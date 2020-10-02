The much-awaited, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, Serious Men has officially just made its debut on Netflix today.



Confused if you should watch Serious Men over the weekend or no? Don't worry, Twitterati has got you covered with its verdict:

Just now I finished serious men which is sooo good it is must watch flim thanks netflix for dubbing this movie in Tamil and pliss dub all the movies like this — [email protected]ñ (@Frahan89758023) October 2, 2020

Serious Men on Netflix. Masterpiece. — ♫♪ Miko Abdullah ♪♫ (@mikoabdullah) October 2, 2020

Often acidly funny, and a rare narrative about caste that doesn't hinge on violence and despair. SERIOUS MEN review https://t.co/oEUx8ICwjf — Uday Bhatia (@yooday) October 1, 2020

Just watched #SeriousMen ⭐️⭐️⭐️ @NetflixIndia BRILLIANT writing.A satirical take on the class structure of society either caste,wealth or power. You are neither at the top nor at the bottom.There is always someone above you waiting to con and someone below prepared to be conned. — Sujan KD (@iamsujankd) October 2, 2020

Serious Men Review: The story of a father who makes fun of his son in the pursuit of his ambition - pSerious Men Review: The story of a father who makes fun of his son in the pursuit of his ambition/p https://t.co/fyfb0RHJ45 — Deepak Bhatt (@DeepakB32156600) September 30, 2020

This film reminded me of this quote - "The flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long." This film burns brightest in the beginning and once more at the very end, rest of it is just mediocrity wrapped up in the brilliance of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. #SeriousMen — M Gautam (@talesOfgautam) October 2, 2020

#SeriousMen is relevant, nuanced and full of easter eggs. Loved all the performances including @manujosephsan's cameo :p — Prerna Lidhoo (@PLidhoo) October 2, 2020

Watched #SeriousMen @IAmSudhirMishra Really one of the best ones by Sudhir Mishra n awesome acting as usual by Nawazuddin. Dont miss guys watch it — Dr Anil Dhar (@dranildhar) October 2, 2020

#SeriousMen @Nawazuddin_S is in great form. His comic timing is spot on and he keeps his act subtle. He has given many memorable performances in his illustrious career and his performance in Serious Men ranks as one of his finest! pic.twitter.com/ECYKegQo9U — ᴀɴꜱʜᴜʟ ꜱʜᴀʀᴍᴀ (@anshul_ms) October 2, 2020

#SeriousMen is wonderful

Brilliant direction and a wonderful climax

Strong performances

Seems draggy but the execution keeps it alive

Watch worthy

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Niteesh Madithati (@niteesh_m_v) October 2, 2020

Amazing work @Nawazuddin_S and @NetflixIndia..👏👏

"Serious Men" must be on the binge watch list over this extended weekend. It depicts an important facet in the process of nurturing a child- "allow a child to fail and grow at his/her pace"#SeriousMen #netflixindia #bingewatch pic.twitter.com/eipAvwC8jS — Shreesh (@meetshreesh) October 2, 2020

Serious Men, the film, examines caste divide through a protagonist who constructs a modern scam to counter an ancient one. The novel was good (with some flaws), so is the film. Review: https://t.co/laiG9Y85zG — Tanul Thakur (@Plebeian42) October 2, 2020

Review: Nawazuddin Holds The Fort In 'Serious Men' As Only He Can pic.twitter.com/HVA0FXOyC3 — FARHAN (@KHANFARHAN24101) September 29, 2020

SERIOUS MEN is now streaming on Netflix. Fine film. Sardonic, sly, strangely moving. Most stories do a disservice to caste/morality tales by romanticizing them. This does not. Also Sudhir Mishra's best in years.



Review:https://t.co/3FFaeBXGDV — Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) October 2, 2020

One of the sharpest movies of Sudhir Mishra's career. Absolutely loved #SeriousMen. Review: https://t.co/Fg0CHySVkI — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) October 1, 2020

With a single movie, @IAmSudhirMishra has highlighted several topics. #SeriousMen shows how far one can go to make sure their kids are not subjected to the discrimination they faced because of caste. It's a dark comedy that hits you hard. @Nawazuddin_S is amazing as always. — Pooja (@itsp00ja) October 2, 2020

Yes done watching it. Realistic and simple, made my day.



Primitive minds have to bear with it. — ꜱʟᴀʏ (@slaythecrap) October 2, 2020

Not read the book but really liked #SeriousMen. Found the ideas it discussed and how it examined class fascinating. — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) October 2, 2020

A rare caste tale that unlocks the shackles of underdog morality. Enjoyed this film.



Review, Serious Men:https://t.co/oNpxGbm74d — Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) October 1, 2020

Science in Serious Men involves fatal microbes. That Indian TV news is interested in the story is plain sci-fi! Not gonna say truth stranger than fiction. But some fiction just better w/ arriving at certain truths—#SeriousMen is one of them. Review 👇🏽https://t.co/JbqZ3A4KBe — Mayank Shekhar (@mayankw14) October 1, 2020

Serious Men movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s engaging performance fronts an ill-informed take on Dalit life https://t.co/MbX7YxiAxZ — Republic Khabar (@KhabarRepublic) September 30, 2020

