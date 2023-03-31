The calm and cool weather calls for a hot box of pizza and hot chocolate but wouldn’t it be better to devour these along with streaming a brand-new thriller movie? Well, this weekend brings the release of a new mystery-thriller, Gaslight.

The movie focuses on a woman, Meera (Sara Ali Khan), who comes back to the ancestral house of her father. However, when she arrives at the house, she can't locate him and starts to notice odd occurrences in the house.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, this thriller includes an ensemble cast of Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, to name a few.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

#GaslightReview: @SaraAliKhan shoulders the film with the role of Meesha! Her dedication and sincerity to the script and her craft is commendable.#SaraAliKhan #Meesha #Gaslight pic.twitter.com/R1UqVBfI4T — Gossip Keeda (@GossipKeeda) March 31, 2023

and #Gaslight is a proof. The way she showed different shades as Meesha. This movie actually showed how talented she is and can see how much hardwork she did and I'm really proud of her 🤍#SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/9IRdEyOr8p — Tisha (@its__tisha) March 31, 2023

#Gaslight has been watched and I was pleasantly surprised by the twists and turns. The first half was a little slow and honestly could have been better but the second half really took me by surprise! #SaraAliKhan #VikrantMassey #ChitrangdaSingh #GaslightOnHotstar — ريا (@Tzama98) March 31, 2023

#Gaslight is neither a great movie nor a bad movie. It's decently good one. Some scenes weren't needed but overall loved it. And credit goes to the star casts. The acting made it watchable.

Rate: 3.5 ⭐added.5 for cinematography and some good aesthetics ♥️ pic.twitter.com/AoWpa1jjGi — Tisha (@its__tisha) March 31, 2023

Coming to the negatives-the writing of the film was wanting. The twists were enjoyable but lacked depth. Only Chitra's character had layers while Vikrant and Sara's characters needed more backstory. #Gaslight — ريا (@Tzama98) March 31, 2023

Watched #Gaslight it's a decent thriller. Despite cracking the plot very early in the film I liked it and it had spooky moments which was well executed. Climax was really gripping and the leads #SaraAliKhan #VikrantMassey #ChitrangdaSingh were good! Go for it worth watching 👍🏼 — D💫 (@manifestingal) March 31, 2023

Sara really shone in many scenes. Refreshing to see her take on a quiet character. Her voice modulation impressed me. Vikrant & Chitrangda were as always at their A-game. The supporting cast also were good. #SaraAliKhan #VikrantMassey #ChitrangdaSingh #Gaslight #GaslightOnHotstar — ريا (@Tzama98) March 31, 2023

#Gaslight Movie Dekhi Zero Expectations Ke Sath Maja Aa Gya Full Tu Thriller Socha Ni Tha Aisa Kuch Experience Kerne Ko Milega Love it 🤗 #DisneyPlusHotstarID Amazing Work By @SaraAliKhan @VikrantMassey

Must Watch pic.twitter.com/qTfAUiRtJM — John Lucky (@johnlucky22) March 30, 2023

#Gaslight is a perfect ENGAGING THRILLER right from start to end. Brilliant script with mixture of scary elements and surprising twists. Tight screenplay, Amazing performances by @SaraAliKhan @IChitrangda and @VikrantMassey.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ #GaslightReview #GaslightOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/gkG45eqD0F — Vishveshver Singh Sai (@Vishveshver45) March 30, 2023

#Gaslight has been watched and liked, #Chitrangada, #VikrantMassey and #SaraAliKhan did a good job, the writing could have been a lot better but the trio do well in the limited scope provided by the script. Vikrant and Sara shine in the climax. #Chitrangada is effortlessly good — Kaju || GASLIGHT now streaming on Hotstar (@Kajubites) March 31, 2023

@IChitrangda just watching finish #gaslight, it's owsum & superb. love it. looking gorgeous as always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FeJv6Uf6l0 — Muhammad Faizan (@Muhamma41748945) March 31, 2023

Watched #Gaslight Its Truly Amazing Loved The Film And Brilliant Perfomances By @IChitrangda @VikrantMassey And #SaraAliKhan

Its Sucha Fab Physiological Thriller Suspense Spooky At Times

Brilliant Direction #PawanKriplani Sir …@tipsofficial@DisneyPlusHS — अNMOL K MAHTANI (@aKm07) March 31, 2023

Why horrifying tune in starting? 😭😭😭 #Gaslight — Tisha (@its__tisha) March 31, 2023

One can never do justice to any character, till d time they themselves don't understand d mindset of that character..



Loving how @SaraAliKhan is explaining n making everyone understand what sort of mystery Meesha is n d courage n strength she owns!🫶🏻#Gaslight #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/DSUKEvxJut — Sakt (@SarTikFied) March 23, 2023

This is really so good news that Sara Ali Khan is coming with his new another blockbuster movie.#GaslightOnHotstar — Estaa Sahani (@EstaaSahani) March 31, 2023

It's really amazing movie because of its highly entertaining concept.#GaslightOnHotstar — Anuj Kshatriya 🚩 (@Anuj__Kshatriya) March 31, 2023

#GaslightOnHotstar is a perfect example of how a gripping thriller should be made…such an awesome movie

An underwhelming thriller with periodic jumpscares, predictable twists, and logic that are far from the scale of believability, #GaslightOnHotstar starting @VikrantMassey @SaraAliKhan and @IChitrangda tests patience after a good start. pic.twitter.com/lf8P2VDWvP — #Anish (@moviebeing) March 31, 2023

This movie's enjoyable storyline has made it a must-watch for many.#GaslightOnHotstarpic.twitter.com/vXSq4DfRYX — Anshika (@Anshikaa674) March 31, 2023

So, who are you watching this movie with?

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer.