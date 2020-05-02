Does your lockdown routine consist of sleeping at 4 A.M, finishing three movies in a day, and watching more shows that Instagram stories?

Then here's a list of shows and movies releasing online in May that you can stream as you finish the fifth packet of bhujia:

1. Mrs. Serial Killer: Netflix

Starring Jacqueline Fernandes, Mohit Raina, and Manoj Bajpayee, this Netflix film takes a 'killer' look at how far would one go for love. It releases on May 1.

2. Schitt's Creek Season 6: Netflix

Watch the Roses 'improve' their little town, and their own lives in the process, in the last season of this family sitcom. It will be available on May 14.

3. Upload: Amazon Prime Video

Created by Greg Daniels (of The Office fame) Upload is a sci-fi satire that takes you to a dystopian future, set in the year 2033, where people can be 'uploaded' into VR hotels. Check-in begins May 1.

4. Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal: Amazon Prime Video

A one-hour stand-up special by the Crazy Rich Asians' star, Jimmy O. Yang, Good Deal takes on ghost stories, conversations with immigrant parents, and everything else in between. It will be available for streaming on May 08.

5. The Last Narc: Amazon Prime Video

This real-life documentary series follows the journey of DEA agent Enrique 'Kiki' Camarena, who was allegedly killed by Mexican drug lords. Narcos fans, set aside time as the series air on May 15.

6. White Lines: Netflix

Created by Alex Pina (of Money Heist fame) White Lines is a mystery thriller that explores a world of kidnapping, drugs, and murders. It will be available on May 15.

7. Andhadhun: Netflix

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu, Andhadhun is a black comedy, crime drama by Sriram Raghavan. Winner of three National Film Awards, this story of a blind piano player is currently available on Netflix.

9. Thappad: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, Thappad is a powerful tale of the far-reaching effects of patriarchy and toxic masculinity. It is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

9. Baaghi 3: Hotstar

If you're looking for some good old-fashioned action and drama, then Baaghi 3 will be the perfect pick.

10. The Goldfinch: Amazon Prime Video

Adapted from Donna Tartt's novel of the same name, The Goldfinch stars Ansel Elgort as the protagonist, along with Nicole Kidman and Luke Wilson. It will be available on May 08.

11. The Half of It: Netflix

A coming-of-age drama, The Half of It talks appears to be an endearing tale of friendship, romance, and the 'high-school' experience. It will be available on Netflix in May 1.

12. Paatal Lok: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Paatal Lok appears to be a violent drama that apparently attacks the hell that exists on Earth. It will be available on May 15.

13. Hollywood: Netflix

Set in the post-World War II, Hollywood is a miniseries that appears to explore the non-glamorous side of showbiz.

14. Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill: Netflix

In this stand-up special, Jerry Seinfeld explains why everyone's life 'sucks'. And you can catch his explanation on May 5.

15. Becoming: Netflix

Releasing on May 6, Becoming is a documentary on the former First Lady Michelle Obama. It follows her journey as she goes on a book tour for her memoir.

16. Hannah Gadsby: Douglas: Netflix

After the phenomenal success of her first Netflix special Nanette, Hannah Gadsby is all set to return with her second special, which will release on May 26.

17. Dead to Me Season 2: Netflix

The second season of this critically acclaimed tragi-comedy further explores Jen and Judy's friendship, while also unraveling the mystery behind the 'love'ly cliffhanger. It will be available on May 08.

18. Space Force: Netflix

Steve Carell and Greg Daniels get together after The Office for a mockumentary based on the workings within the United States Space Force. The mission begins on May 29.

19. The Lovebirds: Netflix

Starring ‎Issa Rae and ‎Kumail Nanjiani‎, The Lovebirds is a murder mystery, with a fair share of romance. It will be available on May 15.

20. Jumanji: The Next Level: Amazon Prime Video

The sequel to the Dwayne Johnson starrer reboot of the classic Jumanji, Jumanji: The Next Level will be available on May 10.

21. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Tom Hanks in the lead role, this biographical drama is based on the life of TV icon Fred Rogers and is inspired by an article published in 1998 in Esquire. It is currently streaming.

22. I Know This Much Is True: Disney+Hotstar

Starring Mark Ruffalo in a double role, this miniseries is based on Wally Lamb's novel of the same name. It will be available from May 11.

23. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend: Netflix

An interactive Netflix special, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend will have the audience deciding whether she gets a marriage, or a war. It will premiere on May 12.

24. Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics: Netflix

A documentary on the pros and cons of drugs may not appear to be all that different until you add the experiences of celebrities like Ben Stiller, Adam Scott, Natasha Lyonne, and others. It will be available on May 11, 2020.

25. Trial by Media: Netflix

A true-crime docuseries, Trial by Media examines those dramatic trials where media's influence may have impacted the final verdict. The first season will be available on May 11.

