catchy advertisement.

10. Justin Bieber's 'Baby' won our hearts and was hands down one of the most successful songs of the decade.

11. The Social Network released in 2010, putting Jesse Eisenberg on the map and immortalising Facebook.

12. Bollywood gave us some great music like 'Tum Jo Aaye', 'Tujhe Bhula Diya', 'Ranjha Ranjha', 'Dooriyan Bhi Hain Zaroori', 'Mora Piya' and 'Gal Mitthi Mitthi'.

13. 'The Walking Dead' gave birth to the Zombie craze once again.

14. 'Like a G6' was stuck in our heads and still is, TBH.

15. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse came out and the battle of Team Jacob and Team Edward reached new heights.

16. Remember 'Cooler Than Me'? The sassiest song ever that played on our iPods on repeat.

17. 2010 was the year 'Love the Way You Lie' became the anthem of toxic relationships.

19. This adorable Tata Sky ad was a huge hit for the brand in 2010.

19. We got minions with Despicable Me and that craze still hasn't died down.

20. Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win Best Director at the Oscars for The Hurt Locker.

21. Inception had us all utterly confused and 10 years later we're still questioning bits of it.

22. Bruno Mars' 'Just the Way You Are' had us swooning and made him the man of the hour.

23. Shakira's Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup and a brilliant one at that.

How many of these do you remember?