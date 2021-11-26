If you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.
#AntimTheFinalTruth is that this is the Antim film Salman is making for Ayush and this is the final truth.— ClapTrap (@nuke_amar) November 26, 2021
Bhai Fans Should boycott this movie— . (@AamirLsc_) November 26, 2021
Life time 20'25 cr pe nipat jaye fir bhai ka dimag khulega #Antim #AntimTheFinalTruth
#SalmanKhan#AntimTheFinalTruth #Antim— Indian youth (@Unemplo23221870) November 26, 2021
Just one word - powerpacked,ek dum rada macha diya,500 crore se uppar.@BeingSalmanKhan sorry bhai par iss baar #AyushSharm totally nailed it, felt like he lives that character. Never seen such a classiest negative role in previous decade
#AntimTheFinalTruth— mr kumar (@Praveen38651118) November 26, 2021
If somebody else does role of #SalmanKhan
I m sure this role count as supporting cast role
Thank to Salman khan screen presence made this role highlighter through film and count as parallel lead
Hayeeee 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 congratulations...— SiminMontiero☬ 𝘈𝘕𝘛𝘐𝘔 26𝘛𝘏 𝘕𝘖𝘝EMBER☬ (@Simimontiero) November 26, 2021
For Blockbuster #AntimTheFinalTruth
You nailed it... pic.twitter.com/p1atXH3W3b
#AntimTheFinalTruth till internal— Vasu kapoor (@moviereview1684) November 26, 2021
Gripping And intresting Screenplay With Catchy Dialogues @BeingSalmanKhan is one fire 🔥 #AyushSharma is Done A great Job
Bg Music is Really Effective
.#SalmanKhan #Antim #AntimReview
#AntimTheFinalTruth— #TujejaTalks🧢 (@FaranAdarsh) November 26, 2021
Rating⭐
It's a poor excuse for a movie.Bad script,bad casting,bad dialogues,forced action,illogical song placement,illogical plots & twists make for a bad bad bad film.Its a cringeworthy movie & an assault on the senses.A rootcanal procedure is less painfu
#AntimTheFinalTruth #OneWordReview Disappointing— Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) November 26, 2021
⭐⭐ 2/5 #DirectDilSe ❤
Antim drags, has Unnecessary songs on a wafer thin plot
The issue of land grabbing is presented naively#AyushSharma is sincere#MahimaMakwana is dull#SalmanKhan repeats himself
Writing is poor. https://t.co/xBw9CL0CjY
@BeingSalmanKhan #AntimTheFinalTruth what a flop disaster movie poor acting poor script audience will want their money back @BeingSalmanKhan same acting of radhe o star ⭐ disaster movie of the year Audience please save your money— rowdy khiladi (@bosskhiladi4) November 24, 2021
#AntimTheFinalTruth— 133 Cr Star (@ichakkian) November 26, 2021
Total Seetimaar .
Dialogues 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Action 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Background Score 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Emotion 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Great Job #AyushSharma @MahimaMakwana_ you were so natural@manjrekarmahesh what a film
And Sachin Sir you were too good.
Salman sir was on 🔥🔥🔥🔥
It's action scene was amazing at theater. #AntimTheFinalTruth— Pradyumna Bagarty (@Pradyum70702874) November 26, 2021
#Antim One Word Review- Paisa Wasool Movie 👊— Salman_Kirraak_Fan (@BeingKirraakFan) November 26, 2021
Special Appreciation Tweet For #Rahuliya !#AayushSharma Bhai U Nailed it Man 🔥
Kya Acting Ki Hai Bande Ne.. Bohat HardWork Kya Hai Movie Ke Liye 💪 Hatss Off Man 🙌
Rating - 🌟🌟🌟🌟/5#AntimReview#AntimTheFinalTruth #kirraak pic.twitter.com/dyXBgQ6rY1
One Word Review: Power Packed🙌— Shivam Mishra (@ShivamMishra600) November 26, 2021
⭐⭐⭐⭐½#AyushSharma is outstanding, he is the next big thing. @BeingSalmanKhan has a very strong role & the BGM by #RaviBasrur is the life line of the Movie🔥❤#SalmanKhan #AntimReview#AntimTheFinalTruth
Here's my review for #AntimTheFinalTruth— Aamir ❤️ (@I_am_A_k_s) November 26, 2021
1).Poor direction
2)No storyline ( common to all Salman Khan movies)
3.Horrendous cast and even more pathetic acting skills.
4.Dhinchak puja inspired songs in #Antim
Rating - ⭐
This was my second time when i Completed Watching #AntimTheFinalTruth#AntimReview : ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER@BeingSalmanKhan : In No Nonsense Cop Role, #SalmanKhan Sir Nailed It,Marathi Dialogues 🔥🔥@MahimaMakwana_ : Mind Blowing, Fantastic#AyushSharma : ExtraOrdinary pic.twitter.com/m7RpWAPy5O— Salman khan fan Club (@BarbieSyco) November 26, 2021
Story about an immandar police officer . #AntimTheFinalTruth— Pradyumna Bagarty (@Pradyum70702874) November 26, 2021
#AntimTheFinalTruth audience Give their verdict in starting 30 minutes @BeingSalmanKhan #AyushSharma 💯💯❤️🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kHMhdTLGdG— Vasu kapoor (@moviereview1684) November 26, 2021
First Day First Show 👍👍👍#Antim - Raw,Powerful & Entertaining. #AyushSharma role of a youngster turned gangster is over the top and unforgettable,#SalmanKhan presence adds more strength to the film. #AntimTheFinalTruth #AntimReview #MahimaMakwana pic.twitter.com/2mf5WphEHc— Naveen Kumar (@BeingNavKumar) November 26, 2021
Bhai Entry 🔥🔥#Antim #AntimTheFinalTruth— B!NDASS Ahad (@BindassSalmania) November 26, 2021
#RealReview stylish Acton movie #Antim powerful Roll salman khan aayush sharma great acting #AntimTheFinalTruth movie super hit hai...my Review #AntimReview @BeingSalmanKhan #AntimTheFinalTruth pic.twitter.com/4rClr41D0z— Salim Khan (@SalimKh57633692) November 26, 2021
DISASTER #AntimTheFinalTruth 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zqP9ytZpbX— Ankit 👓 (@iAnkit____) November 26, 2021
#AntimReview #AntimTheFinalTruth #Megastarsalmankhan#SalmanKhan 🌟🌟🌟🌟POWER PACKED— Being Jatin Sandhu (@beingsandhu7) November 26, 2021
MIND-BLOWING Performance by #AayushSharma as Rahuliya 🔥
TERRIFIC & RUTHLESS Rajveer Singh Aka @BeingSalmanKhan is Back with a BANG 💥💥💥💥
BGM is Extraordinary 🔥🔥🔥
Story is predictabl 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9MP1G9tlzA
So i watched #antimthefinaltruth it's a must watch I have enjoyed it fully bgm is great salman ki body is best so do aayush body it's upto mark movie 🍿🎥 aayush acting has left a mark on me sardar cop salman is hilarious cinematography is best mahesh manjrekar has done best 👍💯 pic.twitter.com/uCdYofFxu6— Swastika Meenal Sood (@Venusbychance) November 26, 2021
Ok but Ayush's look >>#AntimTheFinalTruth— kapoor_27 (@its_mk_27) November 26, 2021
This is out standing guys— DUAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA (@Saucyesancho) November 26, 2021
Must watch this film#AntimTheFinalTruth
Watched #AntimTheFinalTruth , loved the #SalmanKhan's performance in movie his best after sultan. The direction is top class, the other guy who played gangsta role did well also he worked hard on his physique! Overall the movie is worth a watch.— Vo!d (@guyfromdhills) November 26, 2021
Dhamakedar 🔥🔥— Being Royal (@RoyalSoni3) November 26, 2021
Magestic Bhai presence After TZH
Bole toh mza aagya🔥💙❤️
Damdaar Action
Ek Number BGM♥️🔥🤟#AntimTheFinalTruth
#AntimTheFinalTruth— Khiladi Mahim (@Sarcastic_Akfan) November 26, 2021
Solid yr solid 🔥
Everyone go and watch this....
Gadar macha diya 🔥🔥🔥#SalmanKhan