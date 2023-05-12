This weekend brings the release of another crime-fiction thriller, Dahaad.

Dahaad
Credits: YouTube

The show revolves around a police officer, Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi Sinha), who investigates a series of deaths where women are found dead in public bathrooms. However, she soon realizes that there’s a serial killer on the loose.

Dahaad
Credits: YouTube

While the series marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha, the crime drama also features Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Dahaad
Credits: YouTube

Here are some tweets that one must definitely read before streaming it:

BRB, we’re streaming the show right away!