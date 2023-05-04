Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer for its upcoming cat-and-mouse chase crime thriller, Dahaad, and it looks like a rollercoaster ride of action and drama.

The show revolves around a police officer, Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi Sinha), who investigates a series of deaths where women are found dead in public bathrooms. However, she soon realizes that there’s a serial killer on the loose.

While the series marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha, the crime drama also features Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, this crime drama is slated to be released on July 27, 2023, at 8 PM. The show would stream on Amazon Prime Video.

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.