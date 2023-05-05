The moment we have been waiting for is now here as the brand-new season of our favourite drama series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, has been released.

And, we just cannot keep calm, for obvious reasons!

Credits: YouTube

This miniseries focuses on the titular monarch, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), and her initial days as a princess and then as a queen.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, this series features India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh, Michelle Fairley and Ruth Gemmell, amongst others, in pivotal roles.

Credits: YouTube

Credits: YouTube

Here are some tweets that one must definitely read before streaming it:

bridgerton is such a nice series. cried watching queen charlotte. probably the hormones tapi nang sedeh pun 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — meera (@ameerazfirah) May 5, 2023

Lady Danbury ain’t shit, I hate to say it! Sis know she dead wrong 🙅🏽‍♂️ #QueenCharlotte — 👅 (@how_many_ways) May 5, 2023

The way George looks at her, omggggg 🥺🥺 #QueenCharlotte — breadstick♡ (@tallawah77) May 5, 2023

Bridgetown never disappoints. I've started #QueenCharlotte and I love it, I'm obsessed — Liz (@Lizz_Melanie) May 5, 2023

I’ve cried so many times now watching Queen Charlotte, the most heartbreaking and beautiful love story ☹️ — birdie (@stefanyreynar) May 5, 2023

i just finished the finale abshsmjsjdjwjshdkkwjqjakjsjekwksnjxidowjwh #QueenCharlotte — (queen charlotte spoilers) erin 🪷 방탄이어서 고마워 (@backpackstrings) May 5, 2023

Well I am glad I watch it, before all the spoilers #QueenCharlotte — Space Monkey (@AnnPoems) May 5, 2023

didn’t know what to expect with #QueenCharlotte but i’m loving it so far — Elisa ⚜️ (@padMAEamidala) May 5, 2023

queen charlotte is better than bridgerton idc — stephania (@johan_uhhh) May 5, 2023

Why is he shaking. What’s wrong with him? Somebody explain to me what’s wrong George #QueenCharlotte — ANNA SOROKIN💳 (@ErynSkyy) May 5, 2023

I’m not okay …. Just finish Queen Charlotte in one sitting 😭😭😭😭 — Blanca Arteaga (@_sincerlyyB) May 5, 2023

I just finished #QueenCharlotte and it was SO GOOD!

I haven’t much TV on my own in months because of depression/ chronic pain but this is the first show that I binge watched with so much joy in a long time!



I laughed so much and ended the last episode in tears! pic.twitter.com/925cEpN3Q4 — Maeva 🏳️‍🌈 (@Maevawrites) May 5, 2023

This Queen Charlotte Bridgerton Story is actually amazing already omg — Thomas (@thomreads) May 5, 2023

actually loving the costumes from ‘queen charlotte: a bridgerton story’ — kim (@GELLM0RE) May 5, 2023

Lord Ledger looking for some chocolate in his life #Bridgerton #QueenCharlotte — prophetspov (@venmoho) May 5, 2023

Having the hardest time watching Queen Charlotte, all I see is Women Suffering and it’s all too familiar.



Turn around and tell me you don’t see a Lord Danbury or another Mentally ill person avoiding therapy and blowing up a woman’s life. — JULIA (@Your_Sugar_Plum) May 5, 2023

it’s about lottie the queen 🥹🥹🥹🥹 on netflix!! i’m halfway through the first episode 😂 it’s called queen charlotte — pisces princess (@kingcandlah) May 5, 2023

that transition of brimsley and reynolds dancing to brimsley dancing by himself literally made me tear up #QueenCharlotte — Joy🦦 (@joyyyola) May 5, 2023

Lady Danbury did her big one and got her a palace #QueenCharlotte — ANNA SOROKIN💳 (@ErynSkyy) May 5, 2023

BRB, we’re streaming the show right away!