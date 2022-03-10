The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here! Netflix just dropped the trailer of Bridgerton Season 2 and we just cannot keep calm, for obvious reasons.

With a number of fresh faces and a gripping plotline, this period drama series will keep you sitting at the edge of your seat.

Based on the second novel in author Julia Quinn’s best-selling series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, the plotline of this brand new season revolves around a courtship between Lord Anthony Bridgerton and the freshly arrived Kate Sharma.

The three-minute trailer also reveals the entire story of the gossipmonger Lady Whistledown, Penelope Featherington.

We also loved how Kate appears to be celebrating Edwina's haldi ceremony.

Directed by Julie Anne Robinson, this long-awaited series is slated to release on March 25th.

You can watch the trailer for Bridgerton Season 2 here:

Oh god, I already love the banter between Anthony And Kate!

Please note, all the images are taken from the trailer.