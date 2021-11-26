So i watched #antimthefinaltruth it's a must watch I have enjoyed it fully bgm is great salman ki body is best so do aayush body it's upto mark movie 🍿🎥 aayush acting has left a mark on me sardar cop salman is hilarious cinematography is best mahesh manjrekar has done best 👍💯 pic.twitter.com/uCdYofFxu6