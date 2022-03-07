Right since the teaser of Bridgerton Season 2 is out, we cannot wait to hear all the juicy gossip about the Bridgerton family. Not to mention, the teaser also gave us a hint about the true identity of Lady Whistledown.

Until we catch the Duke of Hastings on our screens, there's something more exciting for Indian fans to go gaga about. The title track from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has made it to the soundtrack of Bridgerton season 2, and we don't know how to react!

As per reports, Justin Kamps, the music supervisor, opened up this news and said:

A first for Bridgerton — a cover of a Bollywood song called Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which I’m really excited about. It’s a very beautiful cover.

The show is going to include an orchestra cover of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's title track which is composed by Kris Bowers. The song was originally composed by Jatin-Lalit, and sung by the late Lata Mangeshkar and has now made it to the much-loved show.

Apart from this, the series will also cover songs like Stay Away, Material Girl, How Deep Is Your Love, and Sign Of the Times, among the other wonderful tracks.

Chris Van Dusen, the showrunner, commented on the season's playlist and said:

I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons. Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way. I always try many different songs for any one scene before landing on the perfect one to use. This season, I couldn't be more thrilled about our musical playlist.

The period drama is slated to release on the 25th of March, and we are head over heels to see how this turns out!



