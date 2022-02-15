If you were head over heals in love with the Duke of Hastings and all the juicy gossip that surrounded him and the Bridgerton family, you will be happy to know that the series' second season will soon be releasing. Because, the teaser for its second season is out, and there seem to be new faces and tiny clues for the upcoming plot that will have you sitting at the edge of your seat.

This time around there is a new character in the show by the name of Kate Sharma. AKA, Simone Ashley, who you may know as Olivia from Sex Education.

The teaser hints at a courtship between Kate and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), and we cannot wait to see how that turns out!

Not only this, but the almost-one-minute-long clip also gives us a hint about the true identity Lady Whistledown. And it may or may not be a certain someone by the name of Penelope Featherington.

Here, take a look and see for yourself.

Ready for another season of the saucy show? It's all set to release on 25th of March.

All images are from the teaser.