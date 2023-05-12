This weekend brings the release of another crime-fiction thriller, Dahaad.

Credits: YouTube

The show revolves around a police officer, Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi Sinha), who investigates a series of deaths where women are found dead in public bathrooms. However, she soon realizes that there’s a serial killer on the loose.

Credits: YouTube

While the series marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha, the crime drama also features Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Credits: YouTube

Here are some tweets that one must definitely read before streaming it:

Started watching #Dahaad at midnight, I thought will just sample the pilot. Could not stop watching, saw four episodes till 4am. Binged something after ages. Ekdam kadak stuff. And so many issues ka full nichod. Congrats @vikSchandra @Sumitaroraa and everyone else on the series. — somen mishra (@somenmishra0) May 12, 2023

#dahaad is a good enough show to make me overlook the cyclical nonsense, lies, & outright stupidity i've to wade through to get a screener & then not get it cuz the PRs are fucking idiots, which only means i've to stay up till 5.30 AM in the morning to do my job. pic.twitter.com/tA037JGAMl — Pramit (@pramitheus) May 11, 2023

Everybody is talking about #Dahaad and I can not help but watch because of the strong ensemble that it features and ofcourse @kagtireema has directed it.

So it definitely is a must watch.

@primevudeoIN #DahaadOnPrime @excelmovies @tigerbabyfilms pic.twitter.com/h7bw5gRPDc — Ruchita Mishra (@rucchitamishra) May 12, 2023

#Dahaad is is one of the finest shows to have come out in the Indian digital space…great performances, tight script and very engaging. Must watch! @primevideoIN! #DahaadOnPrime @excelmovies @tigerbabyfilms pic.twitter.com/v2R6SIbD4r — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) May 12, 2023

#SohumShah as #KailashParghi in #Dahaad is the meat of the series. You won't be able to predict much about the character in the beginning but as the series flows, he surprises you!!! What a great actor 🔥Shah_Sohum @primevideoIN #DahaadOnPrime @excelmovies @tigerbabyfilms pic.twitter.com/6kxG39K4u2 — kalpesh kandoriya (@KalpeshKl) May 12, 2023

#Dahaad E01-03 Review : #Dahaad is an intricately written cat and mouse chase which shines in the areas of direction, world building and performances. However the screenplay is a bit constrained which boils it down a bit. The layered narrative however gives time for each… pic.twitter.com/O3tDiscfLN — Ritesh Mohapatra (@riteshm657) May 12, 2023

#Dahaad is yet another masterpiece from the house of @primevideoIN! Just watched 2 episodes and I am hooked on it! Eagerly excited to watch more episodes! #DahaadOnPrime @excelmovies ⁦@tigerbabyfilms⁩ pic.twitter.com/PQ3tKVriuy — Sanchita Jhunjhunwala (@sanchita2627) May 12, 2023

Can not wait to watch #Dahaad on the weekend!! The strong ensemble has already added to my excitement and obviously I have expectations from the series since @kagtireema has directed it.



@primevudeoIN #DahaadOnPrime @excelmovies @tigerbabyfilms pic.twitter.com/oBxyrAwpOJ — Ishu Samar (The Dollywood Reporter) (@IshuSamarLive) May 12, 2023

#Dahaad is outstandingly engrossing precisely due to its unflinching focus on characters' development (their emotional/psychological engine).



Its episodic teasers seem an inspired salute to Fincher's Mindhunter, where BTK Killer's build-up was shown in same ultra-short snippets. — Prateek Tiwari ⚡️⛈️ (@i_ceraunophile) May 11, 2023

Watched 5 episodes of #Dahaad directed by @kagtireema

The idea behind it is not new, but the treatment is👏👏



With @MrVijayVarma, @gulshandevaiah and @s0humshah starring in the same series as Dahaad, Sonakshi adding spice as well, the series doesn't require any promotion🥰😍 pic.twitter.com/bPcpsqJpdz — Manvi Taneja🇮🇳 (@ManviTaneja7) May 12, 2023

If you don't blink you'll see it but if you do then gone there I've said it.

My itty bitty bit in #Dahaad — Ratnabali Bhattacharjee (@reallybadhairda) May 12, 2023

#DahaadReview#Dahaad, an Big Roar of A Dabangg Women Cop, Against Patriarchy, Cast System, Dowry with the Most Intense Phycological Crime Thriller in Recent Times.



⭐⭐⭐💫 For this very sensible web series, crafted with a Brilliant story line, and finest performance.… pic.twitter.com/MZ8hDK93ho — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) May 12, 2023

An amazing story, an edge of the seat suspense and a lot of twists, #Dahaad on @primevideoIN is a perfect crime thriller to watch! Streaming now! #DahaadOnPrime @excelmovies @tigerbabyfilms pic.twitter.com/l81A3J7NxV — Chirag Sehgal (@ChiragSehgal20) May 11, 2023

#Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma were absolute fire in terms of acting in #Dahaad

Special mention to Gulshan devaiya and and Sohum Shah.. pic.twitter.com/1cBH8GoQ7m — Shiva Singh (@Vikram_Raj45) May 12, 2023

#Dahaad is finally here! Undoubtedly, this is what we can call a power packed cop drama that is well studded with all the elements to engage the audience! Watch it now only on @primevideoIN! #DahaadOnPrime @excelmovies @tigerbabyfilms pic.twitter.com/PEjP6nxp3f — Gossip Keeda (@GossipKeeda) May 12, 2023

Series is excellent.

Story, screenplay, performances by the leads are brilliant.

But glaring loopholes

1. No CCTV in Vandana 's hotel nor in any of the hotels which Vijay Varma visits to meet his victims

2. Policemen not wearing helmet

1/n



#Dahaad — Senthil (@Senthil0582) May 11, 2023

@gulshandevaiah Sirji, DAHAAD is a well made series.The subject is handled with sensitivity. Everyone is a class act, but I loved the character of Parghi. That's the best thing in this webseries. #Dahaad But I hated that, None of the characters wear helmet while riding 2 wheeler. — Vitthal Patil (@ChessyVith) May 12, 2023

#Dahaad ki story as templete jaisi hoti hai serial killer and police investigation sab same hai nothing new bas cast achi hai lekin performance by Vijay Verma top-notch hai .. @SonakshiSinha @gulshandevaiah was also on the same page ⭐⭐half star @amazonIN — Mr Zero (@Ak22Zero) May 12, 2023

Making a mark with his talent and chameleon like ability to take on such a wide range of roles, its no wonder that the ideal directors and scripts land up in @sOhumshah kitty! #Dahaad will be no less of a surprise 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/iu6AbnZD4G — Imtiaz Azim (@ImtiazAzim) May 3, 2023

"Give me a good boy role after this, I'm done playing the serial killer." — #VijayVarma.



Vijay Varma quoted during the promotions of his upcoming crime series #Dahaad.



The actor is surely expected to give yet another noteworthy performance and no wonder he won’t disappoint. 💯 pic.twitter.com/1xoLItPU0P — Cɪɴᴇ𝐃𝐀𝐒𝐇 (@ItsCineDash) May 11, 2023

#Dahaad has been watched! Impressive performances by the entire cast.. gotta give it to the makers to bring out the best in all the actors! #VijayVarma will simply leave you spellbound.. his menacing glare is enough to make one feel scared.. a must watch! 💯🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ek6uINjWrw — Nishant Bhuse (@nishantbhuse) May 12, 2023

BRB, we’re streaming the show right away!