Wondering what to watch while hibernating for most of April during the 21-day lockdown? Well, these new shows and movies with a diverse genre of comedy, thrillers and drama shall give you some company while you're on house arrest:

1. Money Heist Part 4 -- Netflix

"The Professor" along with his team will be back for the much- awaited Spanish drama to conduct the biggest heist history has witnessed. The fourth part of this mind-boggling drama will be back on April 3rd.

2. Never Have I Ever -- Netflix

Mindy Kaling's brainchild after The Office and The Mindy Project is this coming-of-age comedy series that follows the complicated life of a modern-day, first-generation Indian-American teenage girl. It's all set to launch on April 27.

3. Extraction -- Netflix

Chris Hemsworth embarks on a journey to save an Indian boy who has been kidnapped in this American action thriller. That's not all, this film which is all set to release on April 27 will also feature our desi brooding hotties, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee and heartthrob Randeep Hooda.

4. How To Fix A Drug Scandal Season 1 -- Netflix

A true crime documentary that revolves around two drug lab chemists whose crimes cripple a state's judicial system and blurs the line of justice is all set to stream on April 1.

5. The Big Show -- Netflix

What happens when former WWE wrestler Big Show is out of the ring and faces the biggest challenge of his life--- raising three little daughters? Well, we'll have to stay tuned and watch this series as it launches on April 6.

6. Four More Shots Please Season 2 -- Amazon Prime Video

The desi version of SATC is back with these four friends who unapologetically live their lives while juggling their careers, love life and making imperfect blunders. See these friends stick through thick and thin and have each other's back on April 17.

7. Coffee & Kareem -- Netflix

What happens when a 12-year-old plots a scheme to scare away his mom's new boyfriend, Police Officer James Coffee? Well, we can't wait to find out what happens in this family-comedy drama series that'll release on April 3.

8. Nailed It Season 4 -- Netflix

With a new set of home bakers who have a terrible track record in the kitchen will be appearing on this much-awaited hilarious cook-off on April 4.

9. Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill -- Netflix

Hearthrob and the Keep It Real stand-up comedian Kanan Gill is back with a new set. Watch his comedy special on Netflix as it's all set to stream on April 24.

10. After Life Season 2 -- Netflix

Join Ricky Gervais on April 24 in the second season of this dark comedy series as he still tries to make sense of his life along with his doggo after his wife's tragic death.

11. Who's Your Daddy-- ALT Balaji

This ALT Balaji original is all set to tickle your funny bone with a plot that revolves around confusion stricken, silly characters with a lot of punches. Find out who is Soggy's dad is on April 2.

12. Too Hot To Handle -- Netflix

A reality show that'll give us major Love Is Blind vibes is something Netflix keeping under the wraps until April 17. Stay tuned to find out these gorgeous singles mingling with each other on the shores of paradise. But there's a twist, to win a grand prize of $100,000, they'll have to give up sex.

13. The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show -- Netflix

From bizarre exercise regimens to oversimplified DIY shows, comedian Iliza is all set to make us laugh in this satirizing TV series which will release on April 1.

14. #blackAF -- Netflix

The mockumentary style family drama revolves around the story of Barri's family and their take on awkward dinners, pool parties, and other interactions while living in a predominantly white L.A. social scene. This comic series is all set to release on April 17.

15. Sergio -- Netflix

This biographic drama film will reveal the struggles and the life of the United Nations diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello. It is scheduled to release on April 17, 2020, by Netflix.

16. The Casino, My Game, My Rules -- ZEE 5

A story of a rich yet down to earth and simple loving boy Vicky unfolds as he's all set to be the rightful heir to his father's casino. Starring Karanvir Bohra and Mandana Karimi, wait to see what happens on April 10.

17. Bosch Season 4 -- Amazon Prime Video

Detective Harry Bosch from the LAPD is all set to make a comeback on April 13.

19. Dangerous Lies -- Netflix

Watch Camila Mendes slay in this upcoming thriller film directed by Michael Scott, from a screenplay by David Golden on April 30.

19. Rich In Love; Netflix

What happens when Teto who's anonymously working in his rich dad's company to check his merit falls in love with Paula and tells her that he grew poor? Well, wait to uncover the series of events in this rom-com that'll stream on April 30.

20. Poison Season 2 -- ZEE 5

With various turn of events that'll confuse your brain, watch this crime thriller starring Aftab Shivdasani, Raai Lakshmi, Pooja Chopra, Zain Imam, Vin Rana and Asmita that'll stream on April 30.

21. The Willoughbys -- Netflix

Releasing on April 22, this animated comedy film revolves around the family of these crazy, eccentric kids who plan an adventure for their parents in order to be home alone.

22. Concrete Gold -- Netflix

This German drama-thriller about the rise and fall of three corrupt real estate agents who accumulate absurd amount of wealth in no time but fall into fraud, greet and drugs is all set to stream on April 17.

23. Tigertail -- Netflix

This heartfelt story of love and family revolving around the incidents of a Taiwanese immigrant who seeks to reconcile his past and build a better future for himself is all set to stream on April 10.

24. The Main Event -- Netflix

A young WWE fan uses a mask with magical powers and causes chaos when he enters the ring to fight his rival. This feel-good comedy film is all set to release on April 10.

25. Love Wedding Repeat -- Netflix

As Jack juggles difficult guests and handles chaos on his sister's weddings, different versions of the same day unfold. This rom-com is all set to steal your hearts on April 10.

26. Extracurricular -- Netflix

A gifted high school student turns into a life of crime to ensure that he can pay for college. This K-drama will start streaming on April 29.

Well looks like we have all the time in the world to complete all these series and shows. One day at a time, right?